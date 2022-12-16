Read full article on original website
Related
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Explosion Reported at Navy Federal Building in Vienna — “Units responded 800 blk of Follins Ln SE, Vienna for reports of an explosion. A mechanical issue w/ fire protection system resulted in buildup of pressure causing moderate damage to several floors. No injuries.” [FCFRD/Twitter]. County Library Sees...
ffxnow.com
Firm to evaluate long-term future, revitalization of Lake Anne area
A new vision for the future of the Lake Anne area in Reston is brewing. Fairfax County has hired the consulting firm Streetsense to lead the visioning effort. Beginning next month, the team will launch an initial immersion and discovery phase, followed by a significant community engagement process, according to Tracy Strunk, director of the Fairfax County Department of Planning and Development.
ffxnow.com
Deli Italiano officially opens in the Town of Herndon
Deli Italiano has officially opened its doors to the public in the Town of Herndon (700 Lynn Street) after a grand opening ceremony earlier this month. The pizza chain held a grand opening on Dec. 8, alongside a ribbon-cutting with Midtown Jewelers, a Reston-based business that moved to the town earlier this year. A soft opening took place earlier this season.
ffxnow.com
Formal pitch to redevelop Rose Hill shopping center emerges, sparking neighbor opposition
A proposal to redevelop Rose Hill Plaza (6116 Rose Hill Drive) into a mixed-use project is starting to take more concrete shape. The pitch by owner Combined Properties — submitted as part of the county’s ongoing Site-Specific Plan Amendment (SSPA) process — argues that the current shopping center reflects an “outdated, auto-oriented concept that contradicts Fairfax county’s goals and objectives.”
ffxnow.com
Fairfax Connector will soon be half-price for low-income riders, but free fares tabled
Fairfax County is poised to halve Fairfax Connector fares for low-income riders, beginning in February, through a pilot program. The Transit Ridership Incentive Program (TRIP) is a state grant initiative that aims to increase transit ridership. Reduced fares would only apply to individuals whose annual income is at or below 225% of the federal poverty level by household size. That would put the eligibility cap around $29,000 for an individual or $59,625 for a family of four.
ffxnow.com
Developer seeks flexibility to add housing on Boro East office complex
A shake-up may be coming to the EastBoro offices, where companies like Booz Allen Hamilton and Alarm.com are currently headquartered. The building that houses Alarm.com, which shared plans to expand back in February, is one of two that The Meridian Group has proposed razing to make room for housing and retail development on the block bounded by Solutions, Greensboro and Pinnacle drives.
ffxnow.com
FCPS ‘assessing’ impact after Virginia settles lawsuit over end of universal masking
When Fairfax County Public Schools resumes classes in January, students and staff may once again be required to wear face masks — but only around students with disabilities who request the accommodation. Virginia settled a lawsuit last week with parents of 12 immunocompromised students who argued that the end...
ffxnow.com
Major fire takes out riverside house in Lorton, but no injuries reported
(Updated at 10:05 a.m.) A one-story house right by the Potomac River in Lorton was consumed by a massive fire early this morning. Units from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene in the 11300 block of River Road in the Mason Neck area around 2:30 a.m., with Prince William County firefighters assisting.
ffxnow.com
Upgrades to Glade Pool in Reston officially begin this week
Upgrades to Glade Pool (11550 Glade Drive) officially begin today. Planned improvements include partially replacing the concrete deck, repairing the spa jet and chipping out the main pool for tiling and coping. In a statement, Reston Association Director of Communications and Marketing Mike Leone said that the work should wrap...
ffxnow.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Route 50 in West Falls Church
Tomas Escudero Machado, 76, of Falls Church died at the Westmoreland Blvd intersection in West Falls Church around 5:54 a.m. yesterday (Sunday) after he was struck by a driver who may have been speeding, the Fairfax County Police Department said today. According to police, Machado was crossing the eastbound lanes...
ffxnow.com
DEVELOPING: Man killed on Fairfax County Parkway after possibly jumping in front of bus
(Updated at 3:10 p.m.) A man was struck by a bus and killed on Fairfax County Parkway this afternoon, Fairfax County police say. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that the man “intentionally jumped in front of a vehicle” at the Old Keene Mill Road intersection in Burke. The call for service went out at 1:48 p.m., according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
ffxnow.com
County prosecutor’s office awards grants for domestic violence victim services
A trio of local nonprofits that assist people who have experienced abuse and domestic violence got a little funding boost last week, courtesy of Fairfax County prosecutors. On Thursday (Dec. 15), the Fairfax County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney named the Women for Afghan Women (WAW) and United Community’s Progreso Literacy and Citizenship Center as the inaugural recipients of its new Community Partnership Grants, which are intended for organizations that serve victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse and crimes against children.
Comments / 0