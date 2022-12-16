ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Key News Network

Vehicle Fired Upon While Traveling 10 Freeway

Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: A freeway shooting is under investigation after a vehicle was fired upon while traveling on the 10 Freeway not long after midnight Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Montclair Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Surrey Avenue in the city of Montclair regarding a vehicle...
MONTCLAIR, CA
KTLA.com

22-year-old man busted for bank robbery in Riverside County

A 22-year-old man from Temecula was arrested Tuesday after robbing a bank in San Jacinto, authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. Calls about the robbery at the Bank of Hemet, located in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue, came in at around 10:48 a.m., according to a department news release.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
countynews.tv

Cypress: Man Ends Life In Police Station Parking Lot

12.20.2022 | 12:15 PM | CYPRESS – A man took his own life in a police station parking lot, Tuesday afternoon. A passerby informed officers at the front desk of the police station that a person was bleeding inside a grey Honda Civic in parking lot located in the 5200 block of Orange Avenue around 12:15 PM.
CYPRESS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian hit by car in La Quinta suffers non-life-threatening injuries

A man was hit by a car on Highway 111, just west of Washington Street in the city of La Quinta, Saturday evening. Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the incident just after 5 p.m. The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.  Officials said the driver stayed at the scene after The post Pedestrian hit by car in La Quinta suffers non-life-threatening injuries appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
vvng.com

31 arrested and illegal gambling machines seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 10th – 16th

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 31 Felony Arrests

December 20, 2022 - The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department reports between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

3-year-old struck, killed after running into street in Riverside

A three-year-old boy was fatally struck when a relative made a U-turn in a Riverside neighborhood Saturday morning. Police and firefighters responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 4100 block of Goodman Street, according to a Riverside Police Department news release. An investigation revealed that a 61-year-old woman […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana P.D. Officer Samuel Saenz is honored for solving several cases

Officer Samuel Saenz was named the Fontana Police Department’s Employee of the Month for September because of his work in solving several cases. Saenz, who has been a member of the P.D.’s Gang Unit for a year and a half, was praised by Fontana Chief Billy Green for his investigative skills.
FONTANA, CA
KTLA.com

Bodycam video released showing fatal 2021 La Habra police shootout

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that an officer with the La Habra Police Department was legally justified in fatally shooting a man outside of the police department in August 2021. The shooting occurred Aug. 6, 2021 after a woman noticed a dark-colored sedan tailgating her on...
LA HABRA, CA
Key News Network

Man Found Stabbed Near Vehicle on 605 Freeway

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol East Los Angeles Station officers and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station deputies along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a stabbing victim near a vehicle on the southbound 605 Freeway at the Valley Boulevard exit just before 10:30 p.m., Dec. 17.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Man found shot dead in vehicle in Santa Ana

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a parked vehicle in Santa Ana early Sunday morning. He was found by Santa Ana police officers around 1:51 a.m. on the 2100 block of South Main Street. The vehicle was parked in a parking lot and...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Cars mangled after Union Pacific freight train derails in Victorville

A Union Pacific train derailed in Victorville on Tuesday morning. About 23 freight cars derailed near Stoddard Wells and Highway 18, confirmed Union Pacific officials. The incident left at least half of the cars completely destroyed and overturned on their side. No injuries were reported and the derailment’s cause remains under investigation. The track was […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Traffic collision leaves one dead in LA area

VAN NUYS, Calif. – A two-vehicle crash has left one person dead in the Van Nuys area. LAPD officers responded to the area of 6800 N. Woodley Ave. around 10:47 a.m. The Los Angeles City Fire Department also responded. Two victims were transported to a local hospital where one...
LOS ANGELES, CA

