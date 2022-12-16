Read full article on original website
Best Horses for Trail Riding
For avid horse riders, it is not all about competing and shuffling through different equestrian competitions. Sure, you can excel at barrel riding, obstacle courses, racing, and even dressage – but there is also a less competitive, calmer side of horse riding to explore. When you want to feel one with nature and deepen the bond between you and your horse, trail riding is the thing to do. Just brave the wilds, explore the trails, and see what your mount is truly capable of. Trail riding is a popular equine activity, and can last from just a few hours up to several days and weeks. Of course, trail riding can have a competitive side as well – if that’s your cup of tea. Either way, you will need a special mount in order to succeed: a horse that is sure-footed, hardy, and able to tackle any type of terrain. This list of the 10 best horses for trail riding will certainly help you in your selection – read on to find a perfect match!
Watching the death and rebirth of the Colorado River in Mexico
The Colorado River Delta in Baja California in northern Mexico has dried up and neighborhoods in Tijuana near the U.S.-Mexico border often go without water. What can be done?
Winter solstice 2022: Everything you need to know about the shortest day of the year
As the southern hemisphere celebrates the start of summer, those north of the equator will experience the shortest day of the year, known as the winter solstice. This year, it falls on Wednesday 21 December, the first day of winter. The word “solstice” derives from sol, the Latin word for sun, and sistere, which means “to come to a stop or make stand”. Arriving on the same day across the globe, a solstice occurs when the sun reaches its lowest or highest point in the sky during the year as a result of the Earth’s axis tilting to or away...
