A man was hit by a car on Highway 111, just west of Washington Street in the city of La Quinta, Saturday evening. Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the incident just after 5 p.m. The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officials said the driver stayed at the scene after The post Pedestrian hit by car in La Quinta suffers non-life-threatening injuries appeared first on KESQ.

LA QUINTA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO