The Early Signing Period in college football has arrived! West Virginia currently has twenty verbal commitments in this class, plus another two transfer commitments already on board. With several more spots available to get to the maximum of 85 scholarships, it's possible that the Mountaineers could add a few more in the next 72 hours. EerSports is going to have full coverage of the day - and beyond, like we always do - and you can follow along right here in our live update thread. Or, if you are a VIP member, jump right into the VIP Discussion Thread, where I'll be hanging all day long.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 HOUR AGO