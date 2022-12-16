Read full article on original website
Farm and Dairy
Ohio Power Siting Board denies second solar project
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board denied Kingwood Solar’s application to construct a 175 megawatt solar farm in Greene County, citing overwhelming local opposition to the project. The solar facility, developed by Texas-based Vesper Energy, would have covered 1,500 acres in Cedarville, Miami and Xenia townships. The...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Ohio
Popularly known as the Buckeye State, Ohio is located in the midwest of the United States. It is the 34th largest state by area in the country, with a population of around 11.7 million in all 20 cities. Despite its relative average size, there’s a wide variation in climatic conditions from one Ohio city to the other.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio Gun Hunters Check 15,163 Deer During Extra Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio hunters checked 15,163 deer during the extra weekend of deer gun hunting on Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. In the same two-day period over the last three years, hunters checked an...
Farm and Dairy
Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board extends over-order premium to June
The Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board extended the state’s over-order premium another six months, against the wishes of some industry groups. The board extended the $1 per hundredweight premium for six months starting Jan. 1, saying it needed more time to consider a change to the system. “We do not...
NBC4 Columbus
Toppan Merrill to close Grove City facility, lay off 93 employees
GROVE CITY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A financial printing and communications solutions company is closing its Central Ohio facility and cutting nearly 100 jobs. Toppan Merrill LLC, a New York-based firm that is part of Toppan Inc., will shutter its office at 3400 Southpark Place in Grove City, according to a WARN notice filed with the state of Ohio. The closure will impact 93 employees.
This Is The Biggest House In Ohio
It was built by and for the co-founder of Good Year Tire and Rubber Company and his family.
constructiondive.com
Abbott to build $536M manufacturing plant in Northwest Ohio
Abbott Laboratories will invest $536 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Ohio, state officials announced this week. The facility will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products, some of which are used by individuals with extreme food allergies or other dietary conditions. The site will create...
WSYX ABC6
Bipartisan elections official agree: Ohio doesn't need photo ID for voting
As Gov. Mike DeWine ruminates whether to sign or veto a GOP-pushed bill to mandate government-issued photo IDs for Ohio voters, more questions are emerging about key arguments used to justify the major change. The Ohio Association of Election Officials -- made up of an equal number of Democrats and...
Inconsistencies in Ohio's home rule authority highlighted by tobacco legislation
Ohio lawmakers pick and choose which local governments have the authority to pass ordinances, with conservative policies passing through and progressive ones being shut down, a News 5 analysis shows.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Ohio residents
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Ohio residentsPhoto bySergei Starostin/ Pexels. As we all know, soaring prices on every item, such as gas prices, grocery prices, and high inflation, put lots of financial pressure on the residents of Ohio, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Ohio residents could receive payment of $4,000.
wnewsj.com
Taking on out of state landlords and fighting for Ohio renters
Whenever there’s a problem in the economy that hurts families and drives up prices, there’s a good chance you’ll find a Wall Street scheme causing it or taking advantage of it or making it worse. And that’s exactly what’s happening in our housing market. Private...
Residents Of This Ohio City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
West Virginia and Ohio could be without power during Christmas
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A complex weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation into the Ohio Valley Thursday into Friday. Along with rain, brief freezing rain, and light snow, we also need to account for the Arctic air and wind chill values approaching below zero. As the center of low […]
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Commercial Vehicle Startup to Add 400 Jobs in Ohio
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A startup manufacturer of heavy-duty electric commercial...
Historical buildings to get facelift with help of tax credit
Numerous buildings in the Valley can expect to see some updates as recipients of a historic preservation tax credit.
New formula factory coming to Ohio; expected to be complete in 2026
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott is planning to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio. "We are so excited to welcome Abbott...
columbusunderground.com
MORPC, Ohio Mayors Work to Advance Amtrak Expansion Plans
Although advocates are still waiting for a public show of support from Governor Mike DeWine for new passenger rail routes in Ohio, a group of planners and elected officials from all over the state are doing what they can to move the process forward in the meantime. The Mid-Ohio Regional...
Areas with the most expensive gas in Ohio
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Ohio using data from AAA.
WSAZ
Crews prepare for power outages in Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - High winds are expected to be unrelenting later on this week, lasting well into the weekend. That means the potential for power outages. Power crews in Ohio say they’re already preparing for what’s to come. “The line crews in particular are making sure...
Staffing shortage handcuffs Ohio troopers, as Highway Patrol writes far fewer tickets in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio – State troopers are writing far fewer tickets this year compared to 2021, the result of a staffing shortage that has hindered enforcement on Ohio’s roadways. The effect is most clearly seen in Cuyahoga County, where arrests for drunken driving are down by half compared to...
