NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Zelensky on his way to Washington in US military jet to meet Biden as war with Russia enters new phase
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a dramatic surprise visit to Washington on Wednesday, using his first trip outside his homeland since it was invaded 300 days ago to rally his top international partner behind sustained military and economic assistance. The trip, which US and Ukrainian officials arranged in secret...
5 things to know for December 21: Ukraine, Trump’s taxes, Weather, Title 42, Taliban
Today is the first official day of winter, hence the bitter cold sweeping across most of the US. In the Northern Hemisphere, the winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year, when the Earth is at its furthest tilt away from the sun. Depending on how close you are to the North Pole, this also means daylight will soon decrease dramatically for some time.
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Russia’s militarization of the Arctic shows no sign of slowing down
Russia has continued expanding its military bases in the Arctic region despite significant losses in its war on Ukraine, according to a new series of satellite images obtained by CNN. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also told CNN in an exclusive interview on Friday there is now “a significant Russian...
US to send precision bomb kits and Patriot missiles in next Ukraine aid package, officials say
CNN, POOL, GETTY IMAGES, OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL OF GENERAL ANDRII NEBITOV, VESTI TELEGRAM, TWITTER, KHERSON REGIONAL MILITARY ADMINISTRATION, THE STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE TELEGRAM, U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT. The US is expected to send Ukraine precision bomb kits that will turn existing unguided munitions, or “dumb” bombs, into precision-guided “smart”...
China’s Covid ‘chaos’: How a shortage of fever drugs is sparking a global run on medicines
An unprecedented wave of Covid infections in China has triggered widespread drug shortages, as people scramble to buy fever medicines and painkillers to alleviate flu-like symptoms. The panic buying has spread outside mainland China’s borders, with the generic versions of Tylenol and Advil sold out at drugstores in Hong Kong,...
Sam Bankman-Fried seeks bail deal while being extradited to US
Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried are negotiating with federal prosecutors in New York on a bail arrangement that would enable him to avoid detention, people familiar with the matter told CNN. FTX crypto exchange founder Bankman-Fried, who oversaw his now-bankrupt crypto empire from a luxury compound in the Bahamas, is expected...
A guide to Washington’s busy Wednesday
It’s a busier-than-usual Wednesday in Washington. From Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise visit to the White House to the release of the House January 6, 2021, committee’s final report and the fate of a consequential immigration rule hanging in the balance, this is not the capital’s typical year-end cram session.
What to watch for when the full House Jan. 6 committee report is released on Wednesday
The final report the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack is set to release Wednesday launches a new era for criminal investigators, politicians and members of the public who have been eager to see the nuts and bolts of its work. In addition to the report, the...
