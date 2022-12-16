ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

KEEL Radio

Update on Bossier Murder and High-Speed Chase

Bossier City Police detectives continue their investigation this morning into a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and her ex-boyfriend as the suspected assailant. At approximately 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the Parkland Villa Apartment complex located in the 3000 block of Shed Road in reference to a shooting. A 43-year-old woman was discovered with a gunshot wound, treated at the scene, and transported to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport where she was pronounced deceased.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Grinch Steals Baby Jesus from Shreveport Church

There always seems to be a Grinch roaming around the area at Christmas time and this year is no exception. This time, a thief pulled up to the Baptist Tabernacle Church on East Kingston Road in Shreveport. The guy popped the tailgate of his older model maroon Chevy Trailblazer and he started loading up the manger scene from in front of the church. The thief loaded up Baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph along with the 3 wise men and even the sheep were swiped. Only the angel was left behind.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Early Morning Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Injured

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person injured. The frantic call came into dispatch at 12:46 a.m. from the Cross Lake Apartments, which are located on South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana

The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Prominent Shreveport Business Man Killed Outside Youree Drive Bar

Shreveport Police Were Called to a 3 Bar Cluster Just After 2:00 a.m. Friday Morning. Initial reports on the crime indicated that a man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Shreveport, LA. However, the exact cause of death will be determined through autopsy according to the corners office. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of Round Bar, The Cub, and Tasha's Tavern on Youree Drive in. Shreveport Police arrived on the scene and quickly began their investigation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Police Searching for Wanted Domestic Abuse Suspect

Shreveport Police Domestic Violence Investigators are searching for a man said to be responsible for battering his girlfriend back in early December. On December 3, 2022, a female victim reported that her boyfriend, Leontraevious Nelson Jr. (10-4-1999) battered her following an argument. The victim reported that Nelson Jr. placed a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her, then battered her with the weapon. Nelson also damaged the victim’s vehicle then took the vehicle without her consent.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
