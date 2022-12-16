ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

PIX11

Boy, 16, stabbed twice in Manhattan near school: NYPD

HELLS’ KITCHEN (PIX11) — A teenager was stabbed twice in Hell’s Kitchen on Monday afternoon, police said. The 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg and shoulder near Ninth Avenue and West 50th Street around 3:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment in what police described as stable […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

MTA worker shoots man during argument in Brooklyn subway station

An MTA worker shot and critically injured a man who threatened to assault him and his coworker inside a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday night, police said. The shooting unfolded inside the Union Street R-train station at the border of Gowanus and Park Slope just after 9 p.m. amid a dispute between two MTA workers and a 39-year-old straphanger, cops said.  The uniformed staffers — a revenue electronic maintainer and an armed transit revenue collector — were waiting for a southbound R train when an irate man started shouting at them and threatened to “beat them up,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said at a press conference near the scene.  When the train arrived,...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

3-year-old in foster care died from amphetamine overdose in the Bronx

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The updated death certificate of 3-year-old Shalize Carter Clarke, who died in a Bronx foster home on March 7, revealed she died from acute amphetamine intoxication. “They are failing children over and over,” the child’s godmother, Yvette Ramos, told PIX11 News on Tuesday as she cried outside a Sunset Park […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Straphanger robbed by trio who cut his pockets on NYC subway: cops

A man was robbed at knifepoint by three goons who cut his pockets on a subway headed from Manhattan to Queens on Sunday morning, police said. The 29-year-old victim was on a No. 7 train near Junction Boulevard when he was approached by the trio, cops said. “Give me your money!” one of the robbers barked, according to cops. A suspect then pulled out a knife on the victim and cut both his front pants pockets, cops said. They grabbed his wallet, which contained $140 and credit cards, and his iPhone 12, according to police. The man wasn’t injured, police said. The victim remained on the train until Main Street and reported the incident to a token booth clerk there, cops said. Police said they are looking for video.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Angel Cuasant, 26, Murdered

On Sunday, December 18, at approximately 1113 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male, shot inside 2650 Briggs Avenue, within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, police observed a 26-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. EMS responded and transported...
BRONX, NY
morrisfocus.com

Shoplifter Arrested at ShopRite Stealing Almost $3,000 in Merchandise

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Hanover Township Police Officer Anthony D’Angelo charged Ms. Anibal Rodriguez-Alverez, 27, Elizabeth, with several counts of shoplifting from the ShopRite, Cedar Knolls, on Tuesday, November 15. Ms. Rodriguez-Alverez was observed on surveillance video on several dates in October, shoplifting $2680.60 worth of merchandise. A warrant...
ELIZABETH, NJ

