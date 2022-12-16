The Kansas City Chiefs are starting to form what could be a huge problem, and head coach Andy Reid is starting to get really tired of it, it seems anyways. If you have watched the last few games, the Chiefs have been turning the ball over what seems like constantly. Last game it was the Pacheco fumble, and of course the week before it was Mahomes’ three interceptions.

