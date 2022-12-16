Read full article on original website
France 24
Twitter users vote to oust Elon Musk as CEO
Twitter users want Elon Musk to step down as head of the social media platform. That’s according to a poll created by the billionaire, the results came after 17 million users voted over 12 hours. The negative outcome marks fresh turmoil for the new Twitter boss who has courted plenty of controversy since his takeover on October 27th. Analysts say Musk’s short tenure already has Twitter on track to lose four billion dollars a year. FRANCE 24's Yinka Oyetade reports.
France 24
Musk says he will resign as Twitter CEO when he finds ‘someone foolish enough to take the job’
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he will step down as chief executive of Twitter Inc once he finds a replacement, but will still run some key divisions of the social media platform. "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!...
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
