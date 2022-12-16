Read full article on original website
4i Apps Partners With Boomi to Become an Authorised Reseller of Integration Platform Solutions in the Middle East
The alliance between 4i and Boomi makes it feasible for us to offer superior ERP integration solutions to our global clients. 4i Apps is delighted to announce its partnership with Boomi, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader. 4i Apps is a fast-growing ERP Digital Transformation partner with more than 14...
AVANT Names Vonage ‘Best Channel Program 2022’
Three Vonage Regional Channel Managers Receive AVANT Hustle Awards. Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been recognized by AVANT for its Channel Partner Program with the AVANT Best Channel Program 2022 Award. AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier Technology Services Distributor.
Eurora Signs With E-commerce Platform Wish to Boost Global Trade Processes
Eurora Solutions, a leading provider of artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML)-backed global trade technology solutions, announced its cooperation agreement with Wish, one of the world’s largest mobile e-commerce marketplaces. As part of the partnership, Eurora will help Wish improve operational speed and efficiency in a variety of complex cross-border fulfillment...
Alchemy Technology Group Awarded Nutanix 2022 Momentum Partner of the Year for the Americas
Nutanix recognizes Alchemy Technology Group for enabling clients to accelerate their path to hybrid cloud leveraging Nutanix. Alchemy Technology Group announced that it has been awarded Nutanix 2022 Momentum Partner of the Year for the Americas. Nutanix recognized Alchemy Technology Group as the sole recipient of Nutanix 2022 Momentum Partner...
Extenda Retail Ushers in a New Era of In-Store Software With Avassa’s Edge Platform
Applying a hybrid approach combining in-store and cloud software is becoming an increasingly important part of the digital transformation of retail stores. Hosting critical application components inside the stores with cloud backups unlocks many benefits including reduced downtime and blazing-fast data processing. Extenda Retail is an industry-leading provider of retail...
Broadvoice Receives 2022 Unified Communications Excellence Award
UCaaS Provider Honored for Innovation and Quality in Delivering Unified Communications Solutions. Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), call center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced that TMC named the Broadvoice b-hive UCaaS platform as a recipient of the 2022 Unified Communications Excellence Award, presented by TMC’s INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.
Ivalua Partners with Hillenbrand to Centralize its Data and Improve Visibility across its Supply Base
Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, today announced that Hillenbrand, Inc., a global industrial company, has selected Ivalua to centralize its supplier communication, contract data, and help consolidate best-in-class procurement processes. Hillenbrand required a platform to centralize supplier communication, contract data, and support its growth while providing the basis...
Roundstone’s Tim Joyce named top Nutanix Partner Account Executive for the Americas for 2022
Nutanix names Tim Joyce, President and CEO of Roundstone Solutions, as the top Partner Account Executive for the Americas for 2022. Roundstone Solutions Inc. is pleased to announce that its President and CEO, Tim Joyce, was named the top Partner Account Executive for 2022 for the Americas. “Well, it was...
Zomentum Now Allows Partners to Import Real-Time Product Pricing and Availability Information to Zomentum From Any Distributor Globally
Boosting Sales Capabilities for Partners: Zomentum Brings Flexibility to Quotes & Proposals Through Custom Distributor Integration. Zomentum, the fastest-growing platform in the partner ecosystem, has launched custom integrations with distributors across the World. With this, partners can bring real-time product pricing and availability information from any distributor to the Zomentum platform.
Infor Hospitality Expands Partnership with Oliver Hospitality
Infor cloud-based applications to support growth for leading hotelier brand. Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced its expanded partnership with Oliver Hospitality, a Nashville-based hotel and restaurant management company committed to offering engaging and thoughtful spaces for its guests. As part of Oliver Hospitality’s commitment to delivering unique experiences at each of its concepts, Infor HMS has previously been implemented at five properties to enhance guest stays, and unify and refine hotel operations. Now, Oliver Hospitality has decided to expand its work with Infor for its new Marconi Conference Center location just outside of Marshall, California.
ServiceMax Introduces Core 22 R4, a Connected System of Action, Automation and Collaboration for Field Service Professionals
ServiceMax continues to innovate and expand the reach and impact of its Core field service and service execution solution. ServiceMax, a leader in asset-centric field service management software, announced today the release of Core 22 R4, the latest release of its cloud-native service management solution that drives greater productivity for dispatchers, field technicians, and end customers. Central to ServiceMax’s overall portfolio, the Core solution has more than 300 customers who rely on its user-focused applications, enabling technology, and innovation in automation and analytics.
