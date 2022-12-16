MSI Data is pleased to announce the promotion of John Heinen to Chief Operating Officer. John Heinen has been a key member of the MSI Data technology team for over a year as the Chief Technology Officer. Indirectly, John has always played a part in engaging with our current clients to support their needs. He has also spent a great deal of time engaging with and presenting to our new prospective clients. This change will allow him to take a greater role in the way we not only innovate and support our solution, but how we align it directly with our clients’ needs.

