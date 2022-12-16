Trevor Noah set to host Grammy Awards for 3rd year in a row

Trevor Noah. | Photo courtesy of Jeff Kravitz/Filmmagic/Recording Academy

Trevor Noah has a new, albeit familiar gig.

Noah will return to host the Grammy Awards for the third year in a row, it was announced Thursday. He will also serve as a producer on the show.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and available to stream live on demand on Paramount+ on Feb. 5, 2023.

Noah, the former host of “The Daily Show,” made the announcement on social media. He was also featured on this year’s Billboard Grammy Voter Guide.

The Grammy Awards will be at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles from 5 to 8:30 p.m.