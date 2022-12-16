ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Is William Nylander Pricing Himself Out of Toronto?. Nick Kypreos of the Toronto Star: Believe that Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander is pricing himself out of Toronto with his next contract. “Nylander is on pace...
The case for the NHL to use pond hockey 'rules' in overtime

Tradition went out the window long ago: it’s time for the NHL to institute pond hockey in overtime. That’s right. No blue line. No center red line. No offside rule. No icing. Just drop the puck and let the best players in the world take over. Now, I...
NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the New York Rangers

Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports: Patrick Kane hasn’t made any decisions on his playing future. There are some within the Chicago Blackhawks who think he’ll stay past the trade deadline, and there are others who don’t think he will. If Kane decides he wants a trade by...
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Dallas Stars

Patrick Kane makes more sense for the Bruins than Jonathan Toews. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: There was some speculation last week that the Boston Bruins could be interested in Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, but a source said the Bruins would be more interested in Patrick Kane than Toews.
Report: Smith Placed On Waivers By Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are winning hockey games despite being amidst a very difficult salary cap crunch that continues to force them into certain cap-forced roster moves. There was another one of them on Sunday afternoon as veteran winger Craig Smith was placed on waivers by the Black and Gold, per a report from Elliotte Friedman.
Latest Anthony Davis news puts an end to his incredible run

The injury is an unfortunate setback for a player with a history of injuries who's been playing perhaps the best basketball of his career. Los Angeles (12-16, 12th in Western Conference) defeated Denver (17-11, third in Western Conference) 126-108 on Friday. Davis left before halftime and didn't return. Over the...
Justin Turner leaves Dodgers for AL East rival

Justin Turner is headed for a new team after being a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last nine seasons. Turner has agreed to a contract with the Boston Red Sox. The contract is reportedly for just under $22M over two years, with an opt out after the first year.
Kyle Kuzma responds to rumors of possible Lakers reunion

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards in the deal that got them Russell Westbrook. Things between Kuzma and L.A., right around the time he got dealt, were really bad. He was getting anonymously trashed by team officials on a weekly basis. Him and LeBron James were quite clearly not getting along.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Signs With New Team

Kostas Antetokounmpo signed with the Chicago Bulls over the offseason, but he has not played in an NBA game this season. On Friday, the Bulls announced that they have waived Antetokounmpo and signed Carlik Jones. Bulls: "The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed guard Carlik Jones to a...
Deandre Ayton And Monty Williams Go Viral After Heated Courtside Altercation

The vibes with the Phoenix Suns have been rapidly changing over the last 2 years. Not long ago, they were the lovable underdogs of the league that broke out of NBA purgatory and built a contender. However, the last few years have changed fan perception of the Suns as they got more braggadocios before blowing 2-0 leads in consecutive playoff runs.
Former Red Sox All-Star Slugger Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Dodgers

The Boston Red Sox certainly are going to look a little different in 2023. After losing out on longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts, another prominent member of the club reportedly is on the way out of town after designated hitter J.D. Martinez inked a one-year deal worth roughly $10 million to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Red Sox Reportedly Snatch Free Agent Two-Time All-Star From Dodgers

The Boston Red Sox made an intriguing move Sunday afternoon. After losing designated hitter J.D. Martinez to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston made a move of its own by reportedly signing former Dodgers infielder and designated hitter Justin Turner to a two-year, roughly $22 million contract, according to ESPN's Joon Lee.
The Phoenix Suns Are Reportedly Being Sold For This Much

In November of 2021, ESPN's Baxter Holmes wrote an extensive article on the Phoenix Suns organization and owner Robert Sarver that prompted the NBA to open up an investigation. Earlier this year, the NBA announced that Sarver had been suspended for a year and fined $10 million. Following the punishment,...
ESPN's Brian Windhorst: Anthony Davis' injury is 'not good'

The Lakers haven't yet announced their evaluation of Davis, who collided with Denver's Nikola Jokic during Friday night's game. But ESPN's Windhorst believes the injury was very serious. "Suffice to say, he's not going to be out a game or two," reported Windhorst on his podcast "Brian Windhorst & The...
American League East Rival Reportedly Snatches Intriguing Free Agent Red Sox Hurler

The Baltimore Orioles signed yet another former member of the Boston Red Sox on Monday night. Earlier this offseason the Orioles took a chance and signed former Boston slugger Franchy Cordero to a minor league contract and they made another move Monday by inking a minor league deal with former Red Sox pitcher Eduard Bazardo, according to Orioles team reporter Melanie Newman.
Ducks acquire Michael Del Zotto in three-way deal

The Detroit Red Wings receive Danny O’Regan from Anaheim, and the Florida Panthers receive Givani Smith from Detroit. Del Zotto played 23 games for the Charlotte Checkers in the American Hockey League this season, scoring two goals and 10 points. Center O’Regan played 27 games for the San Diego Gulls this season, putting up three goals and 18 points. The youngest member of the trade, the 24-year-old Smith, is also the only one to have played NHL games this season. He played two games for the Detroit Red Wings, scoring zero points.
