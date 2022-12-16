Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
EU accepts Amazon commitments in antitrust agreement affecting data and sellers
The European Union has struck a deal with Amazon that will resolve multiple antitrust investigations into the company and impose binding restrictions on the e-commerce giant's business, in another major step by EU officials to rein in Big Tech. The agreement includes several multi-year concessions offered by Amazon, including a...
As China's Covid cases skyrocket, patients are told to go back to work
Just weeks ago, catching Covid in China meant being taken to government quarantine for an indeterminate stay and your entire residential building being locked down, trapping neighbors in their homes for days or weeks. Now, as the country rapidly relaxes restrictions, millions of people have been told to keep going...
Russia and China unite for live-fire naval exercises in waters near Japan
China and Russia will begin a weeklong joint live-fire naval exercise in the East China Sea on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, as the two partners step up cooperation in an increasingly tense western Pacific. "The active part of the exercise will include joint missile and...
EPA finalizes tougher pollution standards for large vehicles like trucks and buses
The Biden administration on Tuesday finalized tougher pollution standards for heavy-duty vehicles like large trucks, delivery vans and buses starting with model year 2027. The Environmental Protection Agency's new rule is the first update to the standards since 2001. It will cut down on the smog and soot from heavy-duty trucks by requiring them to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides by nearly 50% by 2045, and will be more than 80% stronger than the current standard, the agency said.
A New 'Winery Airline' Takes People Between Drinks
Stepping off a plane in the middle of a winery may feel like something the ultra-luxury world portrayed in the HBO show "Succession," but it will soon become commercial reality as new airlines seek to carve out different niches in the luxury travel market. In January 2023, a new airline...
Children among dead as stranded Rohingya face starvation at sea, families say
Many Rohingya are feared dead at sea more than three weeks after their boat became stranded off the Indian coast, where at least 160 people remain aboard on the brink of starvation, family members and the United Nations' refugee agency said. Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, whose sister and 5-year-old niece are...
