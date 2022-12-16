LAX expects 200,000 passengers per day over holiday season

Los Angeles International Airport. | Photo courtesy of Thank You (21 Millions+) views/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Los Angeles International Airport is expecting 200,000 passengers to pass through each day during the holiday travel season from Dec. 16 through Jan. 3, officials announced Thursday.

The five peak travel days are expected to be Dec. 16, 18, 19, 23 and Jan. 2, according to airport officials. The heaviest projected travel volume is projected to occur on Dec. 18, with more than 214,500 holiday passengers expected.

Traffic is also expected to increase, with 89,000 vehicles projected to pass through each day from Dec. 19 to 21. That would be an increase of 12% compared to the daily average.

“LAX wishes our guests, employees and partners a very happy holiday season as we create a smooth and enjoyable travel experience,” said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports. “We ask that you come to the airport prepared by planning your parking ahead of time and arriving early, especially if you are traveling with us on one of our peak travel days.”