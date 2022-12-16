Read full article on original website
Related
Recycling Today
Nordson installation aids plastic, textile recycling
A FastGap extrusion die supplied by Westlake, Ohio-based Nordson Corp. is being sent to help the Estonia-based Greenful Group further its research into the production of wall panels made from recycled textile fibers and plastic. Nordson describes Greenful Group as “a leader in the innovative recycling of textile, plastic and...
Recycling Today
Kinshofer acquires UK-based Prolec
Holzkirchen, Germany-based Kinshofer GmbH has announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Poole, United Kingdom-based company James Fisher-Prolec (Prolec). Under the terms of the agreement, Kinshofer has acquired 100 percent of Prolec’s shares. Kinshofer says its previous acquisitions include Liftall Inc. (Canada), Demarec B.V. (Netherlands), RF System AB...
Recycling Today
Ensign Equipment expands assembly plant
Ensign Equipment Inc., a Holland, Michigan-based material handling equipment and integrated systems supplier for handling dry bulk solids, has completed a 10,000-square-foot expansion of its assembly plant in Holland. The manufacturer started the project in 2021. However, due to several supply chain disruptions, it could not be completed until mid-2022....
Recycling Today
ZenRobotics unit deployed at UK MRF
The Finland-based ZenRobotics business unit of United States-based Terex Corp. says one of its sorting robots is being deployed on a trial basis at a materials recovery facility (MRF) in the United Kingdom. The MRF is operated by waste and recycling firm Grundon. The ZenRobotics Fast Picker robot has been...
Recycling Today
Greif releases 2030 sustainability targets
Delaware, Ohio-based industrial packaging producer Greif has announced new sustainability targets which it says reinforce its commitment to building a more sustainable and equitable future. Greif announced in 2021 its goal to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 28 percent by the end of the decade,...
Recycling Today
US plastic makers encourage Congressional focus on advanced recycling
In a Dec. 15 hearing, the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Chemical Safety, Waste Management, Environmental Justice and Regulatory Oversight welcomed four panelists to examine and identify solutions to plastic waste. Panelists included Dr. Pete Myers, founder, CEO and chief scientist for Environmental Health Services; Judith Enck,...
Recycling Today
Stainless melt shops quieter in 2022
Stainless steel melt shop production decreased by 5.1 percent year on year in the first nine months of 2022 compared with last year, according to Brussels-based World Stainless. The 41.9 million metric tons of stainless steel made globally in the first nine months of 2022 is down by more than...
Recycling Today
Manitou Group acquires battery maker
The Ancenis, France-based Manitou Group, which makes material handlers and aerial work platforms, says it has acquired an 82 percent stake in easyLi, a France-based designer and producer of lithium-ion batteries. “This strategic transaction gives the group specific skills in the context of its energy transition,” states Manitou. In North...
Recycling Today
Olympus makes Dow Jones sustainability list
Tokyo-based Olympus Corp. has been selected for inclusion in the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index (DJSI Asia Pacific). The company, which offers metal analyzing units used by recyclers within its product portfolio, has been named to the DJSI World list for two consecutive years and DJSI Asia Pacific list for four.
Recycling Today
SK On expands presence in EV battery market
SK On, a South Korea-based producer of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, has broken ground along with Ford Motor Co. at a production site in Kentucky and has announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a battery recycling firm in its home region. In North America, SK On and Ford held...
Recycling Today
Harsco in at Turkish EAF mill
Harsco Corp. has announced that Tosyali Harsco, in which Harsco is a joint venture (JV) partner with Tosyali Holding, has signed a 10-year contract with an estimated revenue value of $210 million to provide services at a Tosyali Holding electric arc furnace (EAF) steel mill being built in Sariseki, Turkey.
Comments / 0