The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening ex
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the Playoffs
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into Christmas
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In Renton
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Vikings Head Coach Thinks Teams Are Intentionally Trying to Knock Justin Jefferson Out of Games
Another Minnesota Vikings game, another illegal hit on Justin Jefferson. Head coach Kevin O’Connell thinks it is deliberate. It sounds an awful lot like the Sean Payton scandal with the Saints. Whatever is going on, O’Connell has had enough. During the Vikings’ comeback win against the Indianapolis Colts,...
Watch: Stephen A. Smith says 'it’s time' for Buccaneers' Tom Brady to retire
Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't dance around the issue when discussing the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. As shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Smith explained during Monday's edition of "First Take" why he believes "it's time" for Brady to ride off into the sunset of retirement following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Panthers Cornerback Oddly Says Steelers’ Top 2 Wide Receivers Are Not ‘Much Of A Hard Assignment’
While playoff hopes are dwindling for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team was able to come up with a non-conference win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. There were many positives to take away from the 24-16 victory . The rushing attack was able to gain 156 yards on the ground and wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, who has been clearly frustrated with his target share this season, had his best game of 2022. The pass catcher hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards from backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Not everyone involved in the game was very impressed with his performance, however.
Phil Simms Talked Trash to Vikings-Colts Announcer Before Biggest Comeback in NFL History
The Vikings-Colts Week 15 game was a wild affair that ended with the Vikings completing the biggest comeback in NFL history. The post Phil Simms Talked Trash to Vikings-Colts Announcer Before Biggest Comeback in NFL History appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ben Roethlisberger makes argument for Steelers to shut down QB Kenny Pickett
The Steelers' (6-8) playoff hopes are looking pretty bleak. Is there an argument to be made about shutting down rookie QB Kenny Pickett for the rest of the season?. Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger believes there is. "I don't want to say ever 'listen I'm done for the season,' but...
Matt LaFleur on kneeldown at 1-yard line: “There’s a way you handle winning in this league”
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation.
Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Credits One Particular Defender For Team’s Phenomenal Run-Stopping Performance In Week 15 Victory
The Pittsburgh Steelers run defense suffered a setback in the Week 14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. With Lamar Jackson out of the lineup, it was quite obvious they were going to run the ball heavily, especially with running back JK Dobbins back in the lineup. That’s just what they did, and the Steelers run defense still couldn’t stop them. That was despite the Ravens being down to their third-string QB, Anthony Brown.
Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of 'Monday Night Football'
Joe Buck pulled an Al Michaels at the end of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The Packers were leading 24-12 with under two minutes left in the game. They had a 4th-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line and went for it. Aaron Jones rushed for a first down, but he was stopped just short of the end zone.
Broncos fans send message to ownership as attendance plummets
Keeler writes, "it's the third game of at least 12,000 no-shows since December 2018." The Broncos' new ownership, the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, might argue the poor showing ties to quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson sitting out due to injury. Recent trends demonstrate that it's a chilly attitude toward the organization instead.
What was said during halftime that sparked historic Vikings comeback?
Kirk Cousins had overcome a 24-point deficit already in his 11-year NFL career, so staging a 33-point comeback presumably wasn’t as daunting of a task for him as one might think. In a recent interview with MMQB’s Albert Breer, Cousins recalled a sure level of calmness in Minnesota’s locker...
ESPN analyst sees Lions picking defense over QB in draft
Jared Goff’s career revival has minimized the Detroit Lions’ need to spend a premium 2023 draft pick on a quarterback, and ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell believes the team is primed to take the presumed consensus top defensive player in the draft. “The Lions are probably a season away...
Scott Pioli Names 1 Player Making A Big Difference For Lions
When this NFL season began, no one thought the Detroit Lions would be able to do anything of note, with the possible exception of the Lions themselves. But after starting 1-6, the team has seemingly started to find its soul, as it has won six of its last seven games and even defeated playoff-caliber squads such as the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings.
Bears linebacker done for season with ankle injury
A fan-favorite Bears linebacker is out for the season. The Chicago Bears are getting ready to play one of their most challenging games on the schedule. The Buffalo Bills will head into Chicago with one other league’s best quarterbacks. A Bears linebacker who had been playing well as Roquan Smith’s replacement will not be able to play Saturday.
Eagles send cheesesteaks to Jaguars after win over Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles thanked the Jacksonville Jaguars for defeating the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday via a tasty and appropriate gift. According to Alexandria Mansfield of the Florida Times-Union, the owner of the Jacksonville-based Philadelphia-themed restaurant Philly’s Finest confirmed that he received an order for 35 cheesesteaks and 25 large fries to be delivered to Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson on Monday following the club's 40-34 overtime win over the Cowboys.
Jared Goff Sets New Lions Franchise Record
A multiple of reasons have contributed to the Lions turning around their 2022 season. Among them has been the play of quarterback Jared Goff, who has not thrown an interception in 219 consecutive passes. The 28-year-old signal-caller has now established a new Lions franchise record and represents the current longest...
Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris dies at 72
Four-time Super Bowl champion and Pittsburgh Steelers icon Franco Harris has passed away at 72, just days before the fiftieth anniversary of the legendary “Immaculate Reception.”. On Wednesday morning, Harris’ son Dok reported to the Associated Press that his NFL Hall-of-Fame father had passed away suddenly overnight. The cause...
Bears Announce Five Moves, Including Designating RB Khalil Herbert To Return & Signing DE Terrell Lewis To PS
This opens up a three-week window for Herbert to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. The Bears also announced they have waived CB Justin Layne and signed LB Elijah Lee off the Chiefs practice squad in a corresponding move. Chicago also added...
Steelers Legendary Running Back Franco Harris Dies Days Before 50th Anniversary Celebration Of Immaculate Reception
The Pittsburgh Steelers and fans of the organization were planning to celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of the best plays in sports history this coming Saturday. The team hosts the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve, but WTAE News is reporting that legendary running back, Franco Harris, passed away on Tuesday just days before his number was set to be the third in franchise history to be retired along with Ernie Stautner and Mean Joe Greene.