TransPerfect’s GlobalLink Technology Certified for Coupa’s Business Spend Management Platform
Translation Management Solution Now Available in the Coupa App Marketplace. TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, announced that its GlobalLink translation management technology has been certified for integration into Coupa’s Business Spend Management (BSM) platform. Coupa is a cloud-based spend analysis...
FPT Software Joins Gartner Peer Insights “Customer First Program”
Vietnam’s leading ICT service provider FPT Software has recently participated in the Gartner Peer Insights™ Customer First Program. According to Gartner Peer Insights, FPT Software received 100 percent of “willingness to recommend” from existing customers of its end-to-end automation solution for businesses, akaBot. FPT Software received...
MSI Data Promotes John Heinen to Chief Operating Officer
MSI Data is pleased to announce the promotion of John Heinen to Chief Operating Officer. John Heinen has been a key member of the MSI Data technology team for over a year as the Chief Technology Officer. Indirectly, John has always played a part in engaging with our current clients to support their needs. He has also spent a great deal of time engaging with and presenting to our new prospective clients. This change will allow him to take a greater role in the way we not only innovate and support our solution, but how we align it directly with our clients’ needs.
ZINFI Again Named a “Leader” in the Winter 2023 G2 Grid Report for Partner Management Software
ZINFI also retains its #1 position among competitors in G2’s real-time rankings for both satisfaction and usability. ZINFI Technologies, Inc., the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions encompassing partner relationship management (PRM) and through-channel marketing automation, today announced that G2.com, Inc., the largest software marketplace, has again named ZINFI as a “Leader” in the Fall 2022 G2 Grid Report for Partner Management Software. ZINFI has earned a position in G2’s leaders’ quadrant in multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019.
ConnectALL Named as a Strong Performer in Value Stream Management Solutions Report by Independent Research Firm
ConnectALL has been categorically recognized in the report for its “process optimization metrics” and “having DORA-4 and flow metrics” and the “capability to connect with value metrics, and KPI extensibility”. ConnectALL LLC, a leading provider of value stream management (VSM) solutions, today announced that it...
U.S. Firms Look to Cloud for Future of Oracle Applications
Enterprises navigating post-pandemic changes are looking for integrated IT environments that include industry-specific features, ISG Provider Lens report says. Many U.S. enterprises are migrating to Oracle cloud infrastructure and applications, with the help of the company’s vast partner ecosystem, as they change their approaches to IT and seek modern, integrated software environments, according to a new research report published by Information Services Group, a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
GETIDA Expands Leadership Team in Marketing and Customer Experience
Former Thrasio, Airtame Executives Join GETIDA to Refine Marketing & Customer Experience. GETIDA, a global leader in Amazon FBA auditing and reconciliation solutions, announced it has added two new executives to its leadership team, Sandra Rand as VP of Marketing and Amy McVay as VP of Customer Success. These appointments highlight GETIDA’s commitment in attracting top talent to its executive roster as the company further expands and scales its offerings worldwide.
TeamViewer Digitalizes Warehouse Operations at GlobalFoundries with AR-Based Picking Solution
Benefits include up to 25 percent faster execution of warehouse processes, a picking error rate close to zero and a reduction in waste of around 100,000 paper sheets per year. TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, recently announced that the global semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries (GF) has deployed TeamViewer’s Augmented Reality (AR) platform Frontline to digitally transform its warehouse operations at its facility in Dresden, the largest semiconductor plant in Europe. Among the major benefits that GF achieved through the implementation of TeamViewer’s solution is an up to 25 percent faster execution of warehouse processes, better employee ergonomics, a picking error rate close to zero and a reduction in waste of around 100,000 paper sheets per year.
Forcepoint Appoints Sales Leaders to Advance Global Growth of Data-First SASE
Company promotes proven security sales leaders Myles Bray to Chief Revenue Officer and Thierry Bedos to SVP of EMEA Sales; and appoints former Digital Guardian sales leader James McCarthy to SVP of North America Sales. Global security leader Forcepoint announced the appointment of three sales leaders in response to global...
