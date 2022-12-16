Read full article on original website
Microsoft 365 wants to bring all your notifications together in one place
Microsoft is implementing a centralized notification feed for its Microsoft 365 suite of office software that it says will provide a “mix of relevant content” for the content users have access to, or that gets shared with them. Quietly announced (opens in new tab) as part of the...
How to use Snap Layouts in Windows 11 to better manage your apps at once
Arranging and navigating the windows and applications you have open on your computer in Windows used to be something of a headache. As Microsoft introduced Snap Layouts with Windows 11 to help improve window management, the release of the 2022 Update made this powerful feature even more useful. With this...
Enhance freedom to creativity with the Wondershare Filmora 12 update
The number of professionals in influencer marketing and freelance videography has risen massively in recent years. To keep your audience happy within an increasingly saturated industry, putting out high-quality and unique content at a rapid speed is more important than ever. Say hi to Wondershare Filmora 12 (opens in new tab)!
Microsoft Excel threats could be a major security risk to your business
Microsoft may have blocked macros from running by default in its Office suite of programs, but there are workarounds, researchers are saying. Several months after the ban was introduced, one specific workaround is seeing an uptick in adoption in the cybercriminal community, according to a new report from Cisco Talos.
Need a reliable password manager? Keeper is a massive bargain at 50% off right now
Passwords are something most people could live without, let’s face it. While we might be very well aware of the necessity to protect all our online accounts with a username plus password combo – and perhaps more besides, like two-factor authentication – we don’t enjoy having to think up new and different passwords for everything.
Cisco Secure Firewall Management Center
Cisco Secure Firewall Management Center is a comprehensive network security tool excellent for managing multiple firewalls across different networks, threat identification and management, and security automation. However, due to its advanced features and complexity, small businesses could need help to maintain it properly. Developed by one of the most valuable...
Hundreds of Android apps found leaking API keys, putting users at risk
Hundreds of Android applications being distributed through the Google Play Store have been found leaking Application Programming Interface (API) keys, putting users at risk of identity theft (opens in new tab) and other threats. The risks were found by cybersecurity researchers at CloudSEK, who used the company’s BeVigil security search...
Linux...on a tablet? It might just work
Linux device manufacturer Pine64, the company behind the PineTab, a tablet running a custom Linux distribution as alternatives to Apple or Android devices, has announced a new “complete” revision for 2023. Aimed at hardware prosumers, the next-generation PineTab will be powered by the RK3566 system-on-a-chip (SoC), which the...
IBM: Why the next step in 5G is all about acceleration
We’ve heard a lot about the potential of 5G networks unlocking value for all enterprise players, across the entire ecosystem. With millions of 5G devices and huge waves of new data being collected, how can 5G redefine how the world connects?. Let’s face it, it was a big year...
Why multi-clustering is the ultimate ecommerce solution for the holiday season
After making it through Black Friday (opens in new tab) and Cyber Monday (opens in new tab) hustle and bustle, we’re rapidly approaching the holiday ecommerce season. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, online shopping has been on the rise and this trend won’t go away anytime soon. But how can an ecommerce business translate this evolving shopping behavior into recurring revenue?
Google, Apple and Mozilla are teaming up to build a better web browser benchmark tool
Often regarded as the ultimate rivals, and rarely seen in collaboration, Apple, Google, and Mozilla have joined forces to deliver an improved web browser benchmark tool for users everywhere. Speedometer 3 (a follow-on from Speedometer 2) is a browser benchmark designed to measure responsiveness by simulating user interactions on demonstrator...
ChatGPT is being used to create malicious emails and code
ChatGPT, the chatbot from Open AI that’s been causing a lot of excitement in recent months, can be used to create malicious Excel files, as well as convincing phishing emails (opens in new tab) to go along with the malware, experts have claimed. The tool can also be used...
The next generation of Microsoft Teams is officially here to try now
There's exciting news for anyone wanting more from their Microsoft Teams experience, after the company revealed its new "premium" offering is now available to try out. Officially called Microsoft Teams Premium, the new version of the video conferencing platform offers a range of upgraded features, alongside more customization and personalization options.
Free PDF editors vs Paid PDF editors: What's the difference?
When it comes to PDF editing software, one of your first choices is deciding between premium PDF editors and free PDF editors. Even if you’re on a budget, this might not be as simple a decision as you might expect. We’ll be looking at the differences between the two approaches, to help you decide which could be best for you.
Okta says its source code was stolen after hack
Authentication giant Okta has had its source code taken after GitHub repositories belonging to the company were breached, reports have claimed. A “‘confidential’ email notification” allegedly sent by Okta to its “security contacts” noted that after investigating suspicious activity it had been alerted to earlier this month, the company had concluded that someone copied its code repositories.
Looking for a cheap smartphone? Don't miss the Google Pixel 6a for just $299
Those on the hunt for a decently priced smartphone ahead of Christmas this year should check out the Google Pixel 6a for just $299 (was $449) (opens in new tab) at Amazon today. This listing is a hold-over from Black Friday and a match for the lowest-ever price on this...
Restaurant CRM platform SevenRooms confirms data breach
SevenRooms, a customer management platform (CRM) provider for restaurants, has confirmed that a cybercriminal managed to obtain sensitive data on its customers, from its endpoints (opens in new tab). In a statement issued to BleepingComputer, a company spokesperson said it, “recently learned that a file transfer interface of a third-party...
A required Windows 10 update brings the blue screen of death for some
A recent Windows 10 update is causing the blue screen of death for many users, but there's thankfully a fix through the command prompt app. If you're unaware, the blue screen of death, usually called BSoD by some, can appear when a major Windows issue occurs. This can happen at any time, and when it does, an error code will display with a blue background, and your PC will restart.
