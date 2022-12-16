Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Netherlands slavery: Saying sorry leaves Dutch divided
The Netherlands has apologised for its colonial past and the enslavement and exploration mandated by the Dutch state during the 17th-19th centuries. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that slavery must be recognised in "the clearest terms" as "a crime against humanity". The speech in The Hague on Monday came...
BBC
Gateshead couple hit by Jamaica Tui flight cancellation
A couple who are due to get married in Jamaica have criticised Tui for cancelling their flight and cutting short their honeymoon by three days. Jarvis Henry and Megan Brown, from Gateshead, paid £5,400 to the firm for their flights and a 17-night stay at a five-star hotel. But...
BBC
Newly qualified nurse 'scared for her future' in profession
A recently qualified nurse says she is unsure if she will continue in her job, just 18 months into her career. Bethany Tulloch, from Northumberland, is a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member who feels "betrayed and let down" by the government. The 22-year-old, who is taking part in the...
BBC
The two sides of Scotland's gender law debate
The diamond grass of Cathkin Park is glinting in the winter sun as Ellie Gomersall reflects on something intensely personal - her identity. It is a bitterly beautiful December day on the south side of Glasgow and Ms Gomersall, 23, is telling us about "coming out" as a woman. It...
BBC
Sutton Hoo ship replica build takes next step forward
Work to start nailing up the hull of a replica of the Anglo-Saxon ship found at Sutton Hoo has got under way. The 88ft (27m) reconstruction of the burial ship, excavated in 1939, is being built in a shed beside the River Deben in Woodbridge, Suffolk. The story of its...
BBC
Festive cruise cancelled with 1,400 on board at Tilbury
About 1,400 people have had a Christmas market cruise cancelled after they boarded when issues were found with the lifeboat station onboard. Guests were due to set sail on the ship Ambience on Sunday from Tilbury in Essex to Zeebrugge in Belgium. Ambassador Cruise Lines, which operates the vessel, said...
BBC
USAF woman denies causing motorcyclist's death in Norfolk
A US Air Force worker has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a 33-year-old motorcyclist in a road crash. Mikayla Hayes, 24, who is based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, is charged with causing the death of Matthew Day by careless driving in Southery, Norfolk in August. The...
BBC
Sutterton fire: Charger warning as blaze rips through home
A fire that ripped through a family home was started by an e-cigarette charger that was left plugged in. Graham Nicholls and one of his two sons were asleep in their house in Sutterton, Lincolnshire, when the fire broke out. It caused thousands of pounds of damage and Mr Nicholls...
BBC
Man to spend 'tough' third Christmas shielding
A man who will spend his third Christmas shielding said it "can be tough" for him. Karl Knights from Leiston, Suffolk, has cerebral palsy and is immuno-supressed. The 26-year-old is continuing to stay at home due to his increased risk of complications from a potential Covid-19 infection. "Outside of the...
BBC
Sheep farmer criticises dog walkers after attacks
A sheep farmer has appealed for dog walkers to control their pets after two of her sheep were put down following attacks. Kate Esler discovered the injured animals between Kingston Seymour and Yatton, North Somerset, this month. She fears the attack will have stressed other sheep in the flock to...
Comments / 0