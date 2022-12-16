Read full article on original website
Harold Aplin
Harold D. Aplin, of Calera, Okla., passed from this life on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the age of 61. He was born on Monday, May 29, 1961 in Durant, Okla., to Frankie Melburn and Mildred June (White) Aplin. He married Michele Rene (Shans) Aplin on October 16, 1998 in...
Johnny Mooney
Johnny Lee Mooney, of Calera, Okla., passed from this life on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the age of 74. He was born on Tuesday, January 6, 1948 to William Forrest and Jennie Ellen (Blankenship) Mooney. He married Peggy Alice (Daniels) Mooney on July 1, 1967 in Dallas, Texas. He...
Update on University Boulevard
On Friday, Dec. 16, City of Durant staff met with the owner of Schiralli Construction Corporation and the company’s legal representation. The owner of Schiralli Construction has tentatively agreed to the City’s Change Order No. 4, proposed at the Special City Council Meeting held on November 28, 2022. The Special Meeting packet is available for review on the City of Durant’s website. (CLICK HERE)
