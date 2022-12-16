ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

calcoastnews.com

Driver arrested for DUI following rollover crash in SLO

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a driver for driving under the influence after he crashed into a parked car and rolled his vehicle on a residential street Sunday evening. The driver swerved and hit a parked car in the 1300 block of Royal Way, according to police. His dark-colored...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
FOX40

Pursuit ends in crash, temporarily closing Highway 99 near Elk Grove

(KTXL) – A car chase between the California Highway Patrol and another driver caused Highway 99 near Elk Grove to be shut down temporarily.  The California Highway Patrol said officers tried to pull over a driver around 3:30 p.m., but the driver fled.  The driver led officers on a chase from Crystal Way on Highway […]
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Vehicle vs. Mobility Scooter Accident Reported Near Ceres

According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal car versus mobility scooter crash occurred near Ceres on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The crash happened at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Service Road in the vicinity of Esmar Road, officials said. Details on the Fatal Mobility Scooter Crash Near Ceres. A man...
CERES, CA
CBS News

Teens arrested following strong-arm robbery of postal carrier in Newark

NEWARK – Two teens, including a 16-year-old juvenile, were arrested in connection with a strong-arm robbery of a U.S. Postal Service carrier in Newark on Monday, police said. Around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Haley and Bettencourt streets on reports of a letter carrier being...
NEWARK, CA
KTLA

2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl-laced marijuana in Central California, police say

A central California man faces felony charges after his 2-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl, authorities said. Marvin Thomas, 34, was arrested Sunday after Merced police responded to Mercy Medical Center. “The parents transported the child to the emergency room after he experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with a fentanyl exposure,” police said in a news release. […]
MERCED, CA
FOX40

Two people shot in separate incidents by unknown suspects in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, two people were shot in two separate incidents in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. According to police, the first incident occurred in the 600 Block of East Hammer Lane. A 22-year-old woman was walking and was shot by an unknown subject. She was then taken to a […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Pedestrian killed by train in Manteca

MANTECA, Calif. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Manteca. A spokesperson for the Manteca Police Department said the pedestrian was hit around 5:20 p.m. west of Union Road along the railroad tracks. Information regarding what led up to the collision isn't known at...
MANTECA, CA
CBS Sacramento

"I've been hit three times": Thieves steal tires from cars at Stockton apartment complex

STOCKTON — A thief caught in the act. Dashcam video shows a man stealing rims and wheels off of a car in a Stockton apartment complex.And it's not just one car. Residents at the Oakwood Apartments say it has been happening again and again."I've been hit three times, the same car," Virginia Austin said. "Probably almost $7,000 for repairs."Austin said she has been targeted by thieves once in the Oakwood Apartments and twice in other locations. The same night her car was targeted in her apartment complex, three other cars were also hit.In most cases, the victims are the owners...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fatal collision over weekend in San Jose prolongs city's record year for deadly crashes

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) –  The California Highway Patrol says one person died in a traffic collision in San Jose early Sunday morning, which brings the city's fatal crash count to 65, increasing what is already at a 25-year-high.The solo-vehicle crash was reported at 2:25 a.m. in the northbound lanes of State Route 85, just south of State Route 87. READ MORE: Driver killed in San Jose solo crash; Traffic fatalities at 26-year highA 2017 Alfa Romeo veered off the roadway in a northeast direction and collided with a metal highway signpost before coming to rest on its driver's side. The 25-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The cause of the wreck is under investigation. The previous high mark was 60 traffic deaths in 1997. 
SAN JOSE, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton man arrested and charged with murder, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was killed in Stockton on Friday, police said. Authorities responded to a report on Friday at 5:49 p.m. that a man was suffering from blunt-force trauma in the 1200 block of West Oak Street in Stockton.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Arrest made in Stockton homicide

(KTXL) — Police in Stockton arrested a man who is believed to be connected to a homicide that occurred earlier that day, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived at the 1200 block of West Oak Street at around 6 p.m. they located an adult male suffering from blunt force trauma. Life-saving measures […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man killed by wrong way driver on Highway 4 in Pittsburg identified

PITTSBURG – A man who died when his car was hit by a wrong-way driver on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg on Tuesday has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner's office as 50-year-old Fremont resident James Kuang.The California Highway Patrol initially received a report around 11:05 a.m. Tuesday of someone driving west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 4 near Railroad Avenue. The vehicle, a Dodge Durango, collided head-on into a Honda Accord, and a Toyota and a tanker truck then also hit the Honda.Kuang, the driver of the Honda, died at the scene while a passenger in his car was taken to a hospital with major injuries, according to the CHP.The Dodge driver fled but was taken into custody by Pittsburg police. CHP investigators believe impairment may have been a factor in the crash. The name of the Dodge driver was not released as of Friday.The driver of the Toyota and an infant passenger in that vehicle were also taken to a hospital, while the tanker truck driver did not report any injuries, CHP officials said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
PITTSBURG, CA

