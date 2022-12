On Dec. 30 last year, a landscape devoid of moisture collaborated with furious winds to produce the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history. For those who lost their homes in the fire — or are kept from returning home by smoke damage — the past year has been one of grief at loss and battles with insurers. But for those who responded to the fire, the anniversary marks a year of change in how fire is thought about and responded to.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO