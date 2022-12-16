ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5 things to know for December 21: Ukraine, Trump’s taxes, Weather, Title 42, Taliban

Today is the first official day of winter, hence the bitter cold sweeping across most of the US. In the Northern Hemisphere, the winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year, when the Earth is at its furthest tilt away from the sun. Depending on how close you are to the North Pole, this also means daylight will soon decrease dramatically for some time.
Russia’s militarization of the Arctic shows no sign of slowing down

Russia has continued expanding its military bases in the Arctic region despite significant losses in its war on Ukraine, according to a new series of satellite images obtained by CNN. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also told CNN in an exclusive interview on Friday there is now “a significant Russian...
US to send precision bomb kits and Patriot missiles in next Ukraine aid package, officials say

CNN, POOL, GETTY IMAGES, OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL OF GENERAL ANDRII NEBITOV, VESTI TELEGRAM, TWITTER, KHERSON REGIONAL MILITARY ADMINISTRATION, THE STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE TELEGRAM, U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT. The US is expected to send Ukraine precision bomb kits that will turn existing unguided munitions, or “dumb” bombs, into precision-guided “smart”...
Sam Bankman-Fried seeks bail deal while being extradited to US

Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried are negotiating with federal prosecutors in New York on a bail arrangement that would enable him to avoid detention, people familiar with the matter told CNN. FTX crypto exchange founder Bankman-Fried, who oversaw his now-bankrupt crypto empire from a luxury compound in the Bahamas, is expected...
A guide to Washington’s busy Wednesday

It’s a busier-than-usual Wednesday in Washington. From Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise visit to the White House to the release of the House January 6, 2021, committee’s final report and the fate of a consequential immigration rule hanging in the balance, this is not the capital’s typical year-end cram session.
