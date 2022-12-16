ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
France 24

Twitter users vote to oust Elon Musk as CEO

Twitter users want Elon Musk to step down as head of the social media platform. That’s according to a poll created by the billionaire, the results came after 17 million users voted over 12 hours. The negative outcome marks fresh turmoil for the new Twitter boss who has courted plenty of controversy since his takeover on October 27th. Analysts say Musk’s short tenure already has Twitter on track to lose four billion dollars a year. FRANCE 24's Yinka Oyetade reports.
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy