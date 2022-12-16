Read full article on original website
Related
traveltomorrow.com
Brussels Airlines records 28% increase in year-end bookings
On Monday December 19th, Brussels Airlines announced that the company is preparing to fly almost 270,000 passengers during the year-end vacation. This represents a 28% increase compared to the 2021 holiday season. For passengers starting their journey in Brussels, New York is the most popular intercontinental destination and Malaga the European one.
The Next Web
Europe, take note: France bans short-haul flights
France has been given the green light to ban short-haul domestic flights. Specifically, between locations where there is a train alternative that takes less than 2.5 hours. When the French government suggested the measure in 2021 as part of the country’s Climate Law, it was contested by the Union of French Airports (UAF) and the European branch of the Airports Council International (ACI Europe).
Germany could become Europe's big semiconductor producer - Scholz
BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Germany could become Europe's big producer of semiconductors thanks to investments being made in the field, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a digital summit on Friday.
Netherlands reportedly set to forcibly close 3,000 farms to comply with EU mandate
The Dutch government plans to shut down up to 3,000 farms to comply with a European Union mandate
Centre Daily
Mysterious shipwreck found full of household items near Sweden is dated to 14th century
New details have emerged surrounding the mysterious wreckage of two medieval ships found off the coast of Sweden last spring. Researchers have finally determined their ages and far-flung origins. The merchant vessels were discovered near the construction of a railway tunnel in Varberg, about 120 miles north of Copenhagen, according...
CNBC
Germany says borrowing more money to compete with the U.S. would be a 'threat' to Europe
BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
More than 100 women murdered in Italy so far this year
According to the report, in around half of the femicide cases the attacker was the woman's partner or ex-partner.
Who is Heinrich XIII, the royal at the centre of Germany’s alleged coup?
Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss is one of the last descendents of a dynasty that once ruled over swathes of eastern Germany. He is suspected of hoping to become the country’s new leader in a violent coup to overthrow the democratic order.The 71-year-old was one of 25 members and supporters of a far-right group planning the alleged putsch who were arrested early on Wednesday in nationwide raids, according to the authorities.The real estate developer has for years publicly advocated the theory that life was better worldwide under monarchy. He stems from House of Reuss, which for centuries ruled over parts of...
Forget Paris—these are the best 10 cities for expats
The rise of remote work over the past few years has given rise to a whole new generation of expats, who can log onto work as usual from wherever they want. But not all cities are equally amenable to people working. InterNations’ (an international networking site) has just released an Expat City list, ranking the best (and worst) cities for people living abroad.
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Hungary has blocked an $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine. While the veto comes shortly after the European Commission upheld a recommended budget suspension for Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán blames debt.
BBC
Deal to return Elgin Marbles to Greece at advanced stage - reports
An agreement to return the Parthenon Sculptures - better known in the UK as the Elgin Marbles - is at "an advanced stage", according to a Greek newspaper. Ta Nea reports that British Museum chair George Osborne, the former chancellor, has been holding secret talks with the Greek prime minister.
New Stealth Fighter Will Be Developed Jointly By Japan, Britain, Italy
MHIHaving three nations working as equal partners on a future stealth fighter is a first, but there are still considerable challenges ahead.
Riots in Belgium, Netherlands after Morocco win at World Cup
BRUSSELS (AP) — Riots broke out in several Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco’s 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup Sunday. Police detained about a dozen people after they deployed water cannons and fire tear gas to disperse crowds in Brussels and eight more in the Northern city of Antwerp. Two police officials were injured in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam. By late evening Sunday, an uneasy calm had returned to most of the cities involved.
Germany wants Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to join Schengen - interior minister
BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany supports bids by Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to join the Schengen area, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in Brussels on Thursday, adding that she did not share Austria's opposition to enlargement of the visa-free travel zone.
Spain: numerous devices found after Ukrainian Embassy blast
MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious parcel discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, and are aware of reports of other packages sent to other locations throughout Spain,” the American embassy said in a response to an Associated Press inquiry. “We are grateful to Spanish law enforcement for their assistance with this matter,” it added. Spain’s police said the detonated parcel “contained substances similar to those used in pyrotechnics.”
traveltomorrow.com
These were the world’s top city destinations in 2022
After almost two years of pandemic induced quarantine, the travel and tourism industry has finally started to recover this year. People have been eager to travel again, even more so than before Covid, wanting to make up for lost time. Euromonitor, a UK-based market research company, has examined the most...
6 of the 10 worst cities in the world for expats to live in are in Europe — see the list
While Valencia, Spain, was named the best city for expats, Johannesburg in South Africa was voted the worst city for expat living.
UK, European neighbours agree to curb illegal immigration
LONDON (Reuters) -Ministers from Britain, Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands on Thursday agreed plans to step up co-operation to tackle irregular immigration across Europe and try to stop people smugglers working in the English Channel.
petapixel.com
Museum Releases Early Color Photos of a Vanished World a Century Ago
Stunning color images recently made available in high resolution by a French museum capture much of the world as it was transformed by technology and geopolitics 100 years ago. This image of a young Serbian man butchering a sheep in 1913 in Krusevac, in central Serbia, is one of tens...
UK quitting EU single market ‘laid foundation’ for protocol, says German minister
The UK’s decision to leave the EU’s single market and custom union “laid the foundation” for the Northern Ireland Protocol, a German minister has said.Foreign minister Annalena Baerbock made her remarks about Brexit during a trip to Ireland before a meeting with foreign secretary James Cleverly in London on Friday.She said that she would be taking a message to London that a “good” solution could be negotiated on the protocol to ease Great Britain to Northern Ireland trade checks.Speaking in Dublin, Ms Baerbock said there was “a window of opportunity” in EU-UK talks that “as I see it, we...
Comments / 0