NASDAQ
CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts biggest gain in six weeks, led by resource shares
TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rallied on Wednesday as higher oil prices boosted energy shares and investors took some encouragement from domestic data showing an easing in the annual rate of inflation. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 264.21 points, or 1.4%,...
NASDAQ
Bet on 5 Top Stocks With Rising P/E
Investors always look for stocks with low P/E ratios as the measure indicates undervaluation. This ratio is obtained by dividing a stock’s current market price by its historical or estimated earnings. It tells how much an investor needs to shell out per dollar of earnings. In fact, the golden...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Why Cardinal (CAH) Is a Great Growth Stock
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks Seeing Insider Activity in 2022
Investors closely monitor insider buys. It’s easy to understand why; if an insider buys, it delivers a positive message to shareholders, indicating that they’re confident in the current state of business. Still, who is considered an insider?. An insider is defined by Section 16 of the Security Exchange...
NASDAQ
Why Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Caught a Cold Today
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) had a lousy day on an generally prosperous Wednesday for stocks. On the back of a big rival's earnings release, the company's shares fell by more than 2%. By contrast, the S&P 500 index rose by 1.5% during the trading session. So what. The rival...
NASDAQ
Why Molina (MOH) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Celestica (CLS) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Think Target (TGT) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
NASDAQ
Implied Volatility Surging for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Options
Investors in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $126.67 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
NASDAQ
How Crypto Investors Are Using ‘Wash Trading’
To say the crypto market has taken a beating in 2022 would be the biggest understatement of the year. Unfortunately for crypto investors, this has translated into huge losses and a bruised confidence in the space. Take a Look Back: 2022 Year in Review. Discover: 5 Things You Must Do...
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $344.61, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
TEX vs. CAT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Manufacturing - Construction and Mining stocks have likely encountered both Terex (TEX) and Caterpillar (CAT). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
NASDAQ
Notable ETF Outflow Detected - LQD
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: LQD) where we have detected an approximate $501.4 million dollar outflow -- that's a 1.4% decrease week over week (from 347,600,000 to 342,900,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of LQD, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in 2022
If investors remember just one thing about 2022, it will likely be the bear market, which marked the worst downturn for Wall Street since 2008. The Nasdaq Composite is currently off 33% from its high of late last year, with many of the individual stocks that make up the index falling much further.
NASDAQ
Vamos Argentina! Too Late to Bet on World Cup Champs?
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are investment instruments that empower investors to effortlessly invest in a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds, or other assets. A significant benefit that ETFs provide is the ability to gain exposure to a wide range of assets, such as global markets, in one investment. In the past,...
NASDAQ
European Shares Gain As German Business Confidence Improves
(RTTNews) - European stocks rose notably on Monday after last week's brutal selloff following hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Sentiment was underpinned after Chinese policymakers pledged to fine-tune COVID controls and boost the country's ailing property market. Investors also reacted positively to the latest...
