semoball.com
Jackson boys lock in, win big in pre-tournament tune-up game
Jackson used a 24-point first quarter to grab an early lead on Farmington and carried it to the finish line on Tuesday night as the Indians bounced back from a 1-2 stretch at home in a 72-49 victory over Farmington. After holding its opponent to less than 50 points once...
semoball.com
High School Basketball Roundup: Notre Dame scraps Scott City
After losing three straight games, the Notre Dame Bulldogs broke out of their funk with a 63-38 win on the road against Scott City on Tuesday. Both teams utilized the three-point line in the first quarter. The Rams made three 3-pointers but the Bulldogs made four from the arch to go on an 18-13 lead. Kolton Johnson scored six of his 11 points in the opening period on a pair of 3-pointers.
semoball.com
Struggling 'Hawks host rival and 'need to win'
When you are the coach of a struggling men’s basketball squad, time for melancholy sort of goes out the window. Southeast Missouri State has lost six consecutive games and will host Southern Illinois, which is the alma mater of third-year Redhawk coach Brad Korn, today at 6:30 p.m. at the Show Me Center.
semoball.com
Notre Dame; Jackson to meet Thursday in championship
In a rematch of the SEMO Conference Tournament Championship from Dec. 2, the Jackson Indians and the Notre Dame Bulldogs will meet once again on Thursday to crown the champion of the First State Community Bank Holiday Classic Championship. The Bulldogs earned their spot in the championship with a 49-19...
semoball.com
Delta configures late, gets by Saxony Lutheran in FSCB Tourney opener
Saxony Lutheran had undefeated Delta on the ropes in the First State Community Bank Holiday Tournament opener for a full 18 minutes. After opening the third quarter with a 3-pointer to tie the game at 32, the Crusaders scored just two points for the rest of the frame as Delta stymied Saxony Lutheran’s offense en route to a 59-41 victory to open up the annual tournament at the Show Me Center.
semoball.com
High School Basketball Roundup: Cape Central rebounds in Twin Rivers Tourney
The Cape Central Lady Tigers bounced back from their first-round loss in the Twin Rivers Christmas Tournament with a 39-25 win over Malden on Monday. Ki Bogan led the Lady Tigers with 17 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter. The Lady Tigers struggled in the first half,...
semoball.com
Chaffee defeats Meadow Heights in OT on Yarbro’s big basket
Chaffee big man Blake Yarbro scored only six points on Monday, but his last basket was his biggest. With the game tied with mere seconds to go in overtime, he catches a pass inside and forces his way toward the basket to give the Red Devils a 72-70 victory over Meadow Heights.
semoball.com
Clearwater duo has night to remember on court
PIEDMONT — It was a night that will go down as one of the best ones in Clearwater High School sports history. Charles Robbins was confirmed by the Missouri State High School Activities Association, according to head boys basketball coach Zac Moore, to have broken the Missouri record for assists in a game — a 43-year-old record set by Jon Sunvold in 1979 — recording 25 in a 97-45 win over Marquand on Dec. 13.
semoball.com
Kennett defeats Holcomb in Lady Royals consolation semifinals
The Kennett girls basketball team undertook and achieved a quick turnaround with a 53-40 win over Holcomb Tuesday night in the 5th place consolation semifinals game of the Lady Royals Christmas Classic hosted by Twin Rivers. The win will advance the Lady Indians to play Piggott, who took down Portageville...
semoball.com
’Tis the season to be jolly for Sikeston after blowout win over Kelly
SIKESTON —“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is one of the many popular Christmas tunes chiming through the radio this time of the year, but in a 71-41 win over Kelly at the Field House on Monday, Dec. 19, Sikeston was anything but cold outside. The Bulldogs (5-2)...
semoball.com
HIGHER SEEDS ROLL: Top four teams advance to LRCC semifinals
BROSELEY — It was a good evening to be one of the top four seeds at the Lady Royals Christmas Classic. The top four seeds — Doniphan, Dexter, East Carter and Neelyville, respectively — all won their quarterfinal matchups by more than 20 points on average, with the closest game being a 59-43 win by No. 3 East Carter over 11th-seeded Holcomb.
semoball.com
Jackson downs Woodland to open First State Community Bank Tournament
The Jackson Indians rolled by the Woodland Cardinals 61-36 to open play in the First State Community Bank Tournament on Sunday evening at the Show Me Center. Jackson led 17-11 after one quarter of play but they felt they could have led by more if some of their open looks had fallen.
semoball.com
SEMO’s Bussard celebrates graduation by putting out the Flames
Southeast Missouri State guard Sophie Bussard had quite a busy few days. The redshirt junior went to Saturday morning practice, then to graduation with her travel uniform on underneath her cap and gown. Once the ceremonies were over, Bussard went back from graduate to basketball player and was off to Evansville on Sunday and at home on Tuesday to help the Redhawks upset Illinois-Chicago 56-55.
semoball.com
Dexter, Giles shutting foes down one game after another
BROSELEY – When Dexter High School senior Caitlin Giles was a freshman, the Bearcat girl’s basketball team struggled to just five victories that season and a porous defense, which allowed opponents to score 57.5 points per game on average was a big reason why. Fast-forward to this winter...
semoball.com
Portageville denied Christmas tournament title by Doniphan
CLARKTON, Mo. — Top-seeded Portageville fell 45-43 in a heartbreaker to second-seeded Doniphan in the championship of the Clarkton Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16. The Bulldogs (4-3) played with good effort and intensity against the Dons (6-1), but continued to struggle to knock down shots. “We played hard,...
semoball.com
Kennett GBB vs. Dexter
BROSELEY - Dexter got past Kennett in the championship quarterfinal of the Lady Royals Christmas Classic on Monday at Twin Rivers High School in Broseley.
semoball.com
Surrounding communities come together to support Meadow Heights family
High school athletics teams represent their communities, especially the small ones. After Ryder Thele, a Meadow Heights High School student, tragically passed away on Dec. 9 at the age of 16, the surrounding communities came together to remind the grieving family that they are not alone. The Meadow Heights boy’s...
wpsdlocal6.com
Poplar Bluff woman arrested in connection to infant death
POPLAR BLUFF, MO — A mother in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested Thursday after her 7-week-old infant died at an area hospital. Police claim the baby had severe head trauma indicative of abuse. The Poplar Bluff Police Department says officers went to a home on Kinzer Street around 10...
Beloved Illinois grocery store set to close this month
A beloved grocery store in Illinois recently announced that it would be closing at the end of the month. Read on to learn more. The owners of Hometown Grocery, located at 101 W. Cross Street in Dongola, announced on their Facebook page earlier this week that they would be closing the local grocery store at the end of December.
