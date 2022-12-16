Read full article on original website
asheville.com
City of Asheville Launches Neighborhood Resources Web Page
The City of Asheville’s new Neighborhood Resources web page is a “one-stop-shop” resource to answer residents’ questions, from development projects to trash pick up. This webpage provides quick access links to some of the most frequently requested community resources and information. Residents have a variety of...
asheville.com
City of Asheville Congratulates Shangri-La Industries and Step Up on Second Street on Groundbreaking of Supportive Housing for Community
Shangri-La Industries and Step Up, with the support of the City of Asheville, recently broke ground on the former Ramada, providing 113 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness in Asheville. The property, located at 148 River Ford Parkway, will create 113 studio apartments, half of which will...
asheville.com
Asheville Regional Airport Welcomes Schools and Local Musicians to Perform “Sounds of the Holidays”
Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) is pleased to welcome regional school choral groups and local musicians to the airport as part of its annual Sounds of the Holidays program. The musicians and students will perform festive music for the enjoyment of those arriving and departing from AVL this holiday season. “We...
asheville.com
Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam Phone Calls to Community Members
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of an ongoing scam where callers identify themselves as Sgt. Bryan Freeborn at the Sheriff’s Office. The phone number being used to call individuals is (828) 220-9705. If you do receive this call or a voicemail, do not engage...
Deputies seek missing McDowell Co. woman
Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating an Old Fort woman last seen on Friday, December 16.
WLOS.com
Victims identified in Buncombe County shooting; reward offered for information on suspect
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Sandy Elizabeth Torrey, age 26 and Bryan Emmanuel Khopkar, age 39, both of Henderson County are the two victims of the shooting that took place on Monday on Mills Gap Road. "Sheriff Miller and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office extend our deepest condolences to...
wgnsradio.com
Sizeable Fentanyl Drug Bust Takes Place in Rutherford County, North Carolina – Not in Rutherford County, Tennessee
(Rutherford County, North Carolina) An alleged drug bust that took place in North Carolina has received a lot of attention in Tennessee because the county where the arrest took place may sound familiar to local residents. Evidently, approximately 1,100 Fentanyl pills, 26.4 grams of marijuana, a 9mm handgun and over...
WLOS.com
10 people charged in crackdown on theft, habitual offenders in West Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A fourth special operation by the Asheville Police Department to target theft and habitual offenders resulted in 10 arrests and more than a dozen charges. A group of detectives and officers volunteering their time partnered with regional loss prevention personnel to organize a fourth blitz,...
2 dead in early morning Buncombe Co. shooting
Two people were found shot to death Monday morning inside a vehicle at a gas station in Buncombe County.
asheville.com
Fresh at Farmers Markets This Week
Make sure to get any local ingredient shopping for holiday meals done this week, as many farmers tailgate markets will be taking a break Dec. 22 to Jan. 3. Some of your last chances to shop are this Tuesday (West Asheville Tailgate Market, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.) and Wednesday (River Arts District Farmers Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m.). While this week is the last for some of those markets this season, a few will pick back up in January, including River Arts District, Weaverville, and Asheville City markets.
wnctimes.com
Rutherford Sheriff's Large Fentanyl Seizure
Rutherford County -- The "VICE" Unit of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has been working a major Fentanyl Distribution conspiracy case in Rutherford County,. and their job is far from done; additional arrests are expected, along. with state and federal charges. Few specifics may be shared at this time in...
WLOS.com
1 arrested, 1 wanted after 2 people found dead in gas station parking lot
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One person has been arrested and another is wanted in Buncombe County after authorities say two people were found dead early Monday morning. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, just before 7 a.m., two people were found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Shell gas station at 400 Mills Gap Road in Fletcher. Both people had gunshot wounds.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Two people have been charged with first-degree murder after deputies found two victims died from gunshot wounds early Monday morning. Buncombe County authorities say Godiet Corral was taken into custody Monday afternoon. Cody Wayne Dockins is wanted for first-degree murder. The men are believed to be responsible for the deaths of two people found in a gas station parking lot.
FOX Carolina
Woman charged in connection to crash that left pedestrian dead
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman from Asheville has been charged in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian back on June 3. Police said Joanna Guy was driving a 2013 Honda Civic on College Street when she tried to turn left onto Martin Luther King Junior Drive. While making the turn, Guy ended up hitting David Vanderhost, 63, who was trying to cross the intersection around 1:21 p.m. on June 3.
asheville.com
How Do Holiday Lights Work?
We’re getting into the holiday spirit here in Asheville. Our stockings are hung by the chimney with care and we have strings of lights decorating our homes. While stringing up lights, you may have wanted to learn how exactly holiday lights work. Here’s what Daniel Wood and Sarah Gerrity from Energy.gov have discovered.
FOX Carolina
One charged, one wanted following shooting in Buncombe County that killed two
FLETCHER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that two people were charged after two victims were found dead inside a vehicle Monday morning. Deputies said the two victims were found shot inside a car parked at a gas station on Mills Gap Road. The victims...
WBTV
Molly’s Kids had a big week because of you, the community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many of you know that Molly’s Kids are local children in the Carolinas who live with uphill medical battles. Our Molly Grantham writes about them, no matter what the face. Could be cancer, could be a genetic disease, a heart condition, could be a lifelong livable condition, or something urgently critical.
WYFF4.com
Young Asheville woman charged in crash that killed pedestrian, police say
A woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a pedestrian this past summer, police said Monday. David Vanderhorst, 63, was killed on June 3 as he walked on College Street in Asheville, according to Samantha Booth, with the Asheville Police Department. Booth said Joanna Guy, 23,...
asheville.com
Asheville Watchdog: Enrollment and Retention Plunge at UNC Asheville as Leaders Depart
Written by Barbara Durr, Asheville Watchdog. Student enrollment and retention are plunging at the University of North Carolina Asheville, and top leadership is once again departing, including Nancy J. Cable, the fifth occupant of the chancellor’s office in the last eight years. Senior staff and faculty are leaving too,...
WYFF4.com
Woman shot at Red Roof Inn hotel, deputies say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A woman was reported being shot at an Upstate hotel, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Burgess said that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at a Red Roof Inn hotel on Pottery Road. The woman was shot in the back...
