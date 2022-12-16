Read full article on original website
Vehicle Fired Upon While Traveling 10 Freeway
Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: A freeway shooting is under investigation after a vehicle was fired upon while traveling on the 10 Freeway not long after midnight Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Montclair Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Surrey Avenue in the city of Montclair regarding a vehicle...
KTLA.com
22-year-old man busted for bank robbery in Riverside County
A 22-year-old man from Temecula was arrested Tuesday after robbing a bank in San Jacinto, authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. Calls about the robbery at the Bank of Hemet, located in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue, came in at around 10:48 a.m., according to a department news release.
countynews.tv
Cypress: Man Ends Life In Police Station Parking Lot
12.20.2022 | 12:15 PM | CYPRESS – A man took his own life in a police station parking lot, Tuesday afternoon. A passerby informed officers at the front desk of the police station that a person was bleeding inside a grey Honda Civic in parking lot located in the 5200 block of Orange Avenue around 12:15 PM.
Pedestrian hit by car in La Quinta suffers non-life-threatening injuries
A man was hit by a car on Highway 111, just west of Washington Street in the city of La Quinta, Saturday evening. Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the incident just after 5 p.m. The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officials said the driver stayed at the scene after The post Pedestrian hit by car in La Quinta suffers non-life-threatening injuries appeared first on KESQ.
newsantaana.com
A man was fatally shot in a parked vehicle, in Santa Ana, and another victim was injured
On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 1:46 a.m., SAPD Communications received a call from a local hospital regarding an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim had been transported to the hospital by a friend who also disclosed to the hospital staff of...
vvng.com
31 arrested and illegal gambling machines seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 10th – 16th
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff's Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 31 Felony Arrests
December 20, 2022 - The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department reports between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
KTLA.com
Family grieves after 16-year-old found dead near skatepark in Apple Valley
A mother is looking for answers after her 16-year-old son was discovered dead in an Apple Valley field two months ago. Elizabeth Schmidt said her son, Robert “Bobby” Schmidt, was discovered on Oct. 17 by maintenance workers at a nearby daycare center and that he’d been stabbed several times.
mynewsla.com
Homeless Man Allegedly Tries Breaking Into Fire Engine Outside MoVal Store
A homeless man with a knife allegedly tried to break into a Riverside County Fire Department engine parked outside a Moreno Valley grocery store Monday, prompting firefighters to request help from sheriff’s deputies before the suspect fled. The attempted break-in was reported at 11:15 in the parking lot of...
3-year-old struck, killed after running into street in Riverside
A three-year-old boy was fatally struck when a relative made a U-turn in a Riverside neighborhood Saturday morning. Police and firefighters responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 4100 block of Goodman Street, according to a Riverside Police Department news release. An investigation revealed that a 61-year-old woman […]
Fontana Herald News
Fontana P.D. Officer Samuel Saenz is honored for solving several cases
Officer Samuel Saenz was named the Fontana Police Department’s Employee of the Month for September because of his work in solving several cases. Saenz, who has been a member of the P.D.’s Gang Unit for a year and a half, was praised by Fontana Chief Billy Green for his investigative skills.
KTLA.com
Bodycam video released showing fatal 2021 La Habra police shootout
The Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that an officer with the La Habra Police Department was legally justified in fatally shooting a man outside of the police department in August 2021. The shooting occurred Aug. 6, 2021 after a woman noticed a dark-colored sedan tailgating her on...
Man Found Stabbed Near Vehicle on 605 Freeway
La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol East Los Angeles Station officers and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station deputies along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a stabbing victim near a vehicle on the southbound 605 Freeway at the Valley Boulevard exit just before 10:30 p.m., Dec. 17.
KTLA.com
Man found shot dead in vehicle in Santa Ana
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a parked vehicle in Santa Ana early Sunday morning. He was found by Santa Ana police officers around 1:51 a.m. on the 2100 block of South Main Street. The vehicle was parked in a parking lot and...
KTLA.com
Pair arrested after young mother of 3 is killed by stray bullet in Santa Ana
A man and a woman from the City of Orange have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman earlier this month, officials with the Santa Ana Police Department announced. Authorities responded to the Dec. 4 shooting at around 4:30 p.m. and discovered the victim suffering...
newsantaana.com
DUI driver facing felony charges after his passenger was killed in a crash in Tustin
Anthony James Robles of Rowland Heights, a 28-year-old man, pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges related to a DUI crash that happened on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway, in Tustin, last year. Robles is facing many felony charges including second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury,...
vvng.com
Man found dead inside abandoned building at former George Airforce Base in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials confirmed that a man was found dead inside an abandoned building at the old George Airforce Base last week. It happened on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at about 3:38 pm, in the area of George Blvd and Sabre Blvd. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia...
Cars mangled after Union Pacific freight train derails in Victorville
A Union Pacific train derailed in Victorville on Tuesday morning. About 23 freight cars derailed near Stoddard Wells and Highway 18, confirmed Union Pacific officials. The incident left at least half of the cars completely destroyed and overturned on their side. No injuries were reported and the derailment’s cause remains under investigation. The track was […]
Car lands upside down after plummeting into Fullerton canal; DUI suspected
The driver of a vehicle that landed upside down after crashing through a wall and flying into a canal in Fullerton is suspected of being under the influence, authorities said Saturday. Emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Union and Pomona avenues around 2 a.m. where they found the vehicle overturned in the flood […]
2urbangirls.com
Traffic collision leaves one dead in LA area
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A two-vehicle crash has left one person dead in the Van Nuys area. LAPD officers responded to the area of 6800 N. Woodley Ave. around 10:47 a.m. The Los Angeles City Fire Department also responded. Two victims were transported to a local hospital where one...
