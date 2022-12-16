Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
FarEye Recognized in 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Last-mile Delivery Technology
Company included by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in last-mile delivery technology. FarEye announced inclusion in the first-ever Gartner “Market Guide for Last-mile Delivery Technology Solutions” report as the one of 18 Representative Vendors. According to Gartner, “… In terms of transportation operations, the global last-mile delivery market...
salestechstar.com
ZINFI Again Named a “Leader” in the Winter 2023 G2 Grid Report for Partner Management Software
ZINFI also retains its #1 position among competitors in G2’s real-time rankings for both satisfaction and usability. ZINFI Technologies, Inc., the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions encompassing partner relationship management (PRM) and through-channel marketing automation, today announced that G2.com, Inc., the largest software marketplace, has again named ZINFI as a “Leader” in the Fall 2022 G2 Grid Report for Partner Management Software. ZINFI has earned a position in G2’s leaders’ quadrant in multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019.
salestechstar.com
Best Data Wins: How Most Profitable Retailers Are Deploying Advanced Analytics at Rate 3x Faster Than Competitors
The fastest growing and most profitable retailers are deploying advanced analytics at rates over 3x faster than competitors. The fastest growing and most profitable retailers are adding Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics at rates 3x faster than their competitors, according to new research from analyst firm IHL Group. The research study titled “The Retail Analytics Advantage” reviews the level of maturity among retailers.
salestechstar.com
Zomentum Now Allows Partners to Import Real-Time Product Pricing and Availability Information to Zomentum From Any Distributor Globally
Boosting Sales Capabilities for Partners: Zomentum Brings Flexibility to Quotes & Proposals Through Custom Distributor Integration. Zomentum, the fastest-growing platform in the partner ecosystem, has launched custom integrations with distributors across the World. With this, partners can bring real-time product pricing and availability information from any distributor to the Zomentum platform.
salestechstar.com
Infor Hospitality Expands Partnership with Oliver Hospitality
Infor cloud-based applications to support growth for leading hotelier brand. Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced its expanded partnership with Oliver Hospitality, a Nashville-based hotel and restaurant management company committed to offering engaging and thoughtful spaces for its guests. As part of Oliver Hospitality’s commitment to delivering unique experiences at each of its concepts, Infor HMS has previously been implemented at five properties to enhance guest stays, and unify and refine hotel operations. Now, Oliver Hospitality has decided to expand its work with Infor for its new Marconi Conference Center location just outside of Marshall, California.
salestechstar.com
Ivalua Partners with Hillenbrand to Centralize its Data and Improve Visibility across its Supply Base
Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, today announced that Hillenbrand, Inc., a global industrial company, has selected Ivalua to centralize its supplier communication, contract data, and help consolidate best-in-class procurement processes. Hillenbrand required a platform to centralize supplier communication, contract data, and support its growth while providing the basis...
salestechstar.com
Extenda Retail Ushers in a New Era of In-Store Software With Avassa’s Edge Platform
Applying a hybrid approach combining in-store and cloud software is becoming an increasingly important part of the digital transformation of retail stores. Hosting critical application components inside the stores with cloud backups unlocks many benefits including reduced downtime and blazing-fast data processing. Extenda Retail is an industry-leading provider of retail...
salestechstar.com
Roima Intelligence Inc. and Part Trap AB join forces
Roima strengthens its SaaS product portfolio within discrete manufacturing and continues its international expansion in the Nordics and USA. Roima accelerates growth, as Part Trap AB, a fast-growing B2B Digital Commerce software provider for discrete manufacturers known for Parttap ONE, joins Roima. Parttrap ONE offers everything B2B companies need for online business by quickly enabling digital sales of complex products and their spare parts. Part Trap is based in Gothenburg, Sweden, and will expand Roima’s Swedish presence further.
salestechstar.com
Conga Achieves Leader Recognition in Five Consecutive G2 Document Generation Software Reports
Latest Leader position for Winter 2023 recognizes Conga across the Salesforce CRM Document Generation, Document Generation, Proposal and Document Creation categories. Conga, the global leader in scalable Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, today announced that its Document Generation software (Conga Composer) has been named an overall Global Leader in the Winter 2023 Grid Report by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. Conga has achieved Leader status in the Salesforce CRM Document Generation, Document Generation, Proposal and Document Creation categories.
