gripped.com
20 Climbing Highlights of 2022 – What a Year!
What a year! There were more sends of 5.15, hard boulders and remote big walls than every before. There are far too many accomplishments to fit them into one list. Below are 20 highlights from around the world in 2022. Stay tuned for a list of highlights in Canada and by Canadians.
gripped.com
Interview: Greg Boswell on Bold Scottish Winter Climbs
No stranger to harsh climbing conditions, Greg Boswell has stormed the Scottish winter climbing scene this year with a series of hard climbs. For those who remember, a few years ago he and Nick Bullock were attacked by a grizzly bear when approaching an ice route in the Canadian Rockies. Read about how they fought it off here.
gripped.com
V17 Climber Shawn Raboutou Sessions V13 with Magnus Mitbø
Magnus Mitbø joins Shawn Raboutou for a day of bouldering. They talk about hard climbing and Raboutou sends a V13 after they both project it. Raboutou also talks about what board, the MoonBoard or Kilter Board, he prefers and how he struggles on pinches compared to crimps. Raboutou and...
RideApart
Watch A Pair Of Pro Hard Enduro Riders Try Snowbikes For The First Time
It’s winter in the northern hemisphere, and for those of us who live in areas that get lots of snow and ice, this time of year is always bittersweet. Sure, a select and extremely hardcore few riders might do some ice racing, or otherwise find ways to get out on their bikes, but the majority of riders end up tucking their bikes away for the season.
