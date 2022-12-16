Read full article on original website
Joe Biden Inches Toward War with Iran, Makes Israel Full Military Partner
The U.S. military is refocusing from the "war on terror" to potential combat with the Big Four: China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
It pays not to work in Biden’s America thanks to welfare benefits
Most Americans believe, as we do, in a reliable government safety net in America, so that when people fall on tough times or lose their jobs, their families will not go hungry, lose their homes or suffer deprivation. But most Americans also believe that government assistance should be short-term and aimed at quickly getting people back on their feet, into a job and on the road to being financially self-sufficienct and a contributor to our economy. Today’s welfare programs are failing to accomplish that goal. Did you know that families earning half a million dollars a year can receive ObamaCare subsidies? Or...
qhubonews.com
The Biden-Harris Administration has undertaken more than 100 moves in 2022 to enhance energy efficiency regulations and help families save money.
Department of Energy Proposes New Lightbulb Efficiency Rule. Today, the White House and the Department of Energy (DOE) announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has surpassed its goal to take 100 actions in 2022 to strengthen energy efficiency standards for a range of appliances and equipment to lower costs for American families. These new standards advanced by the Biden-Harris Administration will help save the average family at least $100 annually through lower energy bills.
qhubonews.com
NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson released a declaration condemning the Taliban’s limitations on female education and rights.
The United States condemns the Taliban’s indefensible decision to prevent Afghan women from receiving a university-level education. This deplorable decision is the latest effort by Taliban leadership to impose additional restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan and prevent them from exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms. As a result of this unacceptable stance to hold back half of the population of Afghanistan, the Taliban will be further alienated from the international community and denied the legitimacy they desire.
qhubonews.com
What lies ahead for the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt following the death of its leader in exile and ongoing repression?
Ibrahim Munir, the leader of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood, died on Nov. 4, 2022, in exile in London. While the news generated few headlines around the world, Munir’s death marks a critical moment in the evolution of a group founded nearly 100 years ago, as a social and religious movement.
The Jewish Press
Zelensky Meets Biden to Keep the War Going but Netanyahu Could Offer a Way Out
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Tuesday: “President Biden has invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to visit Washington DC to underscore the United States’ enduring commitment to Ukraine. President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Zelenskyy tomorrow, December 21, at the White House, after which President Zelenskyy will address a joint session of Congress, demonstrating the strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine.”
The public health organization that forecast 1 million COVID deaths in China says a ‘tripledemic’ could push the death toll even higher: ‘They never had a Plan B’
China could see as many as 1 million COVID deaths through the end of 2023. But an added “tripledemic,” like the U.S. is experiencing right now, could raise the death toll even higher, according to a major public health research organization. The 1 million figure is from an...
Inflation, unemployment, the housing crisis and a possible recession: Two economists forecast what's ahead in 2023
When mud, fluids and gases erupt at the Earth’s surface, they hint at what’s happening underground, allowing scientists to build a more comprehensive 3D view of what’s going on inside our planet.
qhubonews.com
The 1918 flu pandemic temporarily changed longstanding social disparities, according to a recent study.
In this photo taken in November 1918, a medical nurse is providing care to an ill person at the Walter Reed hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. This photo was taken by Harris & Ewing and is kept in the Library of Congress’s collection. The Research Brief contains a concise overview of engaging scholarly studies. The major point. In U.S. cities during the 1918 flu pandemic, differences in influenza mortality based on race diminished by 193% as a result of an odd combination of the virus and its effects on the course of history. The latest results from our research printed in Demography insists that social imbalances do not worsen during pandemics. This disagrees with the widely held assumption. In the U.S., prior to the 1918 influenza pandemic, African Americans were dying from respiratory diseases at a much higher rate in comparison to white people, however this particular pandemic was an unexpected outlier. Research uncovered that young and middle-aged white people who lived in an urban setting were particularly apt to succumb to the 1918 infection, with mortality being up to 20 times higher than usual. In urban settings, the mortality rate of African Americans during the 1918 outbreak was lesser than that of the White population, although it did still increase. Generally speaking, the death rate among white people experienced an enhancement of five times while the death rate among Black people experienced an advancement of three times. Even though Black people still passed away at a greater rate than whites during the 1918 pandemic, the gap in death rates between the two groups was significantly diminished in comparison to other eras.
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Sending Patriot Missile System to Ukraine
The Russian government is cautioning the United States against providing Ukraine with a Patriot missile system following reports that the Biden administration is completing arrangements to transfer the weapons system as soon as this week. “An information campaign has been launched in the U.S. about alleged preparations for sending cutting-edge...