salestechstar.com
Zuper Achieves Prestigious ISO Certification to Protect Data and Ensure Information Security
ISO 27001 Certification Enables Information Protection at Scale for Enterprises. Zuper, a leading solutions provider to scale and modernize fast-growing field service organizations, today announced its ISO 27001 certification to implement security and protection measures for customer and company data. This certification positions Zuper as a reputable field service management provider for customers focused on maintaining data safety and integrity.
salestechstar.com
ClearSale Recognized as Leader in G2 Winter 2023 Grid Reports
Innovative fraud platform earns seven Grid Leader nods. Global ecommerce fraud protection solutions provider, ClearSale, is thrilled to announce that it has been named a Leader in both protection and detection in all G2 Grid reports for Winter 2023. Additionally, the company made a strong showing across the E-commerce Fraud category, earning Top 5 spots in the majority of the Index reports, as well.
salestechstar.com
cnvrg.io ML Insider 2022 Survey Reveals AI Investment will Increase Despite Economic Recession
89% of organizations are seeing the benefits of their AI solutions. cnvrg.io, an Intel company, provider of the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) platform, announced the results of its annual ML Insider survey for 2022 revealing that companies are increasing investment in AI, despite the current economic situation.
salestechstar.com
Fetcher Names Nehal Patel as Chief Customer Officer
New Leadership Brings a Wealth of Experience Delivering World-class Service & Support to Recruiting Automation Platform. Fetcher, the leading full-service sourcing automation platform, recently announced that Nehal Patel will lead the company’s Customer Success team. Patel brings 14 years of experience helping Fortune 500 companies get the most out...
salestechstar.com
Alchemy Technology Group Awarded Nutanix 2022 Momentum Partner of the Year for the Americas
Nutanix recognizes Alchemy Technology Group for enabling clients to accelerate their path to hybrid cloud leveraging Nutanix. Alchemy Technology Group announced that it has been awarded Nutanix 2022 Momentum Partner of the Year for the Americas. Nutanix recognized Alchemy Technology Group as the sole recipient of Nutanix 2022 Momentum Partner...
salestechstar.com
ArenaCX Continues to Revolutionize the Outsourcing Market with $4.2 M in Funding and New Strategic Partnerships
ArenaCX Platform Allows Companies to Scale Operations Efficiently. ArenaCX, the world’s only outsourcing management platform, announced that the company has secured an additional $4.2M in funding to fuel continued growth. The funding is from Eagle Ventures, Sovereign’s Capital, Beyond Capital, Triangle Tweener Fund, and other parties. Since forming...
salestechstar.com
TransPerfect’s GlobalLink Technology Certified for Coupa’s Business Spend Management Platform
Translation Management Solution Now Available in the Coupa App Marketplace. TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, announced that its GlobalLink translation management technology has been certified for integration into Coupa’s Business Spend Management (BSM) platform. Coupa is a cloud-based spend analysis...
salestechstar.com
TD SYNNEX Expands Google Cloud Offering in Nearly 60 Countries
Expanded cloud capabilities provides innovative scalability and offerings throughout United States, Latin America, Europe and Asia. TD SYNNEX announced its expansion to Google Cloud in nearly 60 additional countries throughout Latin America, Europe and Asia. “This is a tremendous opportunity to build on our global partnership with Google Cloud and...
salestechstar.com
Evisort Enters New Era with Generative AI for Contract Intelligence
Evisort AI Labs is pioneering new ways to draft and negotiate contracts with generative AI. Evisort, the no-code contract intelligence platform beloved by legal, procurement and sales operation teams worldwide, is entering a new era with the launch of the industry’s first generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Evisort’s reimagined AI technology provides transparent, understandable contract recommendations to drive decision-making and contract execution.
salestechstar.com
SalesScreen Brings the Heat to the Winter G2 Reports
SalesScreen named leader in Sales Gamification for the seventh straight quarter!. The 2022 winter G2 reports are out and SalesScreen has once again been named as a leader in Sales Gamification and a high performer in Sales Performance Management for a 7th straight quarter. Enterprise companies are also taking note of their full suite of products, pushing them to the top of the Enterprise Usability Index. For those who don’t know, G2 is a company that takes user reviews of tech companies and aggregates them into grids and ranking systems so that potential tech buyers can see how companies stack up against each other in specific fields. Let’s dive in and take a look at the biggest takeaways from this quarter’s G2 release.
salestechstar.com
AVANT Names Vonage ‘Best Channel Program 2022’
Three Vonage Regional Channel Managers Receive AVANT Hustle Awards. Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been recognized by AVANT for its Channel Partner Program with the AVANT Best Channel Program 2022 Award. AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier Technology Services Distributor.
Comments / 0