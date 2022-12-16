Read full article on original website
Squirro Named a Visionary for the Second Consecutive Year in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines
Squirro, the Augmented Intelligence solutions provider, has announced that it has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Insight Engines, for the second consecutive year. Augmented intelligence provider Squirro recognized for the completeness of its vision and ability to execute. Squirro, the Augmented...
ZINFI Again Named a “Leader” in the Winter 2023 G2 Grid Report for Partner Management Software
ZINFI also retains its #1 position among competitors in G2’s real-time rankings for both satisfaction and usability. ZINFI Technologies, Inc., the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions encompassing partner relationship management (PRM) and through-channel marketing automation, today announced that G2.com, Inc., the largest software marketplace, has again named ZINFI as a “Leader” in the Fall 2022 G2 Grid Report for Partner Management Software. ZINFI has earned a position in G2’s leaders’ quadrant in multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019.
FPT Software Joins Gartner Peer Insights “Customer First Program”
Vietnam’s leading ICT service provider FPT Software has recently participated in the Gartner Peer Insights™ Customer First Program. According to Gartner Peer Insights, FPT Software received 100 percent of “willingness to recommend” from existing customers of its end-to-end automation solution for businesses, akaBot. FPT Software received...
CRN Names Intermedia Unite as the 2022 Enterprise Collaboration Solution Product of the Year
All-in-one cloud communications and collaboration platform took top honors from channel partners in the award criteria including technology and customer need. Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, announced today that its all-in-one cloud communications product, Intermedia Unite, has been named the overall winner in CRN’s prestigious 2022 Product of the Year Awards for the Enterprise Collaboration Solution category, which was evaluated by channel partners and judges from CRN. Unite was highly recognized for product quality and reliability, richness of product features/functionality, technical innovation, compatibility, and ease of integration; and, for partners themselves, the demonstrated ability to drive new revenue and resulting profit margins.
ConnectALL Named as a Strong Performer in Value Stream Management Solutions Report by Independent Research Firm
ConnectALL has been categorically recognized in the report for its “process optimization metrics” and “having DORA-4 and flow metrics” and the “capability to connect with value metrics, and KPI extensibility”. ConnectALL LLC, a leading provider of value stream management (VSM) solutions, today announced that it...
TransPerfect’s GlobalLink Technology Certified for Coupa’s Business Spend Management Platform
Translation Management Solution Now Available in the Coupa App Marketplace. TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, announced that its GlobalLink translation management technology has been certified for integration into Coupa’s Business Spend Management (BSM) platform. Coupa is a cloud-based spend analysis...
AVANT Names Vonage ‘Best Channel Program 2022’
Three Vonage Regional Channel Managers Receive AVANT Hustle Awards. Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been recognized by AVANT for its Channel Partner Program with the AVANT Best Channel Program 2022 Award. AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier Technology Services Distributor.
4i Apps Partners With Boomi to Become an Authorised Reseller of Integration Platform Solutions in the Middle East
The alliance between 4i and Boomi makes it feasible for us to offer superior ERP integration solutions to our global clients. 4i Apps is delighted to announce its partnership with Boomi, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader. 4i Apps is a fast-growing ERP Digital Transformation partner with more than 14...
Shipsy Recognized in 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Technology Solutions
Shipsy, a leading SaaS-based logistics management provider, has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 December Gartner Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Technology Solutions. “The aspirations of many organizations to provide an Amazon-like experience combined with the continued evolution of unified commerce operations is driving many organizations to...
Conga Achieves Leader Recognition in Five Consecutive G2 Document Generation Software Reports
Latest Leader position for Winter 2023 recognizes Conga across the Salesforce CRM Document Generation, Document Generation, Proposal and Document Creation categories. Conga, the global leader in scalable Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, today announced that its Document Generation software (Conga Composer) has been named an overall Global Leader in the Winter 2023 Grid Report by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. Conga has achieved Leader status in the Salesforce CRM Document Generation, Document Generation, Proposal and Document Creation categories.
