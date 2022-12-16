I was intrigued when I read about Starla, a line of three dealcoholized wines that have just come on the market. The review made it sound as though some kind of breakthrough was taking place. Unlike existing brand Fre (from Sutter Home) which prices around $7/bottle, and Ariel (around $9/bottle), the makers of this wine are so proud they have priced it at $28/bottle. Having tasted it (at $28 a bottle) I have concluded that the breakthrough was into my wallet. Sure, this wine is low alcohol enough that you can feed it to your dog. That is, in fact, what you should do. It may be significant that the inventor’s last product was a dog poo smell remover. That seems not to have been the right sense of smell training to recognize ‘Godawful’ in a wine.

