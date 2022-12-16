Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Asia stocks rebound on Wall Street cue, FX broadly weaker
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Most Asian equity markets gained on Wednesday after four days of loss as a higher close on Wall Street overnight helped provide a floor, while most currencies weakened as they struggled for cues in holiday-thinned trading. Philippine stocks .PSI rose 0.8%, while Taiwanese stocks .TWII rose...
NASDAQ
Dealmakers brace for slow 2023 recovery after global M&A sinks
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity globally fell well short of the high-water mark set last year as debt financing markets collapsed and stock market volatility decimated valuations, and dealmakers are predicting a slow path to recovery in 2023. The total value of M&A had...
NASDAQ
European Shares Gain As German Business Confidence Improves
(RTTNews) - European stocks rose notably on Monday after last week's brutal selloff following hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Sentiment was underpinned after Chinese policymakers pledged to fine-tune COVID controls and boost the country's ailing property market. Investors also reacted positively to the latest...
NASDAQ
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series HH Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH (Symbol: BAC.PRK) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $24.47 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.15% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRK was trading at a 1.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.85% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (Symbol: VGK) where we have detected an approximate $524.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 261,731,754 to 271,260,403). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGK, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Think Target (TGT) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
NASDAQ
Blucora Announced Share Buyback Plan; To Reduce Size Of Board
(RTTNews) - Shares of Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) gained over 13% in extended session on Monday after the company announced its plan to buy back $250 million in shares through a modified Dutch Auction tender offer in the first quarter of 2023. Blucora said it completed its previously announced sale of...
NASDAQ
Wells Fargo, Amazon Look to Move On
The stock market finally got a breather on Tuesday, but it wasn't particularly impressive. The gain of just a single point for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) highlighted just how hard it has been for markets to move higher in 2022, with only slightly larger gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $344.61, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
Japanese Market Slightly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is slightly lower on Wednesday, extending the losses in the previous four sessions, with the Nikkei 225 staying below the 26,600 level, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, extending the sharp selloff in the second half of Tuesday after a surprise policy shift from the Bank of Japan.
NASDAQ
Hong Kong Stock Market Tipped To Halt Slide
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, retreating more than 350 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 19,100-point plateau although it's likely to open in the green on Wednesday. The global forecast for...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Evercore (EVR) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
NASDAQ
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in 2022
If investors remember just one thing about 2022, it will likely be the bear market, which marked the worst downturn for Wall Street since 2008. The Nasdaq Composite is currently off 33% from its high of late last year, with many of the individual stocks that make up the index falling much further.
NASDAQ
Analysts Expect IJJ To Hit $115
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (Symbol: IJJ), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $115.09 per unit.
NASDAQ
VT, ELV, LOW, SCHW: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (Symbol: VT) where we have detected an approximate $518.5 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.3% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 268,280,416 to 274,335,352). Among the largest underlying components of VT, in trading today Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) is up about 0.3%, Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) is off about 0.6%, and The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) is higher by about 2.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VT Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VT, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 19, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed sharply lower On Friday as market participants remained concerned about a recession in 2023. Rigorous interest rate hike by the Fed has dampened investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. All the three major indexes ended in negative territory for third consecutive days. For the week, these indexes finished in red too.
NASDAQ
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - VGIT
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGIT) where we have detected an approximate $1.1 billion dollar inflow -- that's a 8.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 212,801,058 to 230,665,485). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGIT, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Treasury Yields Remain High Following Latest Rate Hike
Treasury yields rose on Monday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points and indicated that more rate hikes were to be expected. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up by 10.8 points at 3.59% on Monday, while the 30-year Treasury yield gained 11.4 basis points to 3.64%, and the yield on the 2-year Treasury note went up 8 basis points to 4.26%.
NASDAQ
BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $692.47, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
