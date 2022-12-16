ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

asheville.com

City of Asheville Launches Neighborhood Resources Web Page

The City of Asheville’s new Neighborhood Resources web page is a “one-stop-shop” resource to answer residents’ questions, from development projects to trash pick up. This webpage provides quick access links to some of the most frequently requested community resources and information. Residents have a variety of...
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

City of Asheville Congratulates Shangri-La Industries and Step Up on Second Street on Groundbreaking of Supportive Housing for Community

Shangri-La Industries and Step Up, with the support of the City of Asheville, recently broke ground on the former Ramada, providing 113 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness in Asheville. The property, located at 148 River Ford Parkway, will create 113 studio apartments, half of which will...
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Fresh at Farmers Markets This Week

Make sure to get any local ingredient shopping for holiday meals done this week, as many farmers tailgate markets will be taking a break Dec. 22 to Jan. 3. Some of your last chances to shop are this Tuesday (West Asheville Tailgate Market, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.) and Wednesday (River Arts District Farmers Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m.). While this week is the last for some of those markets this season, a few will pick back up in January, including River Arts District, Weaverville, and Asheville City markets.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

Rutherford Sheriff's Large Fentanyl Seizure

Rutherford County -- The "VICE" Unit of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has been working a major Fentanyl Distribution conspiracy case in Rutherford County,. and their job is far from done; additional arrests are expected, along. with state and federal charges. Few specifics may be shared at this time in...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

1 arrested, 1 wanted after 2 people found dead in gas station parking lot

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One person has been arrested and another is wanted in Buncombe County after authorities say two people were found dead early Monday morning. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, just before 7 a.m., two people were found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Shell gas station at 400 Mills Gap Road in Fletcher. Both people had gunshot wounds.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Two people have been charged with first-degree murder after deputies found two victims died from gunshot wounds early Monday morning. Buncombe County authorities say Godiet Corral was taken into custody Monday afternoon. Cody Wayne Dockins is wanted for first-degree murder. The men are believed to be responsible for the deaths of two people found in a gas station parking lot.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Woman charged in connection to crash that left pedestrian dead

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman from Asheville has been charged in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian back on June 3. Police said Joanna Guy was driving a 2013 Honda Civic on College Street when she tried to turn left onto Martin Luther King Junior Drive. While making the turn, Guy ended up hitting David Vanderhost, 63, who was trying to cross the intersection around 1:21 p.m. on June 3.
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

How Do Holiday Lights Work?

We’re getting into the holiday spirit here in Asheville. Our stockings are hung by the chimney with care and we have strings of lights decorating our homes. While stringing up lights, you may have wanted to learn how exactly holiday lights work. Here’s what Daniel Wood and Sarah Gerrity from Energy.gov have discovered.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTV

Molly’s Kids had a big week because of you, the community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many of you know that Molly’s Kids are local children in the Carolinas who live with uphill medical battles. Our Molly Grantham writes about them, no matter what the face. Could be cancer, could be a genetic disease, a heart condition, could be a lifelong livable condition, or something urgently critical.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Woman shot at Red Roof Inn hotel, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A woman was reported being shot at an Upstate hotel, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Burgess said that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at a Red Roof Inn hotel on Pottery Road. The woman was shot in the back...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

