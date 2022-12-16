Read full article on original website
Recycling Today
Stainless melt shops quieter in 2022
Stainless steel melt shop production decreased by 5.1 percent year on year in the first nine months of 2022 compared with last year, according to Brussels-based World Stainless. The 41.9 million metric tons of stainless steel made globally in the first nine months of 2022 is down by more than...
Recycling Today
Greif releases 2030 sustainability targets
Delaware, Ohio-based industrial packaging producer Greif has announced new sustainability targets which it says reinforce its commitment to building a more sustainable and equitable future. Greif announced in 2021 its goal to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 28 percent by the end of the decade,...
Recycling Today
Kinshofer acquires UK-based Prolec
Holzkirchen, Germany-based Kinshofer GmbH has announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Poole, United Kingdom-based company James Fisher-Prolec (Prolec). Under the terms of the agreement, Kinshofer has acquired 100 percent of Prolec’s shares. Kinshofer says its previous acquisitions include Liftall Inc. (Canada), Demarec B.V. (Netherlands), RF System AB...
Recycling Today
Olympus makes Dow Jones sustainability list
Tokyo-based Olympus Corp. has been selected for inclusion in the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index (DJSI Asia Pacific). The company, which offers metal analyzing units used by recyclers within its product portfolio, has been named to the DJSI World list for two consecutive years and DJSI Asia Pacific list for four.
Recycling Today
US plastic makers encourage Congressional focus on advanced recycling
In a Dec. 15 hearing, the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Chemical Safety, Waste Management, Environmental Justice and Regulatory Oversight welcomed four panelists to examine and identify solutions to plastic waste. Panelists included Dr. Pete Myers, founder, CEO and chief scientist for Environmental Health Services; Judith Enck,...
Recycling Today
Sortera Alloys program achieves 95 percent accuracy in sorting mixed aluminum scrap
Industrial scrap metal sorter Sortera Alloys Inc., Fort Wayne, Indiana, says it has achieved high-quality sorting of preproduction aluminum with more than 95 percent accuracy, using its recycling platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and advanced sensors. The company says the results validate its technology platform, which consists...
Recycling Today
DTG enters electronics recycling with acquisition of 1 Green Planet
Bothwell, Washington-based DTG Recycle has announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of 1 Green Planet, Renton, Washington. 1 Green Planet provides its customers with electronics management services, including information technology asset disposition, certified electronics recycling and secure data and product destruction. This acquisition by DTG Recycle builds on its...
Recycling Today
Harsco in at Turkish EAF mill
Harsco Corp. has announced that Tosyali Harsco, in which Harsco is a joint venture (JV) partner with Tosyali Holding, has signed a 10-year contract with an estimated revenue value of $210 million to provide services at a Tosyali Holding electric arc furnace (EAF) steel mill being built in Sariseki, Turkey.
