NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves
Chicago activated Alex Stalock (concussion) off injured reserve and placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) on IR. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated goaltender Alex Stalock (concussion) off injured reserve and assigned goaltender Arvid Soderblom to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. In addition, the Blackhawks have placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) on injured reserve and recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from Rockford.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Sorokin Shutout Gets Isles a Point in 1-0 Shootout Loss
Ilya Sorokin made 46 saves as Islanders pick up point in shootout loss to Colorado. Ilya Sorokin stopped all 46 shots he saw on Monday night, backstopping the New York Islanders to a 1-0 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Evan Rodrigues scored the lone goal of...
NHL
MASSIVE MILESTONE
Brett Sutter will skate in his 1,000th AHL tilt tonight. It's been a remarkable journey, and another impressive notch in the Sutter-family belt. To be sure, Wranglers captain Brett Sutter has played a significant amount of hockey in the last 16-plus seasons. When he suits up for career game No. 1,000 in the American Hockey League tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome (click for tickets), the Viking, Alta., native will have achieved something that only eight players have achieved … ever.
NHL
Vegas Suffers 3-2 Defeat to Sabres
The Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-1) came up short against the Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2) in a 3-2 defeat on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena. After a scoreless first period, the Sabres used goals from Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Lawrence Pilut to take a 3-0 lead through 40 minutes. Chandler Stephenson and Reilly Smith scored for the Golden Knights, but the scoring stopped there in the 3-2 win for Buffalo.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Holiday Cheers
Kraken notch goals from five different goal scorers to outskate St. Louis. Three-goal second period and bevy of Martin Jones timely saves gift-wrap satisfying win for fans. The Kraken took a commanding four-goal lead into the third period here Tuesday and could have made it 5-0 with a Brandon Tanev penalty shot. Instead, the St. Louis Blues, playing their second game in back-to-back nights, put a scare in the full-house holiday crowd with two goals in the first 11 minutes of the final period.
NHL
Connor scores twice as Jets beat Senators
WINNIPEG - Josh Morrissey said it "wasn't a Picasso" but the 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators was exactly what the Winnipeg Jets needed. The busy schedule, the injuries, and all the travel have certainly added up this month. At the same time, the Jets don't want to use it as an excuse.
NHL
OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION
Flames score two quick early to set franchise mark en route to 7-3 victory over Sharks. The Flames were busy rewriting the record book during their two-game set in San Jose. Elias Lindholm scored two goals in the first 35 seconds of the third period Sunday night to pull away from the Sharks en route to a 5-2 victory. It was the fastest two goals to start a period by a Flames player.
NHL
How Johnston is growing into an NHL athlete and a lineup regular
The 19-year-old has eight goals, five assists, and 56 shots on goal after 33 regular-season games. The Stars' decision to keep 19-year-old Wyatt Johnston was a little out of character for this organization, but the risk sure is paying off right now. Dallas GM Jim Nill has a history of...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars
The Oilers finish off their dad's trip with a 7:30 p.m. contest in Dallas against the Stars. The Oilers finish up their brief two-game road trip at American Airlines Center with a 7:30 p.m. MT contest against the Dallas Stars. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen...
NHL
Connor has 2 goals, assist in Jets win against Senators
WINNIPEG -- Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey each extended his point streak to 10 games, and the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-1 at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. Connor, who had two goals and an assist, has 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) during his point streak. Morrissey, who had a goal and an assist, has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) during his point streak and extended his assist streak to 10 games.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Can You Dig It?
Kraken leading goal scorer Jared McCann plays hero role with game-winner in 3-2 victory after Kraken fall behind twice. Philipp Grubauer makes big stops to keep game close. The Kraken dug an early hole for themselves Sunday night, giving up a goal mid-first period and finishing the opening period down 1-0. But then Seattle dug right back, tying the game at 1-1 and then again at 2-2 before Seattle's leading goal scorer, Jared McCann, gathered a loose puck with four-and-a-half minutes remaining in the third period, deploying his signature quick-release shot to beat Winnipeg goalie David Rittich to make it a 3-2 final.
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - OTT @ WPG
Rittich gets the call, Heinola draws in, and more!. A non-COVID illness has Connor Hellebuyck not taking part of the tonight's game for the Jets, so David Rittich will get his second consecutive start in goal. Rittich played his best game as a Jet on Sunday against the Seattle Kraken, with his team playing their second game in as many nights. Rittich made 31 saves on 34 shots and held the Jets in the game especially in the third when Seattle made a big push.
NHL
Hoffman, Canadiens defeat Coyotes in OT to end 3-game skid
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Mike Hoffman scored 1:08 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Monday. Hoffman's wrist shot from the high slot eluded Karel Vejmelka to seal the victory. "We were trying to regroup in the neutral zone and...
NHL
Ethan Edwards Bringing Whatever Michigan Needs | PROSPECT WATCH
Edwards is one of three Devils picks on the Michigan blueline, paired with fellow Devils prospect Seamus Casey. There's nothing like artic air to welcome you home for the holidays. "I'm good…but it's really cold," was Ethan Edwards' response across the phone line after arriving home near Edmonton for the...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'MORE OF THAT TONIGHT'
What was said this morning ahead of tilt with Sharks. "Obviously we just played each other and and it's fresh in our minds still. You have time to go through their lineup and their players and that kind of stuff, and they probably do the same with us. But as I said, just clean a little bit up and start the game we finished."
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets
In their final home game of the 2022 calendar year, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (10-15-7) will host Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (10-18-2) on Tuesday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for December 21
* The Flames scored a season-high seven goals, including two in the opening 30 seconds. Only four teams in NHL history have scored two faster goals to begin a game than Calgary did Wednesday. * Streaking players continued their strings of success as Pyotr Kochetkov, Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey...
NHL
San Jose Sharks Statement on Luke Kunin
San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that forward Luke Kunin underwent successful surgery earlier today to repair a torn ACL. The injury, which occurred on Dec. 13 against Arizona, is expected to keep Kunin out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. The estimated time of...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 400 AND COUNTING
What was talked about at Monday's practice in San Jose. "When it's even, the 100 (game milestone) is the one you keep track of, and then the next milestone is a little more special is probably 500 for a goalie. But I don't really look at games played - just try to improve and try to get better every day. I feel like it wasn't too long ago I played my first one and now we're here 400 later, it's quite a bit of hockey. But I've got a lot of hockey left in the tank."
NHL
Game Day: Preds at Blackhawks Preview
Central Division Rivals Will Meet For First Time in 2022-23 Fresh off a 4-3 overtime defeat of the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, the Nashville Predators (13-13-4) will look to keep the momentum going as they face the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday at United Center. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. CT,...
