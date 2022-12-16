Read full article on original website
Related
ifiberone.com
Head-on crash injures three between Quincy and East Wenatchee
ROCK ISLAND - Three people are recovering from their wounds after Monday’s head-on crash near Rock Island. Washington State Troopers say 22-year-old Gaspar Torreslino was westbound on SR 28 just west of the Rock Island Dam shortly after 11:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle driven by 38-year-old James Anderson of Medical Lake.
kpq.com
Fire Damages Wenatchee Home
Fire damaged a residence in Wenatchee Monday night. Spokesperson Kay McKellar says the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to the blaze just after 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Miller Street. "The fire was coming from a basement inside the house. There were five occupants inside the home...
ifiberone.com
Man suspected of stealing tools from shed near Moses Lake arrested in Ephrata
EPHRATA — A man suspected of stealing tools from a shed near Moses Lake on Friday was taken into custody Sunday in Ephrata. Grant County deputies responded just before midnight on Friday to a suspicious person call near Morgan Road Northeast and Young Road Northeast. Deputies found 24-year-old Angel Lara was on Young Road carrying two Milwaukee-brand tool bags. Lara was released after questioning as deputies did not have probable cause to make an arrest.
kpq.com
Othello Man Jailed on Burglary Charges
A man is facing burglary charges after a theft near Moses Lake last Friday. Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says the case began just before midnight, when deputies were called to the report of a suspicious person. "While a deputy was en route to the scene, he came...
ifiberone.com
Downtown Leavenworth again impacted by unfounded bomb threat
LEAVENWORTH — For the third time in two years, Leavenworth businesses were asked to shelter in place due to a bomb threat. An unknown male called 911 dispatch on Friday evening stating he was angry over a previous incident. The man then threatened a local Leavenworth business, claiming he had a rifle with a large amount of ammunition and a pipe bomb, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
ifiberone.com
22-year-old man killed in wreck with semi-truck north of Blewett Pass
BLEWETT PASS — A Chelan man was killed in a collision between a pickup truck and a semi-truck Wednesday morning on US 97 north of Blewett Pass. Donaciano Servin Marquez, a 46-year-old Chelan man, was driving a 2007 GMC pickup truck south on US 97. State troopers say he lost control on the icy highway, causing the vehicle to slide into the northbound lane.
ifiberone.com
Authorities fight to stop fentanyl from consuming Wenatchee Valley with arrest of local man dealing pills out of hotel room
WENATCHEE - Two fentanyl dealers now find themselves behind bars after a second fentanyl-related bust was made over the span of seven days in the Wenatchee Valley. On Friday, Dec. 16, detectives with the Columbia River Drug Task Force investigated an area of the Red Lion Hotel in Wenatchee where it was found that fentanyl pills were being dealt out of one of the hotel rooms.
kpq.com
Bomb Threat in Downtown Leavenworth Shuts Down Area Friday Night
Downtown Leavenworth was temporarily on lockdown as Chelan County deputies investigated a bomb threat Friday night. At 6:58 p.m., an unidentified male told RiverCom dispatchers that he was angry over a previous incident earlier to the call, and was threatening to bring a fully loaded rifle and pipe bomb to the Loft in downtown Leavenworth.
ifiberone.com
Brave bobcat caught in Cashmere after eating group of domesticated ducks
CASHMERE - A hungry bobcat that consumed a flock of domesticated ducks in Cashmere eventually found itself behind bars this week. However, the feral feline wasn't incarcerated for long, according to residents living in the area. The bobcat reportedly spent a lot of its time casing a residential property on...
kpq.com
Police Bring Down Ring of Fentanyl Dealers in NCW
Local law enforcement officials have taken down the final players in a drug trafficking ring they say was responsible for distributing a large amount of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine throughout North Central Washington. The organization was comprised of five men who all have lengthy criminal histories with the distribution of...
kpq.com
Firefighters Continue Fighting Collins Fruit Warehouse Fire in Monitor
Chelan County Fire District #6 firefighters are on standby as they continue fighting the Collins Fruit Warehouse Fire in Monitor Friday. On Thursday morning, the roof of the Collins Fruit warehouse collapsed due to a structure fire inside the building, with Monitor residents being asked to shelter in place as crews worked on the fire.
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee man again resentenced to life in prison in 1994 murder
WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man convicted in a 1994 murder was resentenced last week to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Michael Randall Lauderdale was 19 when he killed 21-year-old Jeremy Wood with a baseball bat on Number 2 Canyon Road near Wenatchee. Lauderdale was found guilty in 1995 of aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.
kpq.com
Chelan County’s New Sheriff Already Making Changes
For the first time in 12 years, Chelan County will have a new sheriff to start the new year. Forty-two-year-old Mike Morrison will take over the reins as the county's top lawman from Brian Burnett, whom he defeated by almost 3,000 of the 31,658 votes cast in November's general election.
kpq.com
Douglas County PUD Selects Contractor For $18.2 Million Hydrogen Plant
Douglas County PUD is moving forward with construction of its new hydrogen production and fueling center. PUD commissioners selected a contractor to build the center Tuesday, with plans to start the project quickly. IMCO General Construction, Inc. from Ferndale, WA. was selected by commissioners. With a total for bid comparison...
cashmerevalleyrecord.com
Birth Announcement - Snowy Clover Brown
Snowy Clover Brown was born in Wenatchee, WA., on November 30, 2022, to Carrie and James Brown of Cashmere, WA. She was 7 lbs., 13 oz. and 20 inches long. She joins her siblings Ivan and Wynter Brown. Her maternal grandparents are Dan and Sharon Brown, and paternal grandparent is Diane Brown. Congratulations!
ifiberone.com
Okanogan Co. included in emergency proclamation in relation to November storms
OLYMPIA — Okanogan County is included in an emergency proclamation issued Thursday by Gov. Jay Inslee in relation to a series of severe storms in November. The storms that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 caused significant power outages, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.
kpq.com
Inslee Proposes Funding For Central Washington Rail Project
Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
Locals Pissed the Feds Want to Bring Wild Grizzlies Back
A Washington State county is calling for a suspension to a federal program to reintroduce grizzlies in the Northern Cascades — again. For the second time since 2019, Chelan County officials pushed back against a joint National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service effort to bring the apex predators to the region’s national park.“This is frustrating, because the federal government pursued this effort only a few years ago,” said Chelan County Commissioner Tiffany Gering at a December meeting, according to the Seattle Times. “The effort was suspended after local counties like Chelan County spoke out against it. Yet...
kpq.com
Chelan PUD Moving Forward To Acquire Peshastin Water District
Chelan PUD is expanding its upper valley services after PUD commissioners approved negotiations to take over the Peshastin Water District. PUD water and wastewater manager Ron Slabaugh says the acquisition will cost very little money. “We aren’t going to pay anything for this system, except there are some existing loans...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake to hold screening and roundtable discussion in hopes of exposing an epidemic that’s ‘hiding in plain sight’
MOSES LAKE - Compromised mental health, substance abuse and suicide are too common amongst youth in our local communities, which is why three local organizations have banded together to literally bring the issue ‘to the table’ on Dec. 20. The Moses Lake Community Coalition, the Grant County Suicide...
Comments / 0