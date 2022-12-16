Read full article on original website
Mark Cuban wants to build a new resort and casino in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens its First Location In LewisvilleMadocLewisville, TX
Arctic Air Passing Through North Texas Bringing Freezing TempsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Radiance lights show - A Frisco holiday treatAmy ChristieFrisco, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Black Business Spotlight: Deon Williams Agency
Deon Williams is a service disabled veteran of the United States Air Force, Deon comes to the Farmers family with a spirit of service! He has adopted the core values of “Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in all we do!” Deon has the knowledge and experience to help you better understand your coverage options–whether that’s auto, home, renters, or business insurance. Even helping you find insurance for your fur babies.
AUSTIN STREET CENTER AND OURCALLING JOIN FORCES TO PROVIDE RESPITE AND SHELTER FOR THOSE LIVING ON THE STREETS
With the coldest temperatures of the season arriving in the next few days, two Dallas agencies who serve the homeless are banding together to protect thousands of vulnerable individuals from the harsh, potentially fatal temperatures. Austin Street Center, one of Dallas’ largest emergency and day-service shelters, and OurCalling, a faith-based,...
Gloria Mende
Gloria Mendez was born August 12, 1967, to Jose and Carmen Mendez in Kaufman Texas. She was raised and resided in Dallas Texas. Gloria loved unconditionally. Gloria was a one of a kind; she was selfless with a heart of gold. She loved her family immensely, near and far. Always nurturing, despite her own needs. Her passion, making others smile.
Superb Woman: ShantaQuilette Carter
A charter member of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc – Dallas Metropolitan Chapter. ShantaQuilette Carter is a certified fraud examiner at the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners and she has enjoyed stints at the FDIC, U.S. Federal Government, U.S. Department of the Treasury, and National Treasury Employees Union. Hailing from Denver, CO., she studied at Regis University, Texas A&M University-Commerce, Style Coaching Institute, ILC International Life Coaching Academy, Maryland University of Integrative Health and The Global Life Coach Training & Entrepreneur Institute.
Wanda Kaye Sampson-Pruitt
Wanda Kaye Sampson Pruitt was born on March 26, 1954, in Dallas Texas to Jimmy and Susie Mae Sampson. She was educated in DISD Public Schools and graduated from Woodrow Wilson, Class of 1972. Wanda Kaye accepted Christ and knew Him as her personal Lord and Savior. She served God...
Mardarious Rashard Deloach
Mr. Mardarious Rashard DeLoach was born January 3, 1978, to the parentage of Robert Earl DeLoach and the late Ruby Nell DeLoach in Dallas, Texas. He received his formal education in the Dallas Independent School District and graduated from Justin F. Kimball High School. He then attended Southern University and later transferred to Texas Southern University.
Charles Degaulle Turner
Charles Degaulle Turner, passed away on December 04, 2022. Charles was born on September 22, 1947, in Dallas, Texas, to Charlie Taylor Turner and Juanita Turner. He received his high school education at St. Peter Academy and graduated in 1966. He believed in hard work and was employed for 48 years at Halliburton (previously Otis Engineering).
Jury sequestered after 7-hour deliberations for ex-Fort Worth cop Aaron Dean’s sentence
FORT WORTH — Jurors were sequestered Monday after they deliberated more than seven hours about former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean’s punishment for manslaughter, extending the sentencing phase of the trial another day. The Tarrant County jury began deliberations just before 10 a.m. after prosecutors and defense attorneys...
Dean Sentenced in Jefferson killing!
A Fort Worth jury on Wednesday afternoon sentenced former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean to 11 years, 10 months and 12 days in prison for the fatal killing of Atatiana Jefferson. Dean, who resigned from the Fort Worth police department shortly after the shooting, was the first police officer...
