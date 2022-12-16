Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4-Day School Week Declared For Entire School Year - Missouri School DistrictTy D.Missouri State
Missouri School District Approves 4-Day Week For StudentsMatt LillywhiteIndependence, MO
The historic Row House Building in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The William Francis Shelley House built in 1887-1889 has history written all over itCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win
The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
atozsports.com
Andy Reid is obviously fed up with one thing the Chiefs keep doing
The Kansas City Chiefs are starting to form what could be a huge problem, and head coach Andy Reid is starting to get really tired of it, it seems anyways. If you have watched the last few games, the Chiefs have been turning the ball over what seems like constantly. Last game it was the Pacheco fumble, and of course the week before it was Mahomes’ three interceptions.
atozsports.com
Cowboys HC has perfect response to big controversy vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys held a three-point lead with only 1:20 remaining in the game and faced third-and-10. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who had scored three touchdowns in the previous four drives, had one timeout and were hoping for a miracle. Out of the shotgun, Dak Prescott threw a deep shot down...
atozsports.com
Cowboys legend expected to land new coaching job
Future Hall of Famer Jason Witten is back in the national spotlight. The former Dallas Cowboys tight end is set to accept the head coaching job for renowned Lipscomb Academy’s football team, 104.5 The Zone’s Brent Doughtery tweeted on Monday. The Nashville high school is one of the...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
atozsports.com
Why a rival player just became a fan favorite among Tennessee Vols fans
I never thought I’d write this, but it appears that an Alabama player has become a fan favorite among Tennessee Vols fans. Vols fans have had an overwhelmingly positive reaction to Crimson Tide QB Bryce Young’s explanation on why he’s playing in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State.
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Vols standout expected to land head coaching job
It appears that Tennessee Vols legend Jason Witten is coming to Nashville. 104.5 The Zone’s Brent Dougherty tweeted on Monday evening that Witten is expected to replace Trent Dilfer as the head coach at Lipscomb Academy. The Tennessean also reported that Witten was on Lipscomb’s campus on Monday morning....
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ Andy Reid describes what he saw on Sunday in the perfect way
The Kansas City Chiefs have this weird habit of playing to the strengths of their opponents at times during the season. Sometimes it’s the beginning of the season, sometimes, like now, it’s the end of the season. Not only did they do it last week against the Denver...
atozsports.com
Broncos: Nathaniel Hackett spilled the beans a bit early on their plans for the Rams
On Sunday after the game, Nathaniel Hackett dropped a clue about their game plan for Week 16. The Broncos ended their five-game losing streak on Sunday, beating the Cardinals for the third-straight time and increasing the record between the two to 10-1-1. Brett Rypien, the backup quarterback, got the start...
atozsports.com
Former Bengals player has bizarre moment after Cincinnati’s win over Buccaneers
The Cincinnati Bengals took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon despite falling behind 17-3 in the first half. Cincinnati’s comeback started in the third quarter thanks to a botched fake punt by Tampa Bay. Former Bengals running back Giovanni Bernard, who joined the Bucs last season, didn’t...
atozsports.com
Chiefs could be in a position they haven’t been in since Week 9
The Kansas City Chiefs could be in a position to do something they haven’t done since Week 9, and it doesn’t look good for the rest of the NFL. The Chiefs never really deal with injury problems, and even this year they were one of the healthier teams in the league, however they have had some key players miss time.
atozsports.com
How one Bills practice video should terrify the rest of the NFL
The Buffalo Bills are heading back to the playoffs after a huge win over the Miami Dolphins. A walk-off field goal from Tyler Bass secured the victory and has the Bills back in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Buffalo’s defense is finding ways to survive without Von Miller...
atozsports.com
Eagles receive concerning news
The Philadelphia Eagles received grim news on the health status of its MVP frontrunner Jalen Hurts. Multiple reports suggest that Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ Christmas Eve showdown with the Dallas Cowboys is in doubt due to a shoulder injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles’ quarterback...
atozsports.com
Cowboys catch two important breaks ahead of showdown with Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys are forced to rebound quickly after a letdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Things do not get any easier for Dallas, as the Philadelphia Eagles head to town this weekend. Dallas dropped the previous matchup with Philadelphia earlier this season. However, that was with Dak Prescott out with...
atozsports.com
The real reason why Cowboys lost to the Jaguars on Sunday
It’s a QB-centric league and as such a lot of the postgame analysis surrounding the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars will center around Dak Prescott’s two interceptions. That’s more than understandable. But to suggest that the quarterback is the reason why the Cowboys ultimately...
atozsports.com
Recruiting analyst makes very strong statement about the future of Vols 5-star QB Nico Iamaleava
The Tennessee Vols officially announced the signing of five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava on Wednesday. Iamaleava has already been practicing with the team, so the announcement was just a formality on National Signing Day. Cooper Petagna, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, made quite a statement about Iamaleava on 247Sports’ live...
atozsports.com
Raiders have had one player step up that we didn’t expect
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a guy step up and play some big-time football, that I don’t really think any of us expected. Tyler Hall, a 24-year-old defensive back who is now on his third team in three years, has really stepped up, and head coach Josh McDaniels has acknowledged his play as well.
atozsports.com
ESPN names the biggest surprise player for the Chiefs this season
On Tuesday, ESPN named the biggest “surprise” player on each NFL team and they went with an offensive player for the Kansas City Chiefs. ESPN’s Adam Teicher listed running back Jerrick McKinnon as the Chiefs’ biggest surprise player this season. From ESPN:. McKinnon has become a...
atozsports.com
Titans sign former Vols quarterback
The Tennessee Titans are bringing in quarterback depth as an insurance policy for Ryan Tannehill‘s ankle. The Titans have agreed to a contract with former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Josh Dobbs. Dobbs has spent a majority of the 2022 season with the Cleveland Browns, where he broke camp on the...
Comments / 0