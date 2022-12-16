Read full article on original website
Update on Bossier Murder and High-Speed Chase
Bossier City Police detectives continue their investigation this morning into a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and her ex-boyfriend as the suspected assailant. At approximately 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the Parkland Villa Apartment complex located in the 3000 block of Shed Road in reference to a shooting. A 43-year-old woman was discovered with a gunshot wound, treated at the scene, and transported to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport where she was pronounced deceased.
Grinch Steals Baby Jesus from Shreveport Church
There always seems to be a Grinch roaming around the area at Christmas time and this year is no exception. This time, a thief pulled up to the Baptist Tabernacle Church on East Kingston Road in Shreveport. The guy popped the tailgate of his older model maroon Chevy Trailblazer and he started loading up the manger scene from in front of the church. The thief loaded up Baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph along with the 3 wise men and even the sheep were swiped. Only the angel was left behind.
New Plan for Arthur Circle School in Shreveport Revealed
After several years of neglect, the empty school on Arthur Circle will be getting a second chance at life!. The new plan is to move a Louisiana Key Academy in to the unused space. Louisiana Key Academy is a charter school with a curriculum designed for assisting those with dyslexia.
The 12 Days of Christmas and Their Importance to Mardi Gras
Did you know that the 12 Days of Christmas actually happen after Christmas? And what in the world does Christmas have to do with Mardi Gras? Buckle your seatbelt, because it's one heck of a story. Epiphany is a Christian holiday celebrated annually on January 6th, but what is it...
Bossier Police Investigating Possible Murder on Shed Road
Bossier City Police respond to shooting at Parkland Villa Apartment complex. At approximately 9:00p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Bossier City Police officers were dispatched to the Parkland Villa Apartment complex located in the 3000 block of Shed Road in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived to find a female...
Shreveport Bus Goes Up In Flames on Pines Road
Several Residents of Shreveport Saw a Bus Go Up in Flames During Lunch Time. The Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department had several units on the scene. If you were turned away on Pines road or you were forced to drive through neighborhoods to get to your destination this is why.
Early Morning Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person injured. The frantic call came into dispatch at 12:46 a.m. from the Cross Lake Apartments, which are located on South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
City of Shreveport Prepared for Harsh Winter Conditions
City of Shreveport crews are hard at work preparing for this week’s inclement weather. Each year, Shreveport Public Works crews prepare for impending winter weather by making sure all their assets are in place. They are planning with other City Departments, Parish Public Works Department, and LA DOTD to...
Shreveport Volunteer Network Still Working Hard on Storm Cleanup (VIDEO)
A busy weekend for Shreveport Volunteer Network and other volunteers. SVN posted a video over the weekend of the cleanup efforts near the Keithville-Keachie area after a tornado ripped through the area on Tuesday (12-13-22). Efforts continued through the week, to get the area cleaned up after the storm, and...
Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana
The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
Remember When the Red River Froze in Shreveport?
Really cold weather is headed for Shreveport later this week. We are going to be in the deep freeze Friday morning when the temperature dips into the teens. This reminds me of all the stories about December of 1983 in Shreveport when the Red River froze. That month was the...
Where Can People Get Shelter from Cold in Shreveport?
Frigid temperatures will be rolling into Shreveport Bossier later this week. We will feel the chill Thursday night when our temperature is expected to dip into the teens. But the winds will be blowing pushing the wind chill temp into the single digits. Folks with no place to go will...
Feud Over East Bank Management in Bossier Looks to Be Over
Looks like there has been a change of heart by Bossier City leaders on the management of the East Bank District. There's a proposal on the City Council agenda to enter a new agreement with the Bossier Arts Council to manage the East Bank District. The ordinance says "the City...
How You Can Help Tornado Victims in Caddo Parish
The cleanup continues again today for residents in southwest Caddo Parish which was devastated by a tornado this week. More than 30 homes were destroyed or damaged by this storm. A mother and her 8-year-old son were killed when the storm roared through. If you want to help folks impacted...
Prominent Shreveport Business Man Killed Outside Youree Drive Bar
Shreveport Police Were Called to a 3 Bar Cluster Just After 2:00 a.m. Friday Morning. Initial reports on the crime indicated that a man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Shreveport, LA. However, the exact cause of death will be determined through autopsy according to the corners office. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of Round Bar, The Cub, and Tasha's Tavern on Youree Drive in. Shreveport Police arrived on the scene and quickly began their investigation.
UPDATE: Suspect Named, Another Arrested in Shreveport Murder
Shreveport Police have given a more detailed account of the murder of Michael Grace in Shreveport this morning. According to a statement from SPD, a suspect has been identified and another person has been arrested in connection to the slaying. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of...
Was It Really Snowing in Shreveport on Tuesday? Kind Of
Many People in Shreveport Were Pulling Into Shriner's Hospital Parking Lot to Take Pictures on Tuesday. Why was this hospital such a popular spot on a Tuesday morning? Well, Santa and a snow day of course. Browns Inflatables Has a Snow Machine and They Made a Snow Day Happen for...
Shooting Outside of Shreveport Bars Leaves One Dead
A tragic situation on Youree Drive on Friday (12/16/22) morning. Just after 2:00 am Shreveport Police were called to the scene on Youree. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of Round Bar, The Cub, and Tasha's Tavern. A bartender walked outside of one of the bars, to...
Shreveport Police Searching for Wanted Domestic Abuse Suspect
Shreveport Police Domestic Violence Investigators are searching for a man said to be responsible for battering his girlfriend back in early December. On December 3, 2022, a female victim reported that her boyfriend, Leontraevious Nelson Jr. (10-4-1999) battered her following an argument. The victim reported that Nelson Jr. placed a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her, then battered her with the weapon. Nelson also damaged the victim’s vehicle then took the vehicle without her consent.
Violence Erupts in Bossier City Leaving 3 Teens Wounded
Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are continuing an ongoing investigation into a shooting on Wednesday evening that left three juveniles wounded, one is in critical condition. Police were called around 8:30PM on December 14th about several gunshots fired in the area of Traffic and Berry Streets. The shooting,...
