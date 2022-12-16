Read full article on original website
Suspect flees traffic stop, overturns vehicle trying to exit Highway 99 in Sacramento County
ELK GROVE — Police activity and a crash caused major backups on Highway 99 south of Elk Grove Tuesday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol's South Sacramento division said a Stockton officer tried to pull a vehicle over near Crystal Way but the suspect fled. The suspect used the shoulder...
Multiple car rollover near Elkhorn Estates in Santa Maria
At least three cars are involved in a multiple-car rollover on Santa Barbara Highway 135 near Elkhorn Estates around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to California Highway Dispatch Services The post Multiple car rollover near Elkhorn Estates in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Driver arrested for DUI following rollover crash in SLO
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a driver for driving under the influence after he crashed into a parked car and rolled his vehicle on a residential street Sunday evening. The driver swerved and hit a parked car in the 1300 block of Royal Way, according to police. His dark-colored...
Pursuit ends in crash, temporarily closing Highway 99 near Elk Grove
(KTXL) – A car chase between the California Highway Patrol and another driver caused Highway 99 near Elk Grove to be shut down temporarily. The California Highway Patrol said officers tried to pull over a driver around 3:30 p.m., but the driver fled. The driver led officers on a chase from Crystal Way on Highway […]
Single vehicle rollover accident in Santa Maria
One person was injured earlier this evening following a single-vehicle rollover incident. The accident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. along Highway 135 and Clark Rd in Santa Maria.
Missing person sought by Alameda County Sheriff’s Dept.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person, it announced in a tweet. Tony Trong Ha has not been seen since Dec. 12, when he left his San Leandro residence on Los Banos Street, according to the post. Trong Ha owns a […]
Fatal Vehicle vs. Mobility Scooter Accident Reported Near Ceres
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal car versus mobility scooter crash occurred near Ceres on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The crash happened at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Service Road in the vicinity of Esmar Road, officials said. Details on the Fatal Mobility Scooter Crash Near Ceres. A man...
Teens arrested following strong-arm robbery of postal carrier in Newark
NEWARK – Two teens, including a 16-year-old juvenile, were arrested in connection with a strong-arm robbery of a U.S. Postal Service carrier in Newark on Monday, police said. Around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Haley and Bettencourt streets on reports of a letter carrier being...
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl-laced marijuana in Central California, police say
A central California man faces felony charges after his 2-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl, authorities said. Marvin Thomas, 34, was arrested Sunday after Merced police responded to Mercy Medical Center. “The parents transported the child to the emergency room after he experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with a fentanyl exposure,” police said in a news release. […]
Man struck by vehicles, dies after running across highway
Man struck by two cars, succumbs to injuries at the scene. – On Friday, at approximately 9:15 p.m., a 62-year-old transient male ran across the southbound lanes of Highway 101 north of Highway 46 East, within the City of Paso Robles, according to the Paso Robles Police Department. The pedestrian...
Two people shot in separate incidents by unknown suspects in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, two people were shot in two separate incidents in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. According to police, the first incident occurred in the 600 Block of East Hammer Lane. A 22-year-old woman was walking and was shot by an unknown subject. She was then taken to a […]
Paso Robles teen arrested for felony reckless driving, other charges
Incidents occurred in San Luis Obispo Sunday morning. – On Sunday morning at approximately 5:38 a.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department began receiving multiple reports of a reckless driver in downtown San Luis Obispo. The callers stated a maroon Ford F150 truck was traveling at a high rate of speed on Higuera Street.
Man dies after being hit by an object; Stockton Police arrest suspect
STOCKTON, Calif. — Officers with the Stockton Police Department have arrested a suspect accused of hitting and killing a man with an object Friday evening. The homicide happened in the 1200 block of Oak Street around 5:49 p.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Stockton Police Department.
Pedestrian killed by train in Manteca
MANTECA, Calif. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Manteca. A spokesperson for the Manteca Police Department said the pedestrian was hit around 5:20 p.m. west of Union Road along the railroad tracks. Information regarding what led up to the collision isn't known at...
"I've been hit three times": Thieves steal tires from cars at Stockton apartment complex
STOCKTON — A thief caught in the act. Dashcam video shows a man stealing rims and wheels off of a car in a Stockton apartment complex.And it's not just one car. Residents at the Oakwood Apartments say it has been happening again and again."I've been hit three times, the same car," Virginia Austin said. "Probably almost $7,000 for repairs."Austin said she has been targeted by thieves once in the Oakwood Apartments and twice in other locations. The same night her car was targeted in her apartment complex, three other cars were also hit.In most cases, the victims are the owners...
Fatal collision over weekend in San Jose prolongs city's record year for deadly crashes
SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – The California Highway Patrol says one person died in a traffic collision in San Jose early Sunday morning, which brings the city's fatal crash count to 65, increasing what is already at a 25-year-high.The solo-vehicle crash was reported at 2:25 a.m. in the northbound lanes of State Route 85, just south of State Route 87. READ MORE: Driver killed in San Jose solo crash; Traffic fatalities at 26-year highA 2017 Alfa Romeo veered off the roadway in a northeast direction and collided with a metal highway signpost before coming to rest on its driver's side. The 25-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The cause of the wreck is under investigation. The previous high mark was 60 traffic deaths in 1997.
Woman suspected of stealing $1,300 in merchandise from SLO Target store. Do you know her?
The SLO Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the alleged thief.
Stockton man arrested and charged with murder, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was killed in Stockton on Friday, police said. Authorities responded to a report on Friday at 5:49 p.m. that a man was suffering from blunt-force trauma in the 1200 block of West Oak Street in Stockton.
Arrest made in Stockton homicide
(KTXL) — Police in Stockton arrested a man who is believed to be connected to a homicide that occurred earlier that day, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived at the 1200 block of West Oak Street at around 6 p.m. they located an adult male suffering from blunt force trauma. Life-saving measures […]
Man killed by wrong way driver on Highway 4 in Pittsburg identified
PITTSBURG – A man who died when his car was hit by a wrong-way driver on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg on Tuesday has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner's office as 50-year-old Fremont resident James Kuang.The California Highway Patrol initially received a report around 11:05 a.m. Tuesday of someone driving west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 4 near Railroad Avenue. The vehicle, a Dodge Durango, collided head-on into a Honda Accord, and a Toyota and a tanker truck then also hit the Honda.Kuang, the driver of the Honda, died at the scene while a passenger in his car was taken to a hospital with major injuries, according to the CHP.The Dodge driver fled but was taken into custody by Pittsburg police. CHP investigators believe impairment may have been a factor in the crash. The name of the Dodge driver was not released as of Friday.The driver of the Toyota and an infant passenger in that vehicle were also taken to a hospital, while the tanker truck driver did not report any injuries, CHP officials said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
