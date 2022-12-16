Read full article on original website
How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 online from anywhere
Perfect moments don't last long in Yellowstone. After their idyllic cattle herding expedition, John, Beth and Kayce reaffirmed their love of the sublime Montana landscapes. But all that could be in danger once more as Jamie considers a Faustian pact with Market Equities’ cunning councillor Sarah. Expect more threats and betrayals as we explain how to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 in our guide below.
Sharing your Netflix, Prime Video or Disney Plus password could make you a criminal
Password sharing on streaming services is nothing new, and Netflix’s attempts to limit the practice in recent months are well-documented. Now, though, new piracy guidance issued by the British government suggests anyone sharing passwords in the UK could be in breach of copyright law – and even face criminal charges for fraud.
Every Doctor Who Christmas special ranked, from worst to best
Of the many holiday staples, Doctor Who Christmas specials are right up there with the most notable. However, as you scroll through our list of every Doctor Who Christmas special ranked, you’ll notice that there’s nothing before the 21st century. Why is that the case? Well, the long-running...
Have a very streamy Christmas with Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, and Showtime deals
Sometimes the best gifts to receive at Christmas are those miscellaneous items or products you don't really fancy paying for yourself. In other words, subscriptions. And what's more exciting than a subscription to one of the many popular streaming services out there?. Bursting at the virtual seams with award-winning, gritty...
Hands on: Honor Magic Vs review – affordable foldable king in the making?
Honor's second-ever foldable looks like a considered update on the original that's ready to take on a global audience. With the chipset at play, a staggered release might place it a little behind the curve when it does eventually arrive, but it looks as though it has enough clout and style to turn heads and steal some of the bigger players' thunder.
Google Meet just got much better captions
Google Meet has expanded its real-time translated captions feature of the video conferencing software to include some additional, and commonly requested languages. Announcing the expansion in a post (opens in new tab) on the Google Workspace updates blog, the company said that English calls can now be translated into Japanese, simplified Mandarin and Swedish. French, German, Portuguese and Spanish calls, meanwhile, are now able to be translated into English.
Save 50% on this Dungeons & Dragons rulebook set – a superb Christmas gift
I've spent years relying on clunky and incomplete online references to play Dungeons & Dragons, but I might finally treat myself to real thing now there's 50% off three core D&D sourcebooks in this beautifully-presented gift set. It's a massive saving on the usually pricey collection of tomes for the...
All I want for Christmas is for Elon Musk to leave Twitter
I used to say, "Don't bet against Elon Musk." The multi-enterprise hyphenate has built and guided businesses, some of them society-altering, across space, transportation, energy, brain science, and AI. He was, for a brief time, our own Tony Stark. But Twitter has been his Waterloo, and his departure as CEO cannot come soon enough.
Looking for a cheap smartphone? Don't miss the Google Pixel 6a for just $299
Those on the hunt for a decently priced smartphone ahead of Christmas this year should check out the Google Pixel 6a for just $299 (was $449) (opens in new tab) at Amazon today. This listing is a hold-over from Black Friday and a match for the lowest-ever price on this...
Amazon Christmas sale: last-minute gifts that arrive before Christmas Day
Save money and score a last-minute gift? Amazon's Christmas sale allows you to do just that with fantastic deals on a wide range of gifts, including air fryers, earbuds, robot vacuums, coffee makers, and more. To help you find all the top offers, we've rounded up the best last-minute gifts from Amazon's Christmas sale that arrive before December 25.
This amazing speaker design uses glass instead of wires
A prototype wire-free hi-fi system features a speaker and screen 'floating' in electrically conductive glass. We’re now well used to the idea of cable-free audio thanks to tech like Bluetooth, but a new concept hi-fi system is aiming to take the idea of a wireless speaker to a whole whole new level.
It looks like footage from the next Assassin's Creed game has leaked
The beta version of one of Ubisoft’s four new titles might have been leaked, but nothing has been confirmed yet by the publisher. Footage of one of the games under the Assassin’s Creed Infinity umbrella seems to have leaked on Reddit (opens in new tab). Set in Imperial China, Codename Jade is an open-world mobile game, announced by Ubisoft in September 2022 alongside three other titles – Red, Mirage, and Hexe.
Six Final Fantasy games are getting re-releases in time for the 35th anniversary
Originally available only on PC and mobile, Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is making its PS4 and Nintendo Switch debut in Spring 2023 to celebrate the very first game’s 35th anniversary. Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collects the first six games in the sprawling franchise, each one reworked to use the...
Don't miss the Bose QuietComfort 4 at their lowest-ever price today at Amazon
Looking to treat yourself to a pair of premium cans this Christmas? Consider picking up the Bose QuietComfort 45 for $229 (was $329) (opens in new tab) at Amazon today. That price is a match for the record-breaking deal that was featured at the retailer over Black Friday, and it's a great opportunity to score some of the best wireless headphones money can buy for a relatively low price. You can still get delivery by Christmas if you hurry, too. (Not in the US? Check out today's best prices on the Bose QuietComfort 45 in your region just below.)
Twitter users vote for Elon Musk to step down in the most bizarre twist yet
The ongoing fiasco that has been Elon Musk taking charge of Twitter continues, with his latest jaunt being the creation of a poll to let users decide if he should step down from being CEO of the company. It began over the weekend, where according to The Verge (opens in...
Elon has pushed 2 million people over to Mastodon, but how long will it last?
With Elon Musk at the helm of Twitter, we have seen many users jump on and off the ‘ban’ wagon (haha), with others jumping ship to Mastodon. The decentralized social media platform has seen userbase growth from 300,000 monthly active users to a sweeping 2.5 million users between October and November of this year.
Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology review
Say goodbye to night sweats with the Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology, which is designed to keep sleepers cool at night. It’s a low loft pillow, making it ideal for back sleepers and stomach sleepers in particular, but it also provides comfortable support for side sleepers. The pillow retains its shape night after night after night without needing plumping, and you can choose between standard and king sizes to best fit your bed.The zip closure cover keeps the pillow clean and is easy to remove and launder in the washing machine. Casper provides a 30-night risk-free trial, as well as a 1-year limited pillow warranty against defects in material and workmanship.
