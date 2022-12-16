On Friday, Dec. 16, City of Durant staff met with the owner of Schiralli Construction Corporation and the company’s legal representation. The owner of Schiralli Construction has tentatively agreed to the City’s Change Order No. 4, proposed at the Special City Council Meeting held on November 28, 2022. The Special Meeting packet is available for review on the City of Durant’s website. (CLICK HERE)

DURANT, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO