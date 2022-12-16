ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhaven, MA

YAHOO!

Police investigating complaints filed by Mansfield man

Dec. 20—WILLIMANTIC — Willimantic Police are currently investigating several complaints filed by Mansfield resident Daniel Kokoszka, who claims Willimantic officers violated his first amendment rights on several occasions. Kokoszka has recorded many of his interactions with police in Willimantic and other departments across the state, including some in which he was arrested.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
capecod.com

Sandwich Police arrest man on drug and weapon charges

SANDWICH – A 28 year old man from Waban Massachusetts is facing serious charges of Trafficking Class A Ketamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Suboxone, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class C, Possession of Firearm without FID Card, Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, and Improper Storage of a Firearm.
SANDWICH, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Boston Gang Member And Drug Trafficker Sentenced To 8 Years In Prison

On Thursday, December 15, 2022 by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin sentenced Damian Cortez, 34, of Quincy, Massachusetts to eight years in prison and three years of supervised release. In June 2022, Cortez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute...
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

Mother of stabbed Medford student says he won't return until she sees change

MEDFORD -- The 17-year-old student who was stabbed at Medford High School was released from the hospital midday on Tuesday. Jordan Pineda's chest was cut when a fight broke out in the boys' bathroom on Monday. "They said if it would of moved a little up he would have had to have major surgery," his mother Amanda Cormier told WBZ-TV. She said it started on Friday when the suspect was in the bathroom instigating fights. "Everybody that kept walking in and out of the bathroom he said he was going to fight so Jordan said shut up if you're not going to do anything so the kid turned around and punched Jordan and they started fighting," Cormier said. Then it escalated on Monday. "He had three kids that were handing one knife around and then he had a knife under his shirt that he pulled and stabbed Jordan." Parents and students voiced concerns that the high school is not safe at an emergency meeting at Medford City Hall. Cormier said her son won't go back to school until she sees something change. "Is he going to be protected? Are kids going to retaliate? Is something else going to happen?" Cormier asked.
MEDFORD, MA
GoLocalProv

Lauren Lee Malloy — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

Lauren Lee Malloy is on a mission — to get answers into her mother’s death nearly 30 years ago. Despite the original medical examiner’s report ruling the death as "natural," Malloy — armed with another forensic pathologist’s opinion that the case should be reexamined — pursued reopening the case.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police officer arrested by the department he serves after an incident

A Massachusetts police officer was arrested last week after an incident, according to the department that he serves for. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Assault and Battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Dighton Man Killed in Norwood Ammonia Leak Identified

NORWOOD — A Dighton man killed in an ammonia leak incident at a Norwood food processing facility on Monday has been identified as 68-year-old Richard Arguin. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said another man was also injured in the leak, but first responders were able to stabilize the second victim and he has been taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for specialized treatment.
NORWOOD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County felon facing up to 5 years in prison for manufacturing and dealing ghost guns

BOSTON – A Bristol County man pleaded guilty this week in federal court in Boston to dealing firearms without license, including “ghost guns.”. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 33-year-old William Viera, of Taunton, pleaded guilty to dealing in firearms without a license. U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin scheduled sentencing for March 9, 2023. Viera was arrested and charged on April 18, 2022.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA

