ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Safety Jordan Poyer never got a sniff at making the playoffs during his first four NFL seasons until signing with the Buffalo Bills in 2017. So much has changed since for the player and team, which at the time was in the midst of a 17-year playoff drought. In what’s becoming an annual tradition, the AFC-leading Bills (11-3) began transitioning the motivational messaging at their practice facility from “playoff caliber” to “championship caliber” after clinching a fourth straight postseason berth and fifth in six years following a 32-29 win over Miami. That led to Poyer on Wednesday reflecting on how far the franchise has come, and how much unfinished business remains.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 16 MINUTES AGO