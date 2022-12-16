Read full article on original website
[RETRO GAMING] Do You Remember the Original Final Fantasy VII?
Final Fantasy VII has to be one of the most iconic and popular games of all time in the history of the video game industry. Anyone would recognize "One-Winged Angel" and think of Sephiroth, and anyone will remember their first look at Midgar during the game's opening scene. However, with...
Sloclap’s Sifu Set To Arrive on Xbox and Steam This Spring
One of the best indie action fighting games is coming to the Xbox and Steam. Indie game developer Sloclap recently announced that its Kung-Fu revenge epic Sifu would soon debut on Xbox and Steam this spring. The game will also come with a huge free update that gives players more...
