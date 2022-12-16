Read full article on original website
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Falcon Import and Export, LLC Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk & Wheat in Mixed Alsultan Branded Baklava, and Undeclared Cashews, Pistachios, & Almonds in Alsultan Branded Betefour
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Reason for Announcement:. Undeclared Milk and Tree Nuts. Company Name:
