ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Brittney Griner gets horrible response at welcome home party

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the bold decision to free Griner in a prisoner swap with the Russian government that also freed convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner’s welcome home party on a military base outside San Antonio, Texas, included a barbecue and a Christmas tree. Her Read more... The post Brittney Griner gets horrible response at welcome home party appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy