EMERGING MARKETS-Asia stocks rebound on Wall Street cue, FX broadly weaker
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Most Asian equity markets gained on Wednesday after four days of loss as a higher close on Wall Street overnight helped provide a floor, while most currencies weakened as they struggled for cues in holiday-thinned trading. Philippine stocks .PSI rose 0.8%, while Taiwanese stocks .TWII rose...
Japanese Market Slightly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is slightly lower on Wednesday, extending the losses in the previous four sessions, with the Nikkei 225 staying below the 26,600 level, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, extending the sharp selloff in the second half of Tuesday after a surprise policy shift from the Bank of Japan.
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series HH Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH (Symbol: BAC.PRK) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $24.47 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.15% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRK was trading at a 1.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.85% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
FDL's Underlying Holdings Could Mean 12% Gain Potential
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FDL), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $40.48 per unit.
European Shares Gain As German Business Confidence Improves
(RTTNews) - European stocks rose notably on Monday after last week's brutal selloff following hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Sentiment was underpinned after Chinese policymakers pledged to fine-tune COVID controls and boost the country's ailing property market. Investors also reacted positively to the latest...
Blucora Announced Share Buyback Plan; To Reduce Size Of Board
(RTTNews) - Shares of Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) gained over 13% in extended session on Monday after the company announced its plan to buy back $250 million in shares through a modified Dutch Auction tender offer in the first quarter of 2023. Blucora said it completed its previously announced sale of...
5 Dividend Growth Stocks With Upside To Analyst Targets
To become a "Dividend Aristocrat," a dividend paying company must accomplish an incredible feat: consistently increase shareholder dividends every year for at least 20 consecutive years. Companies with this kind of track record tend to attract a lot of investor attention — and furthermore, "tracking" funds that follow the Dividend Aristocrats Index must own them. With all of this demand for shares, dividend growth stocks can sometimes become "fully priced," where there isn't much upside to analyst targets.
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
Why MongoDB Stock Triumphed On Tuesday
Tuesday morning, a new bull joined the ranks of believers in MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) stock. As a result, the stock closed the day nearly 4% higher, trouncing the basically flat performance of the S&P 500 index. So what. That bull is Credit Suisse analyst Fred Lee, who assumed his company's...
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, bonds fall as BOJ's surprise policy shift spooks investors
LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Global stocks and bonds fell on Tuesday as a surprise policy tweak by Japan's central bank rattled investors already worried about the economic fallout of rising interest rates and lifted domestic bond yields to seven-year highs. The Bank of Japan (BOJ)widened the allowable band for...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in 2022
If investors remember just one thing about 2022, it will likely be the bear market, which marked the worst downturn for Wall Street since 2008. The Nasdaq Composite is currently off 33% from its high of late last year, with many of the individual stocks that make up the index falling much further.
Adobe Stock Gained 2.4% Last Week, What's Next?
Adobe’s stock (NASDAQ: ADBE) increased 2.4% in the last week, outperforming the S&P 500 (down 2.5%). Further, the same trend was observed over the last ten days (-0.9% vs -5.8%) and one month (0.04% vs -3.1%). The technology giant posted better-than-expected results in the fourth quarter of FY2022, released...
Asian Markets Trade Mostly Higher
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Wednesday, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, as traders are indulging in bargain hunting after the recent heavy sell-off on recession fears. Some traders are reluctant to get back into the markets amid lingering concerns of aggressive interest rate hikes continuing in to the next year. Asian Markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday.
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - VGIT
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGIT) where we have detected an approximate $1.1 billion dollar inflow -- that's a 8.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 212,801,058 to 230,665,485). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGIT, versus its 200 day moving average:
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. BHP Group Limited BHP: This resources company that operates in Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days. BHP...
INSIGHT-Australian stock exchange's blockchain failure burns market trust
SYDNEY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - In a Sydney hotel conference room in May, Tim Hogben, the head of securities and payments for ASX Ltd ASX, which runs the Australian stock exchange, told traders, share registry operators and clearing house representatives what they were hoping to hear. A rebuild of the...
VT, ELV, LOW, SCHW: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (Symbol: VT) where we have detected an approximate $518.5 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.3% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 268,280,416 to 274,335,352). Among the largest underlying components of VT, in trading today Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) is up about 0.3%, Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) is off about 0.6%, and The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) is higher by about 2.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VT Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VT, versus its 200 day moving average:
Oversold Conditions For CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (Symbol: VGK) where we have detected an approximate $524.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 261,731,754 to 271,260,403). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGK, versus its 200 day moving average:
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services
The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.8% and 4.1%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 3.39% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 59.90% year-to-date, and General Mills Inc is up 27.10% year-to-date. GIS makes up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
