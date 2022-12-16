Make sure to get any local ingredient shopping for holiday meals done this week, as many farmers tailgate markets will be taking a break Dec. 22 to Jan. 3. Some of your last chances to shop are this Tuesday (West Asheville Tailgate Market, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.) and Wednesday (River Arts District Farmers Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m.). While this week is the last for some of those markets this season, a few will pick back up in January, including River Arts District, Weaverville, and Asheville City markets.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO