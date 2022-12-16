Read full article on original website
TRANSFER ALERT: Baylor safety Devin Neal signs with Louisville
The University of Louisville has officially signed Baylor safety Devin Neal, who is originally from Lexington and was the Kentucky runner-up Player of the Year as a senior. "I had a really great conversation with coach Brohm," Neal told Cardinal Authority after he committed over the weekend. "Plus, I really am excited about the opportunity to be closer to home and Louisville is a wonderful city to play for."
247Sports
College football transfer portal: 'Smoke around Louisville' for ex-Kentucky OL, five-star Kiyaunta Goodwin
Louisville has emerged as a potential transfer portal destination for former Kentucky offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin, according to 247Sports' Josh Pate. Goodwin, a former five-star recruit and top-40 prospect, entered the portal Dec. 16 after just one season with the Wildcats. Coming out of high school, Kentucky landed the 6-foot-8, 351-pound offensive tackle over a long list of suitors that included Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Texas A&M and several others.
SIGNED: Pierce Clarkson
BIO: Four-star Bellflower, Calif., St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson has been the MVP of the recruiting class. Clarkson was the second commitment in the class when he announced on Jan. 28 and has since been very active in attracting others to join him in the Louisville recruiting class. As a junior, Clarkson split time at QB with Michigan State freshman Katin Houser for a 10-2 team that lost in the state playoffs to Anaheim, Calif., Servite. As a senior, Clarkson led St. John Bosco to the CIF Open Championship and eventually a national championship, according to MaxPreps.
SIGNED: WVU gets their quarterback on board
Ranking: Three-star, 0.8544-rating as the No. 61 quarterback. Why he chose West Virginia: "When I went up there and visited and got to work with Harrell and coach Brown on the field, and after working with them, seeing the whole campus, and really just like seeing the culture environment out there, I knew that I was home. So as soon as they offered me last week, I really was like, 'This is the spot I want to be at.' I can't wait to get up there."
SIGNED: WVU legacy inks with the Mountaineers
Ranking: Three-star, 0.8367-rating as the No. 68 tight end. Why he chose West Virginia: "It has always been my dream to play for WVU and I feel like it provides the best opportunities for my football career." Scouting Report: We got multiple looks at Braham this month as he came...
TRANSFER ALERT: Tennessee transfer Jimmy Calloway signs with Louisville
Louisville continues to bolster its roster for the 2023 season via the NCAA transfer portal. The latest to announce his commitment to Louisville is wide receiver Jimmy Calloway, a Tennessee transfer. Louisville confirmed that he has signed the paperwork. Calloway was among the group of recruits that made a visit...
SIGNED: WVU Football announces their first signing of the day
Josiah Jackson, DB, Fairfield (OH) Other Schools Involved: Iowa State, Maryland, Vanderbilt. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8848-rating as the No. 52 cornerback. Why he chose West Virginia: "First off, the academics and what I won’t to study is there. The coaches are very family oriented. All the times I’ve visited, there has never been a bad moment or anything that had me on edge. It’s a little bit away from home but it’s close enough for my parents and family to come see my games, and they are a team that’s on the rise to be a great school and championship contenders and I just get a home feeling there."
WVU Football Signing Day Live Updates - Traylon Ray makes it official!
The Early Signing Period in college football has arrived! West Virginia currently has twenty verbal commitments in this class, plus another two transfer commitments already on board. With several more spots available to get to the maximum of 85 scholarships, it's possible that the Mountaineers could add a few more in the next 72 hours. EerSports is going to have full coverage of the day - and beyond, like we always do - and you can follow along right here in our live update thread. Or, if you are a VIP member, jump right into the VIP Discussion Thread, where I'll be hanging all day long.
SIGNED: "Freak" running back signs with WVU Football
DJ Oliver, RB, Port St. Joe (FL) Ranking: Three-star, 0.8575-rating as the No. 72 running back. Why he chose West Virginia: "The coaches and amazing people. They show how much money they put into their facilities to make sure their players are safe and can get treatment at any moment."
Brown alludes to big news during Signing Day show
West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown joined the official WVU Signing Day Show with Jed Drenning and Tony Caridi to discuss the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday morning, just a few hours before his press conference with the media and as paperwork is still coming into the Puskar Center making several commitments and signings official.
