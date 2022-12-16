ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

It pays not to work in Biden’s America thanks to welfare benefits

Most Americans believe, as we do, in a reliable government safety net in America, so that when people fall on tough times or lose their jobs, their families will not go hungry, lose their homes or suffer deprivation. But most Americans also believe that government assistance should be short-term and aimed at quickly getting people back on their feet, into a job and on the road to being financially self-sufficienct and a contributor to our economy.  Today’s welfare programs are failing to accomplish that goal.  Did you know that families earning half a million dollars a year can receive ObamaCare subsidies? Or...
The Biden-⁠Harris Administration has undertaken more than 100 moves in 2022 to enhance energy efficiency regulations and help families save money.

Department of Energy Proposes New Lightbulb Efficiency Rule. Today, the White House and the Department of Energy (DOE) announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has surpassed its goal to take 100 actions in 2022 to strengthen energy efficiency standards for a range of appliances and equipment to lower costs for American families. These new standards advanced by the Biden-Harris Administration will help save the average family at least $100 annually through lower energy bills.
NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson released a declaration condemning the Taliban’s limitations on female education and rights.

The United States condemns the Taliban’s indefensible decision to prevent Afghan women from receiving a university-level education. This deplorable decision is the latest effort by Taliban leadership to impose additional restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan and prevent them from exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms. As a result of this unacceptable stance to hold back half of the population of Afghanistan, the Taliban will be further alienated from the international community and denied the legitimacy they desire.
Zelensky Meets Biden to Keep the War Going but Netanyahu Could Offer a Way Out

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Tuesday: “President Biden has invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to visit Washington DC to underscore the United States’ enduring commitment to Ukraine. President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Zelenskyy tomorrow, December 21, at the White House, after which President Zelenskyy will address a joint session of Congress, demonstrating the strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine.”
The 1918 flu pandemic temporarily changed longstanding social disparities, according to a recent study.

In this photo taken in November 1918, a medical nurse is providing care to an ill person at the Walter Reed hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. This photo was taken by Harris & Ewing and is kept in the Library of Congress’s collection. The Research Brief contains a concise overview of engaging scholarly studies. The major point. In U.S. cities during the 1918 flu pandemic, differences in influenza mortality based on race diminished by 193% as a result of an odd combination of the virus and its effects on the course of history. The latest results from our research printed in Demography insists that social imbalances do not worsen during pandemics. This disagrees with the widely held assumption. In the U.S., prior to the 1918 influenza pandemic, African Americans were dying from respiratory diseases at a much higher rate in comparison to white people, however this particular pandemic was an unexpected outlier. Research uncovered that young and middle-aged white people who lived in an urban setting were particularly apt to succumb to the 1918 infection, with mortality being up to 20 times higher than usual. In urban settings, the mortality rate of African Americans during the 1918 outbreak was lesser than that of the White population, although it did still increase. Generally speaking, the death rate among white people experienced an enhancement of five times while the death rate among Black people experienced an advancement of three times. Even though Black people still passed away at a greater rate than whites during the 1918 pandemic, the gap in death rates between the two groups was significantly diminished in comparison to other eras.
U.S. Sending Patriot Missile System to Ukraine

The Russian government is cautioning the United States against providing Ukraine with a Patriot missile system following reports that the Biden administration is completing arrangements to transfer the weapons system as soon as this week. “An information campaign has been launched in the U.S. about alleged preparations for sending cutting-edge...

