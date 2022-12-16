such a horrible coupleHim so jealous of Prince WilliamHer so jealous of Princess KatePrincess Diana would be so devasted with the pair of themTwo whiney Brats looking for attention and Betraying The Royal FamilyPrincess Diana only spoke down on Charles she had every right toNever heard her speak badly of Prince Phillip The Queen Mother or the rest of the familyShe was one of a kind who would have loved Princess Kate and saw through Meghan the actressThose two need to grow up and stop with all the liesPrincess Diana would be so ashamed of you Harry
Why shouldn’t they be removed. They haven’t done anything for the royal family since they left. When was the last time they even visited Sussex, their title namesake? Bet those people want someone else to represent them.
what I can't understand with people is we're all on the outside looking in and at what these people portray to be a glorious life in all honesty racism is in the monarchy from the beginning of time stop being naive and fulish he's the one living it not us like it or not it's his story to tell so who are we to sit and pass judgment. There's too much cover up. Let's be real here
