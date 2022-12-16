Read full article on original website
Police: Man charged in Takeoff's death tried to avoid arrest
HOUSTON (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month outside a Houston bowling alley sought information about using fake plane tickets to obtain an expedited passport in his efforts to flee the country, and repeatedly made online searches about whether he was a suspect in the case, prosecutors alleged during a court hearing Wednesday.But attorneys for Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, say their client never had any intention of leaving Houston and he will likely pursue self-defense in the case, as he has asserted his innocence."We feel comfortable that when the time is right that Mr. Clark will have a...
CBS News
New Georgia House Republican arrested on drug and theft charges
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult, five counts of burglary, and one count of drug possession.
Woman accused of fatally shooting father of their children in DeKalb
A domestic dispute in DeKalb County turned deadly Sunday and ended with a woman behind bars, police said....
Cops: Argument over loud music leads to fatal DeKalb shooting, arrest
An argument over loud music led to a shooting that left a man dead Monday night in the Gresham Park area of DeKalb County, police said.
Suspect Punched a Restaurant Employee Who Stood Up to Him for Being a Bully, Caused Her to Lose Her Right Eye: Cops
A 19-year-old restaurant employee in California who stepped in when she saw a man bullying an intellectually disabled person lost her right eye after the suspect punched her in the face, authorities say. After several weeks of investigation, law enforcement agencies on Monday announced that the alleged culprit, 20-year-old Isaac...
Suspect accused of gunning down Migos rapper Takeoff insists he's innocent - as it's revealed he had 'large amount of cash' on him and planned to travel to Mexico on expedited passport when he was arrested
An attorney for a man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month said Monday that the Migos star's death outside a Houston bowling alley was a tragedy but that her client says he's innocent of the crime. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, made a brief court appearance in which prosecutors...
Beaten Club Q Shooting Suspect Looks Worse for Wear in Court
A booking photo of suspected Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich, released by police Wednesday, showed a face littered with cuts, scrapes, bruises, and a pronounced black eye leftover from the senseless attack that claimed five lives and injured another 18 people in Colorado Springs. The injuries are reportedly from the brave actions of patrons, including Army vet Richard Fierro, who said he tackled the gunman, ripped his handgun away, and repeatedly pistol whipped him, leaving them both covered in blood until cops arrived. Fierro said a club performer also kicked Aldrich with her high heel as she ran by him. Aldrich appeared in court via video for the first time Wednesday, slumped over in a wheelchair in a jumpsuit. On Monday, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers described the actions of Fierro and a second bystander, who potentially saved dozens of lives, as nothing short of heroic.Read it at ABC News
Alabama man charged with murdering his mom held on $1 million bond
An Alabama man has been charged with murdering his own mother. Bruce Lee Jones, 41, of Collinsville, Alabama, has been charged with the murder of his mother, Sandra Jelks, 62, also of Collinsville. Collinsville police were called to investigate after Jelks was found dead in the living room of her...
Idaho murders: Forensic analysts say 'incel' suspect angle premature but should not be ignored
While a suspect has not been identified or arrested in the murder of four University of Idaho students, forensic analysts are saying law enforcement should not rule out that the suspect may be an involuntary celibate, but that it is premature to confirm the theory.
Chicago police officer arrested for urinating in ice machine at Florida beach bar
A Chicago police officer’s vacation in Florida turned sour after he was arrested for urinating into an ice machine at a drinking establishment in St. Pete Beach.Henry Capouch, 30, has been charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct, according to The Smoking Gun.An employee at Jimmy B’s Beach Bar located in the Beachcomber Resort Hotel reportedly told police he “dicovered [sic] the defendent [sic] ‘pissing’ on the ice in the machine” in the early morning hours of 6 December.The employee then reportedly told Mr Capouch to cease urinating in the ice machine, at which point the enraged Chicago officer...
Aryan Brotherhood gang members charged in California prison murders
SACRAMENTO — A federal grand jury has added murder counts to a list of previously filed racketeering charges against five inmate members of the California Aryan Brotherhood for four state prison yard slayings from 2011 to 2018. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said all five men -- Ronald Yandell, 58; William Sylvester, 53; Brant Daniel, 46; Pat Brady, 50; and Jason Corbett, 49 -- could be sentenced to death in federal prison if convicted of the charges."This superseding indictment strikes at the heart of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang with five defendants now facing murder charges that carry with them the...
New Mexico Judge Shot Dead Along With Her Pets
A newly elected judge in New Mexico has been found shot dead along with her pets in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Diane Albert, a municipal judge for the Village of Los Ranchos and a former Los Alamos County Commissioner, was found dead Friday after a friend alerted police to a “troubling message” from Albert’s husband, the Albuquerque Journal reports, citing a spokeswoman for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. “[Eric] Pinkerton is believed to have shot his wife and several animals in the house before shooting himself,” the spokeswoman was quoted saying. Deputies reportedly found the bodies of several dogs and a cat at the couple’s home. Local news outlet KOAT reports that dispatch tapes obtained from the sheriff’s office revealed deputies being told: “He left a voice-mail to his friend stating that he murdered his wife and his dogs and his cat. And he is about to murder himself.”Read it at Albuquerque Journal
Parents of Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Arrested After They Allegedly Waited 22 Days to Report Her Disappearance
Madalina Cojocari, 11, was last seen at her home in Cornelius, N.C., on Nov. 23 Authorities arrested the mother and stepfather of a missing North Carolina girl after they allegedly waited more than three weeks to report her disappearance. According to the Cornelius Police Department, Diana Cojocari and her husband Christopher Palmiter have been charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement, after Diana's daughter Madalina Cojocari vanished on Nov. 23. Madalina, 11, was last seen at her home in Cornelius, N.C., about 20...
Cop thought body camera was off while kicking man in the face — but it was on, feds say
The Louisiana officer chose to “abuse an arrestee when he thought he wasn’t being watched,” U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said.
Mongols biker who killed cop during raid agrees to manslaughter plea after 2 murder acquittals
David Martinez had insisted at two trials that he did not know it was SWAT officers raiding his home when he fired a shotgun, saying he believed it was Mongols coming for him.
Man tries to buy 800 gallons of gasoline for $8 but deputies stop him in Harris County
A man in Harris County is behind bars after being caught with 800 gallons of gasoline for which he paid eight dollars. Or tried to, at least.
Kidnapped teen beaten with baseball bat for 12 hours, then dumped on road, NY cops say
The attackers also poured bleach on the victim, police said.
‘Nothing short of shocking.’ Miami woman gets 5 years for wild DUI crash, carjacking, chase
The facts of the case were bizarre and largely undisputed: Alexis Facey, a single mother, attended a friend’s birthday party at Tootsie’s strip club in Miami Gardens. After a free shot of liquor and many drinks, she climbed into her car and drove off.
Elderly Couple Shot Dead by Neighbor Over HOA Dispute: Police
Hugh Hootman, 75, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Dozens dead and several serial killer suspects: The haunting reality of the Texas Killing Fields
The girls kept vanishing, the bodies kept surfacing, and the families who knew better kept getting told their loved ones were runaways. Just wait, police said. They’ll come back.They didn’t.It’s been decades since young women began turning up dead off stretches of I-45 between Houston and Galveston, a marshy, desolate region near the Gulf of Mexico. At least 30 bodies have been discovered there since the 1970s, most of them female, with very few cases solved; more women have gone missing from the area on top of that.The 80s and 90s tragically saw new waves of bodies, and some...
