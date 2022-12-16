Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Related
Bail Revoked: Boston Man Accused Of Strangling 2 Children Staying In Jail: DA
A 36-year-old man accused of attacking a 12 and 14-year-old girl at an apartment in Boston last week will await his day in court behind bars, a judge ruled on Tuesday, Dec. 20, authorities said. Michael Fairweather is charged with assault and battery, two counts of assault and battery on …
newbedfordguide.com
48-year-old former fugitive, alleged, rapist in 1994 Attleboro cold case held without bail
“A 48-year-old former fugitive arrested last month for the 1994 violent rape of a woman in Attleboro was ordered held without bail today in Fall River Superior Court, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Eduardo Mendez was apprehended last month in New York City on an arrest...
YAHOO!
Police investigating complaints filed by Mansfield man
Dec. 20—WILLIMANTIC — Willimantic Police are currently investigating several complaints filed by Mansfield resident Daniel Kokoszka, who claims Willimantic officers violated his first amendment rights on several occasions. Kokoszka has recorded many of his interactions with police in Willimantic and other departments across the state, including some in which he was arrested.
Boston Man Charged With Attacking Tenants Over 'Messy' Rooms: DA's Office
A man who apparently assaulted three teenagers and one woman over the condition of their home has been charged with assault and battery and is being held in lieu of $500 bail, authorities said.Desmond Fortes, 37, was intoxicated and being held down by a woman and a teenage boy when police found him…
YAHOO!
Report shows infant died of fentanyl overdose, New London woman charged with manslaughter
Dec. 19—State police have charged a New London woman with manslaughter in connection with the death of an infant in Salem earlier this year who fatally overdosed on a mix of drugs that included fentanyl, a powerful opioid. Ricki J. Thomas, 28, remains at the York Correctional Institution on...
capecod.com
Sandwich Police arrest man on drug and weapon charges
SANDWICH – A 28 year old man from Waban Massachusetts is facing serious charges of Trafficking Class A Ketamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Suboxone, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class C, Possession of Firearm without FID Card, Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, and Improper Storage of a Firearm.
Man killed in Providence shooting
Police in Providence are investigating the city's ninth homicide of the year.
Police searching for CVS shoplifting suspect
Police are asking for the public's help finding a man believed to have stolen merchandise from several CVS pharmacies over the past few weeks.
newstalknewengland.com
Boston Gang Member And Drug Trafficker Sentenced To 8 Years In Prison
On Thursday, December 15, 2022 by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin sentenced Damian Cortez, 34, of Quincy, Massachusetts to eight years in prison and three years of supervised release. In June 2022, Cortez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute...
Kaliegh Davidson accused of driving 100 mph on drugs in crash that killed Randolph police officer
A Rockland woman accused of driving more than 100 mph while under the influence of drugs and alcohol before causing a fatal crash that killed a Randolph Police Officer was indicted in Plymouth Superior Court last week. Kaliegh Davidson, 35, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on charges...
Mother of stabbed Medford student says he won't return until she sees change
MEDFORD -- The 17-year-old student who was stabbed at Medford High School was released from the hospital midday on Tuesday. Jordan Pineda's chest was cut when a fight broke out in the boys' bathroom on Monday. "They said if it would of moved a little up he would have had to have major surgery," his mother Amanda Cormier told WBZ-TV. She said it started on Friday when the suspect was in the bathroom instigating fights. "Everybody that kept walking in and out of the bathroom he said he was going to fight so Jordan said shut up if you're not going to do anything so the kid turned around and punched Jordan and they started fighting," Cormier said. Then it escalated on Monday. "He had three kids that were handing one knife around and then he had a knife under his shirt that he pulled and stabbed Jordan." Parents and students voiced concerns that the high school is not safe at an emergency meeting at Medford City Hall. Cormier said her son won't go back to school until she sees something change. "Is he going to be protected? Are kids going to retaliate? Is something else going to happen?" Cormier asked.
GoLocalProv
Lauren Lee Malloy — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
Lauren Lee Malloy is on a mission — to get answers into her mother’s death nearly 30 years ago. Despite the original medical examiner’s report ruling the death as "natural," Malloy — armed with another forensic pathologist’s opinion that the case should be reexamined — pursued reopening the case.
Arrest Made In Connection With 40-Year-Old Stoughton Mother's Murder: DA
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a 40-year-old mother from Stoughton, officials said. Victor Carter, age 39, was arrested in connection with the murder of Amber Buckner on Saturday, Dec. 17, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced. Carter, who …
New Bedford Man Charged With Beating and Paralyzing Girlfriend’s Dog
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man with a prior conviction for aggravated rape is now facing a felony animal cruelty charge, after allegedly beating his girlfriend's elderly dog until he was paralyzed. Court documents show 38-year-old Brandon St. Don is charged with one count of animal cruelty following...
Two arrested following break-ins at Fall River daycare
FALL RIVER, Mass. — The Fall River police arrested two individuals following two break-ins and thefts from a local daycare. Police responded to the Pumpkin Patch Daycare, which is located on South Main Street, on both December 10th and 11th, for “reported breaks and larcenies” according to Fall River Police.
GoLocalProv
Old School Patriarca Boss “Cadillac Frank” Salemme Dies in Prison
Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme, the once powerful New England Mafia boss who was serving a life sentence behind bars for the 1993 killing of a Boston nightclub owner who grew up in Providence, has died at the age of 89, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Salemme died...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer arrested by the department he serves after an incident
A Massachusetts police officer was arrested last week after an incident, according to the department that he serves for. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Assault and Battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member.
Dighton Man Killed in Norwood Ammonia Leak Identified
NORWOOD — A Dighton man killed in an ammonia leak incident at a Norwood food processing facility on Monday has been identified as 68-year-old Richard Arguin. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said another man was also injured in the leak, but first responders were able to stabilize the second victim and he has been taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for specialized treatment.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County felon facing up to 5 years in prison for manufacturing and dealing ghost guns
BOSTON – A Bristol County man pleaded guilty this week in federal court in Boston to dealing firearms without license, including “ghost guns.”. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 33-year-old William Viera, of Taunton, pleaded guilty to dealing in firearms without a license. U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin scheduled sentencing for March 9, 2023. Viera was arrested and charged on April 18, 2022.
Haverhill Landlord Must Pay State $40K For Lying About Apartment Sanitation: AG
Landlords are often accused of painting over wall outlets, but one landlord was much more extreme, cutting corners to commit $20,000 worth of fraud, according to authorities. Thomas Theriault, of Haverhill, allegedly lied on state rent subsidy documents indicating that he had apartments inspec…
Comments / 0