ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Asian shares decline after retreats on Wall Street, Europe

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Csox5_0jkb1GHb00

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares followed Wall Street and Europe lower on Friday, with markets jittery over the risk that the Federal Reserve and other central banks may end up bringing on recessions to get inflation under control.

Oil prices and U.S. futures edged higher.

China's move to relax COVID restrictions has raised hopes for an end to massive disruptions from lockdowns and other strict measures to prevent infections. But signs of sharply rising case numbers have raised uncertainty, with some alarmed over the possibility that the pandemic will continue to drag on the economy.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was flat, at 19,369.65 while the Shanghai Composite index shed 0.3% to 3,160.67.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 1.7% to 27,569.56 after a survey of manufacturers showed a further contraction in output.

The Kospi in Seoul edged 0.2% lower to 2,357.97, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.3% to 7,180.50.

Shares in Taiwan fell 1.2% and the SET in Bangkok lost 0.2%. Mumbai dropped 1.4%.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 2.5% to 3,895.75, erasing its gains from early in the week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 3.2% to 10,810.53 and the Dow gave back 2.2% to 33,202.22.

The wave of selling came as central banks in Europe raised interest rates a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked its key rate again, emphasizing that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation.

European stocks fell sharply, with Germany’s DAX dropping 3.3%.

Like the Fed, central bank officials in Europe said inflation is not yet corralled and that more rate hikes are coming.

“We are in for a long game,” European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said at a news conference.

Small company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 index slid 2.5% to close at 1,774.61.

The Fed raised its short-term interest rate by half a percentage point on Wednesday, its seventh increase this year. Central banks in Europe followed along Thursday, with the European Central Bank, Bank of England and Swiss National Bank each raising their main lending rate by a half-point Thursday.

Although the Fed is slowing the pace of its rate increases, the central bank signaled it expects rates to be higher over the coming few years than it had previously anticipated. That disappointed investors who hoped recent signs that inflation is easing somewhat would persuade the Fed to take some pressure off the brakes it's applying to the U.S. economy.

The federal funds rate stands at a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest level in 15 years. Fed policymakers forecast that the central bank’s rate will reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023. Their forecast doesn't call for a rate cut before 2024.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which closely tracks expectations for Fed moves, rose to 4.24% from 4.21% late Wednesday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 3.45% from 3.48%.

The three-month Treasury yield slipped to 4.31%, but remains above that of the 10-year Treasury. That’s known as an inversion and considered a strong warning that the economy could be headed for a recession.

The central bank has been fighting to lower inflation at the same time that pockets of the economy, including employment and consumer spending, remain strong. That has made it more difficult to rein in high prices on everything from food to clothing.

On Thursday, the government reported that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign that the labor market remains strong. Meanwhile, another report showed that retail sales fell in November. That pullback followed a sharp rise in spending in October.

In other trading Friday, benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 38 cents to $76.49 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $1.17 on Thursday to $76.11 per barrel.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, added 49 cents to $81.70 per barrel.

The dollar fell to 137.25 Japanese yen from 137.81 yen late Thursday. The euro rose to $1.0651 from $1.0627.

——

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

World shares mostly higher after slight gains on Wall St

BANGKOK — (AP) — European shares were higher Wednesday after a mixed session in Asia in the absence of major data releases. Germany's DAX rose 0.7% to 13,987.59 while the CAC 40 in Paris jumped 1% to 6,514.30. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.5% to 7,407.92. The future for...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wall Street gains ground, turning higher for the week

Stocks rose on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, lifting major indexes into the green for the week as investors remain focused on stubbornly hot inflation and a potential recession. The S&P 500 rose 1.7% as of 2:05 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 543 points, or 1.7%,...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pain, few gains for investors as markets slumped in 2022

Investors found few, if any, places to safely put their money in 2022, as central banks in the U.S. and around the globe raised interest rates for the first time in years to fight surging inflation, stoking fear of a global recession. Uncertainty about how far the Federal Reserve and...
KIRO 7 Seattle

WTO rejects US 'Made in China' labeling on Hong Kong goods

GENEVA — (AP) — World Trade Organization arbitrators concluded Wednesday that the United States was out of line in requiring products from Hong Kong to be labeled as “Made in China,” a move that was part of Washington's response to a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters there in 2019 and 2020.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

US hits more Iranian officials with human rights sanctions

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday slapped sanctions on Iran’s chief prosecutor, four other Iranian officials and a company that supports the country’s security forces for their roles in an ongoing violent crackdown on antigovernment protests. The Treasury Department announced it is targeting...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Spain records hottest year ever in 2022

MADRID — (AP) — Spain is about to conclude its hottest year on record, the nation’s weather service said Wednesday. Spain’s national weather service said preliminary data indicates that 2022 will finish with average daily temperatures above 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time since records started in 1961.
KIRO 7 Seattle

New label law has unintended effect: Sesame in more foods

A new federal law requiring that sesame be listed as an allergen on food labels is having unintended consequences — increasing the number of products with the ingredient. Food industry experts said the requirements are so stringent that many manufacturers, especially bakers, find it simpler and less expensive to add sesame to a product — and to label it — than to try to keep it away from other foods or equipment with sesame.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Climate activists decapitate prominent Berlin Christmas tree

BERLIN — (AP) — Climate activists said Wednesday that they have sawed off the tip of the Christmas tree erected in front of Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate. The group Last Generation said two of its members used a hydraulic lift and a hand saw to cut two meters (six feet) off the top of the 15-meter (50-foot) tree and hang up a banner stating: "This is only the tip of the Christmas tree."
KIRO 7 Seattle

Eni, Total announce sizeable new gas discovery off Cyprus

NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — A consortium made up of energy companies Eni of Italy and France’s Total is expediting plans to develop natural gas deposits off Cyprus following the discovery of a third field containing 2-3 trillion cubic feet of the hydrocarbon inside the same licensed exploration area, the Cypriot energy ministry said Wednesday.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Swiss government rejects 3rd gender option, at least for now

BERLIN — (AP) — The Swiss government on Wednesday rejected the idea of introducing a third gender option or no-gender option for official records, a position which differs from that of some neighboring countries. Responding to two proposals from parliament, the governing Federal Council said “the binary gender...
KIRO 7 Seattle

German military swaps APCs for NATO force after breakdowns

BERLIN — (AP) — Defense officials said Monday that Germany is readying decades-old armored personnel carriers for a key NATO force after the modern vehicles that should have been deployed suffered a mass breakdown. Germany is scheduled to take the rotating lead of NATO's Very High Readiness Joint...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
114K+
Followers
149K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy