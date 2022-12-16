ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Fortune

Recent U.S. homebuyers are being hit with a massive wave of regret

Since the early days of the pandemic lockdowns, Americans have been on a homebuying tear. But it turns out many homeowners regret those spontaneous moves. For all of those who are second-guessing not taking advantage of the historically low mortgage rates available in 2021 and earlier this year, it turns out the grass isn’t always greener as a homeowner.
Markets Insider

Investors should own cash and bonds instead of stocks in 2023 as earnings-growth and recession risks flare, Barclays says

"The risk/reward for equities vs. bonds/cash currently looks unexciting," with global economic growth prospects unlikely to rev up soon, Barclays said. While stocks deliver a yield, they face headwinds from further cuts in earnings projections, according to a note. A global economic downturn could accelerate with central banks voicing higher-for-longer...

