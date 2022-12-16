Read full article on original website
Tuscaloosa Branch of National Nonprofit to Close, Eliminating 76 Jobs
A national nonprofit organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities is closing its branch in Tuscaloosa, a move that will reportedly eliminate 76 local jobs. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires employers in the U.S. to report when they are planning closures or mass layoffs and that information is publicly posted by the Alabama Department of Commerce on their WARN List.
Mayor Maddox Announces City Plans as Cold Weather to Affect Tuscaloosa City Later This Week
Mayor Walt Maddox addressed concerns the city of Tuscaloosa may face later this week as extremely cold weather impacts the area Tuesday during a pre-council meeting. "As you know, there is a severe cold front that is coming in that is going to drop temperatures down into single digits in our area of the city and our area of the state," Maddox said. "That presents us two immediate problems, one with infrastructure-related issues and the other, most certainly, with our most vulnerable populations of elderly and the homeless."
Mayor urges county not renew Bluestone Coke permit; $925K fine for North Birmingham pollution ‘not justice’
Mayor Randall Woodfin on Monday called on the Jefferson County Health Department not to renew Bluestone Coke’s permit to operate and said the $925,000 fine the company agreed to for pollution violations in North Birmingham was insufficient. Bluestone makes coke, a coal product used in the steel-making process, and...
Bham Now
CEO Mark Crosswhite took a stand for inclusive growth—what it means for Birmingham now
Since March 2014, Mark Crosswhite has served as President and CEO of Alabama Power, a company that provides electricity to more than 1.5 million customers across the state. When he retires on December 31, 2022, part of his legacy will be the 2021 launch of Prosper, a nonprofit focused on equitable and inclusive growth throughout the region. We talked with J.W. Carpenter of Prosper and Corey Anand of Kaya Health to learn more.
Bham Now
Slice Pizza + 7 other new openings and coming soon businesses
It has been an exciting week for Birmingham when it comes to new openings and coming soon businesses. From reopenings to new locations, there is a lot to look forward to. Keep reading to find your new favorite spot in The Magic City. 1. EVEREVE | The Summit. Women’s fashion...
Bham Now
60+ new places to eat & drink in Birmingham that opened in 2022
The new Birmingham restaurants and bars that opened in 2022 were nothing short of exciting. If you’re wondering where you should go to eat or drink in The Magic City, we bet these places will be your new go-to spots. Avondale. Chino’s Taco Stop | They’re nailing Mexican classics...
wbrc.com
There’s hope new Dollar Tree could boost business in surrounding area
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A business moving to a Tuscaloosa neighborhood may help boost shopping at other nearby businesses. That’s the hope according to the city councilman Kip Tyner. The new Dollar Tree will be moving into a shopping center in the Five Points Alberta community that has a...
Bham Now
Top 5 stories this week, including The Garage changing ownership + Bottega reopening
Happy Monday, Birmingham! It’s a new week and holiday cheer is in the air. While you bundle up to brave the winter weather, we’ve got you covered with the buzziest happenings you may have missed from the past week, including Krispy Kreme on 280 closing, MELT moving to Mountain Brook and more.
Bham Now
Taziki’s opens newest location in Bessemer, 11th in Birmingham area
Birmingham-based Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened its newest location in Bessemer, Alabama earlier this month.. On December 13th, the Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon -cutting at the site of the restaurant which is located at 4859 Promenade Parkway,near Target and the Bessemer Premiere 14 Promenade. “We...
thisisalabama.org
There is something special about Tuscaloosa
“There is something special about Tuscaloosa.” My father said this to me in 1991 as I was deciding where to go to college from my home in New Jersey. Back then, most people from outside Alabama had yet to realize that there is, indeed, something special about Tuscaloosa. Susy and I met at The University of Alabama and chose to remain here and raise our family. Our sons, Nicholas and Tyler, attended the City Schools and were well prepared when they, too, chose UA.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa family receives major gift in time for Christmas
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A miracle just in time for Christmas for a family that’s had a tough year. You may recall - Kara Martin and her four children were involved in a serious wreck in July. Two of Martin’s children were critically injured. Now, a major gift...
thefabricator.com
O’Neal Steel announces executive team changes
O’Neal Steel, a supplier of carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, and aluminum products in Birmingham, Ala., has announced changes to its executive leadership team. Mitchell Harrison, vice president of operations, will move into a consultative, pre-retirement role. Effective May 1, 2023, he will assume the newly created role of vice president of operations support. Harrison joined the company in 1977.
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham-Southern seeking $30 million in state funds to avoid closing college
A meeting is set for Monday morning for Alabama lawmakers to discuss the future of Birmingham-Southern College, according to a letter addressed to the Jefferson County Delegation. According to the letter, the college has been operating in "financial distress" for over a decade and without support, it will have to...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Kyla Carr: Owner of Birmingham’s 1st Flash Selfie Lounge
Whenever Birmingham’s Kyla Carr is feeling a little down she can hop on a private jet and travel anywhere in the world. “I just sit there, prop my phone up and I tell myself I’m on a private jet headed to whatever destination that comes to mind,” she said.
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress,’ in danger of closing in 2023, lawmakers say; school responds
Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama Legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama Legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
wbrc.com
Birmingham fire crews extinguish fire at business
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews battled a fire Monday afternoon at a two-story residential structure that was used as a business. The fire started on 19th Street North and and 14th Court North. No injuries were reported. A cause of the fire is under investigation. Get...
Alabama plant fined $925K for pollution violations
A company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is paying a $925,000 fine to an Alabama health agency, after it shut down a coke plant it said was leaking polluting gases. Under a consent decree approved Wednesday by a state court judge, Bluestone Coke will pay...
December 20, 2022 Calhoun County Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
wbrc.com
1 person killed in Downtown Birmingham triple shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has died following a triple shooting in downtown Birmingham Monday evening. According to police, at approximately 9:37 p.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to Park Place and 23rd Street North after Birmingham 911 received a call from an adult male who said he had been shot. While officers were looking for the 911 caller, they encountered two other individuals who had also been shot.
