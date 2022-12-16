ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

Hamilton police want help finding missing teen

By Lynda Cohen
 5 days ago
Police are asking for help finding a teen who went missing Thursday.

Zaiyonnah Belfor, 16, was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. at Oakcrest High School, Hamilton Township police said.

She is 5-foot-6 weighing about 154 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with black pants and blue Crocs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 609-625-2700.

