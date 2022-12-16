All-in-one cloud communications and collaboration platform took top honors from channel partners in the award criteria including technology and customer need. Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, announced today that its all-in-one cloud communications product, Intermedia Unite, has been named the overall winner in CRN’s prestigious 2022 Product of the Year Awards for the Enterprise Collaboration Solution category, which was evaluated by channel partners and judges from CRN. Unite was highly recognized for product quality and reliability, richness of product features/functionality, technical innovation, compatibility, and ease of integration; and, for partners themselves, the demonstrated ability to drive new revenue and resulting profit margins.