MobiDev Overviews TOP Industries Affected by Artificial Intelligence Trends in 2023
The Stanford Artificial Intelligence Index Report 2022, reveals that private investment in artificial intelligence is growing rapidly, reaching an amount of about 93.5 billion US dollars in 2021. MobiDev experts overviewed how AI will be significant in different industries for business in 2023. According to recent trends in AI, the...
Boomi Named a “Hot Company to Watch in 2023” By Nucleus Research
Boomi highlighted by Nucleus Research as one of the most comprehensive integration platforms on the market, poised to capture additional market share in 2023. Already possessing the largest customer base among integration platform vendors, Boomi adds this recognition to recent accolades including the Gold Globee Award in information technology, the Stratus Award for cloud computing, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies.
Best Data Wins: How Most Profitable Retailers Are Deploying Advanced Analytics at Rate 3x Faster Than Competitors
The fastest growing and most profitable retailers are deploying advanced analytics at rates over 3x faster than competitors. The fastest growing and most profitable retailers are adding Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics at rates 3x faster than their competitors, according to new research from analyst firm IHL Group. The research study titled “The Retail Analytics Advantage” reviews the level of maturity among retailers.
Webex and Nexgen Virtual Office Have Created a Powerful Partnership by Intergrating and Launching the Nexgen Virtual Office App at the Webexone Event
NexGen Virtual is delighted to announce the availability of the NexGen Virtual application for Webex. The app is now available on Webex App Hub. NexGen Virtual integrated with Webex enables users to have a hybrid, secure and managed work experience. Serial Entrepreneur, Joseph Jacoboni, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of...
ServiceMax Introduces Core 22 R4, a Connected System of Action, Automation and Collaboration for Field Service Professionals
ServiceMax continues to innovate and expand the reach and impact of its Core field service and service execution solution. ServiceMax, a leader in asset-centric field service management software, announced today the release of Core 22 R4, the latest release of its cloud-native service management solution that drives greater productivity for dispatchers, field technicians, and end customers. Central to ServiceMax’s overall portfolio, the Core solution has more than 300 customers who rely on its user-focused applications, enabling technology, and innovation in automation and analytics.
Infor Hospitality Expands Partnership with Oliver Hospitality
Infor cloud-based applications to support growth for leading hotelier brand. Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced its expanded partnership with Oliver Hospitality, a Nashville-based hotel and restaurant management company committed to offering engaging and thoughtful spaces for its guests. As part of Oliver Hospitality’s commitment to delivering unique experiences at each of its concepts, Infor HMS has previously been implemented at five properties to enhance guest stays, and unify and refine hotel operations. Now, Oliver Hospitality has decided to expand its work with Infor for its new Marconi Conference Center location just outside of Marshall, California.
Broadvoice Receives 2022 Unified Communications Excellence Award
UCaaS Provider Honored for Innovation and Quality in Delivering Unified Communications Solutions. Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), call center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced that TMC named the Broadvoice b-hive UCaaS platform as a recipient of the 2022 Unified Communications Excellence Award, presented by TMC’s INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.
Extenda Retail Ushers in a New Era of In-Store Software With Avassa’s Edge Platform
Applying a hybrid approach combining in-store and cloud software is becoming an increasingly important part of the digital transformation of retail stores. Hosting critical application components inside the stores with cloud backups unlocks many benefits including reduced downtime and blazing-fast data processing. Extenda Retail is an industry-leading provider of retail...
Ivalua Partners with Hillenbrand to Centralize its Data and Improve Visibility across its Supply Base
Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, today announced that Hillenbrand, Inc., a global industrial company, has selected Ivalua to centralize its supplier communication, contract data, and help consolidate best-in-class procurement processes. Hillenbrand required a platform to centralize supplier communication, contract data, and support its growth while providing the basis...
Nextiva Names New Channel Chief
Customer engagement platform doubles down on commitment to channel and partners. Nextiva, the future-of-work software company helping sales, service, and marketing teams achieve higher productivity and deliver better customer engagement, announced Olen Scott has been named its new Channel Chief. This move signifies dedication to the channel ecosystem and partner success for Nextiva, which brings together business communications applications, intelligence, and automation on its cloud-based platform.
