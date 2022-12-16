Read full article on original website
ATM thief rams police car, flees in Brooklyn
The man put the ATM in a van and drove off, but the owner of the bodega was able to track the machine down to the intersection of E. 96th Street and Church Avenue—about 2.5 miles away in East Flatbush.
Woman punched, threatened by man with knife on Bronx subway station platform
A 37-year-old woman was assaulted and threatened while waiting for the subway at a Bronx station last week, authorities said.
Duo Found Guilty In Connection To Fatal Stamford Jewelry Store Robbery
Two people, including one man from Westchester County, have been found guilty in connection with a jewelry store robbery in Fairfield County that left the business's owner dead. White Plains resident Thomas Liberatore, age 65, and Brooklyn resident Paul Prosano, age 62, were both found guilty by a jury for...
Man, 45, punched in face, robbed while riding Queens subway train; suspect sought
A man was punched in the face and robbed as he rode a subway train in Queens this week, police said. The NYPD released images Tuesday of a suspect in Sunday morning’s attack in Richmond Hill.
Boy, 16, stabbed twice in Manhattan near school: NYPD
HELLS’ KITCHEN (PIX11) — A teenager was stabbed twice in Hell’s Kitchen on Monday afternoon, police said. The 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg and shoulder near Ninth Avenue and West 50th Street around 3:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment in what police described as stable […]
Man, 36, beaten, robbed inside Brooklyn deli, 2 suspects sought
The NYPD is searching for two suspects wanted for beating a man during a robbery in a deli last month in Brooklyn, authorities said.
MTA worker attacked, suspect pulled from under subway car in Chelsea
Police tracked the suspect down, pulled him out from under a subway car and took him into custody. The arrest was caught on camera.
News 12
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing, truck driver in critical condition, shooting at rental house
Here are some stories that are making headlines across the Hudson Valley. One person is recovering with injuries that are not life-threatening after a stabbing in Yonkers. Police are still looking for whoever stabbed the victim in the arm on Highland Avenue at South Broadway early Monday morning. The driver...
Woman punches 75-year-old Brooklyn employee while robbing store
A 75-year-old employee of a Brooklyn corner store was assaulted after he tried to stop a thief on Friday night, police said.
MTA worker shoots man during argument in Brooklyn subway station
An MTA worker shot and critically injured a man who threatened to assault him and his coworker inside a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday night, police said. The shooting unfolded inside the Union Street R-train station at the border of Gowanus and Park Slope just after 9 p.m. amid a dispute between two MTA workers and a 39-year-old straphanger, cops said. The uniformed staffers — a revenue electronic maintainer and an armed transit revenue collector — were waiting for a southbound R train when an irate man started shouting at them and threatened to “beat them up,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said at a press conference near the scene. When the train arrived,...
3-year-old in foster care died from amphetamine overdose in the Bronx
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The updated death certificate of 3-year-old Shalize Carter Clarke, who died in a Bronx foster home on March 7, revealed she died from acute amphetamine intoxication. “They are failing children over and over,” the child’s godmother, Yvette Ramos, told PIX11 News on Tuesday as she cried outside a Sunset Park […]
Straphanger robbed by trio who cut his pockets on NYC subway: cops
A man was robbed at knifepoint by three goons who cut his pockets on a subway headed from Manhattan to Queens on Sunday morning, police said. The 29-year-old victim was on a No. 7 train near Junction Boulevard when he was approached by the trio, cops said. “Give me your money!” one of the robbers barked, according to cops. A suspect then pulled out a knife on the victim and cut both his front pants pockets, cops said. They grabbed his wallet, which contained $140 and credit cards, and his iPhone 12, according to police. The man wasn’t injured, police said. The victim remained on the train until Main Street and reported the incident to a token booth clerk there, cops said. Police said they are looking for video.
Family to travel to NYC in search of son who ‘disappeared without a trace’
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A family plans to travel to New York City to search for their missing son who “disappeared without a trace” back in September. Drexyll Tolstoy, 26, was last seen near West 106th Street and Columbus Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Sept. 25, according to the NYPD. “The […]
bronx.com
Angel Cuasant, 26, Murdered
On Sunday, December 18, at approximately 1113 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male, shot inside 2650 Briggs Avenue, within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, police observed a 26-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. EMS responded and transported...
firefighternation.com
Lithium-Ion Battery Found in Bronx (NY) Apartment that Sparked Deadly Twin Parks Fire, Marshals Report Says
Chris Sommerfeldt, Thomas Tracy – New York Daily News. Firefighters extinguishing the Bronx blaze that killed 17 people earlier this year found an e-bike battery in the apartment where the fire erupted, the Daily News has learned. E-bike batteries like the one found in the Twin Parks apartment complex...
Long Island detective thrown from Volkswagen hood after woman allegedly intentionally hits him, Nassau PD says
EAST GARDEN CITY, NY (PIX11) — A woman in a Volkswagen allegedly intentionally struck a detective in East Garden City and kept driving with the officer on the hood on Sunday, police in Nassau said. The detective was thrown from the vehicle and the suspect fled, police said. The woman, 36-year-old Amber Johnson, had allegedly […]
Man, woman gravely wounded in drive-by shooting in Brooklyn
The victims—an unidentified man and 19-year-old woman—were in a car at 2340 Coney Island Ave. in Gravesend shortly after 12 a.m. when multiple shots were fired from a passing vehicle.
Man brutally beats MTA dispatcher with hammer, hides under train at Chelsea station
A crazed man bashed an MTA worker in the head with a hammer at a Chelsea subway station early Tuesday morning and then hid under a train as police responded.
morrisfocus.com
Shoplifter Arrested at ShopRite Stealing Almost $3,000 in Merchandise
HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Hanover Township Police Officer Anthony D’Angelo charged Ms. Anibal Rodriguez-Alverez, 27, Elizabeth, with several counts of shoplifting from the ShopRite, Cedar Knolls, on Tuesday, November 15. Ms. Rodriguez-Alverez was observed on surveillance video on several dates in October, shoplifting $2680.60 worth of merchandise. A warrant...
NJ Transit Driver Shoots Teen Boy With Stolen Gun After Assault: Officials
A 15-year-old boy was in critical condition after being shot by a New Jersey Transit driver apparently being assaulted by him over the weekend in Jersey City, officials said.Charles Fieros, 48, was standing outside the bus on Monticello and Jewett Avenue when he retrieved the gun and shot at the gr…
