Memorandum on Verifications Concerning the Release of Data in Files Related to the Killing of President John F

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Congress may pass new retirement rules. These 7 changes are on the table
New retirement rules could make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings — and less costly to withdraw them, if lawmakers pass their end-of-year omnibus spending package.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Rep. Adam Kinzinger in final House floor speech says 'limited government' for GOP now means 'inciting violence against government officials'
In his farewell speech, Kinzinger bashed his own party while saying Democrats bore some blame for "failures" by boosting election-denying Republicans.
Russians now recruiting Afghans trained by US Navy SEALS- Many were forced to flee after Western troops left last year
Recent reports indicate that Putin is attempting to recruit Afghan forces, which were,. Elite and highly trained specialist soldiers of the Afghanistan National Defense Forces. [They] were trained by the United States Elite Forces, like the SEALS, Navy SEALS and DELTA FORCE. As well as Britain's SAS and the Special Forces of Australia and New Zealand." [i]
Federal Judge Has First Amendment Concerns About New York State’s Online ‘Hateful Conduct’ Law Targeting Social Media Companies
The New York Attorney General’s Office on Monday afternoon defended a new online hate speech law passed in the aftermath of the racist mass shooting in Buffalo. Critics of the law, including a bevy of conservative and libertarian websites who sued in federal court to strike it down, say the law violates the First Amendment.
Massachusetts Doctor Charged with Punching Police at Capitol on Jan. 6, Came ‘Prepared’ with ‘Mesh Knife-Proof Shirt’ and Pepper Spray: Feds
Nearly two years after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, a Massachusetts doctor who has been practicing for almost four decades has been arrested for punching a police officer in an alleged assault caught on tape. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, of Ashland, was arrested on felony charges Tuesday, the Justice Department...
The Biden-Harris Administration has undertaken more than 100 moves in 2022 to enhance energy efficiency regulations and help families save money.
Department of Energy Proposes New Lightbulb Efficiency Rule. Today, the White House and the Department of Energy (DOE) announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has surpassed its goal to take 100 actions in 2022 to strengthen energy efficiency standards for a range of appliances and equipment to lower costs for American families. These new standards advanced by the Biden-Harris Administration will help save the average family at least $100 annually through lower energy bills.
Russian Soldier Says He Is Forced To Use Defective Tanks That Stall Every 150 Ft- Also Can't Collect Bodies of Comrades
A recording of a call from a soldier stationed in Donetsk has revealed the continued subpar state of Russian armaments. In a recorded conversation, the soldier claims that the Russian armed forces are being forced to go to the very frontline to begin advances with tanks that do not work. It is alleged that the tanks used to send forces to the frontline are in poor working condition. [i]
Scott calls out Biden admin's job growth ‘lie’ after Philly Fed report shows numbers off by more than 1M jobs
Fla. Sen. Rick Scott called out the Bureau of Labor Statitstics for estimating more than a million new jobs from March to June, after the Philadelphia Fed said it was 10,500.
The Jan. 6 Committee Thinks Some Trump Allies Lied to Them—and Mark Meadows Provided the Roadmap
The committee suspects Trump aides falsely claimed under oath to not recall facts, and that Mark Meadows' book influenced their answers.
Bill Gates-backed nuclear demonstration project in Wyoming delayed because Russia was the only fuel source
Bill Gates nuclear innovation company TerraPower says the operation of its demonstration advanced power reactor will be pushed back at least two years because the only source of fuel for the reactor was Russia. The advanced reactor design uses high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, and was slated to be done...
Recent audio of intercepted call reveals Russian comrades unable to escape the war- If someone runs back, they get shot
Audio from a phone alleged to be from a Russian soldier has surfaced. The call illustrates the alarming situation of Russia's frontline defenses throughout Ukraine. A soldier is said to have called home and described how Russian convicts had been placed on the front lines. [i]
Congress was once so closely divided that Republicans lost power after the election when too many congressmen died
By the time the term began for the 72nd Congress, 14 representatives-elect had died, and Democrats won enough special elections to flip control.
Virginia's anti-woke Virginia GOP governor Glenn Youngkin says he's focused on his state 'right now' when asked if he's plotting 2024 White House run
Virginia's governor has refused to rule out a run for the White House in 2024, insisting that his focus 'right now' is on his state but admitting he is honored to be seen as a contender. Glenn Youngkin, a 56-year-old private equity executive with a $300 million fortune, was elected...
Russian convicts recently release a promo video- It says that those who enlist will easily earn quick career progression
Some Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine are former prisoners recruited to bolster Russia's armed forces. Recently, a group released a video message urging their fellow convicts to enlist in the Kremlin military. [i]
NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson released a declaration condemning the Taliban’s limitations on female education and rights.
The United States condemns the Taliban’s indefensible decision to prevent Afghan women from receiving a university-level education. This deplorable decision is the latest effort by Taliban leadership to impose additional restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan and prevent them from exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms. As a result of this unacceptable stance to hold back half of the population of Afghanistan, the Taliban will be further alienated from the international community and denied the legitimacy they desire.
