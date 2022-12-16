SalesScreen named leader in Sales Gamification for the seventh straight quarter!. The 2022 winter G2 reports are out and SalesScreen has once again been named as a leader in Sales Gamification and a high performer in Sales Performance Management for a 7th straight quarter. Enterprise companies are also taking note of their full suite of products, pushing them to the top of the Enterprise Usability Index. For those who don’t know, G2 is a company that takes user reviews of tech companies and aggregates them into grids and ranking systems so that potential tech buyers can see how companies stack up against each other in specific fields. Let’s dive in and take a look at the biggest takeaways from this quarter’s G2 release.

